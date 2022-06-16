Editor’s Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. The series begins today with defensive end and Maryville’s own Elijah Green.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bearcat senior defensive end Elijah Green saw his father Clarence Green take an unusual path to his new role as the interim President of Northwest Missouri State University.
The elder Green, who grew up in East St. Louis, before coming to Northwest and Maryville to play football, rose to the office of University President through hard work and being willing to serve any role to help the University. In April, he was named the school’s interim President.
“I’m extremely proud of my father,” Elijah Green said. “I think that just shows the man that he is. He’s kinda a guy that defied all odds coming from East St. Louis and growing up in that background where not many people even make it out of the city and to become a President of a prestigious university like Northwest. It speaks volumes of the man that he is and everything he built for himself.
“It is truly amazing for me to say, that is my father.”
Elijah Green has followed in his father’s example and made his own path from linebacker to defensive tackle to defensive end as the home-town kid looked for a way to serve the Bearcat defense.
“You go from being the man at your school,” Green said. “You think of yourself like ‘I’m going to come in and start from Day One,’ or ‘I’m going to change the program.’ But you get here and you know that they have recruited a thousand guys just like me, so I just have to find my role.”
In 2017, the all-state Spoofhound came up Munn Avenue to Coach Rich Wright’s defense as a 240-pound linebacker, but after that freshman season, Wright’s defense had a problem. The team was incredibly deep at linebacker, but not so much at defensive tackle.
“Coach Wright came to me and he said, ‘Well, you are our biggest linebacker so would you be interested? You just being a body would be in the 2-deep right now,’” Green recalled. “I was like, like well, we have about 20-some linebackers in this room and only two defensive tackles. For me as a freshman, I was like, this would be the easiest spot for me to slide in and maybe make my mark. So that is what I did.
“That was a great summer and every guy’s dream. I was on a see-food diet. So whatever I saw I ate. I ate it all. With me and Joe Q (strength coach Joe Quinlin) we put that into effect just to be big enough to play."
Green made the shift to the defensive line and began seeing some action for the team with 11 tackles and a pair of sacks over the next two seasons.
After the lost season in 2020, the letters next to Green’s name on the Bearcat roster transformed again and he traded his ‘DT’ in for a ‘DE’ as the Bearcats began to use Green as a defensive end, where he became a starter and an All-MIAA performer.
“I got film on guys like Dave Tollefson and Matt Longacre and guys that I could watch,” Green said. “I watched a lot of Longacre actually.”
Green finished his junior season with 43 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
The Maryville product transitions into one of the veterans on the defensive line this year along with senior defensive tackle Zach Howard after the departure of Noah Williams and Sam Roberts.
“He is going to transition from a guy who is a starter in the front four to a guy that is helping lead the front four,” Wright said. “… He did a great job last year doing all the things we asked him to do, but now it is time to showcase and unleash what he can do.”
Roberts offered quite the contrast for opposing tackles last season when they faced either him or Green. The Cliff Harris Award winner gave the Bearcats everything you’d want in a defensive end. The 6-foot-5, 292 pounder used his gifts to be drafted by the New England Patriots in April.
“Losing Big Sam is a role that you can’t replace with just one guy, but I think that’s made all of us get a sense of urgency,” Green said. “We know the amazing talent that he was, that we will have to replace between us.”
Green has to win in different ways than ‘Big Sam.’ He lists himself at either 6-foot or 5-foot-11 while Wright jokes that he’s 5-foot-4. While he is far from the prototype at defensive end, Green has learned to make his size work for him.
“Not everyone is going to be gifted enough to be like Big Sam and be 6-6, 290 pounds and just do whatever he wants,” Green explained. “I’m quite the opposite and I had to really press into what really set me apart.”
The power moves that he has developed with his leverage have proven effective even against the nation’s best offensive tackles as All-American and current Buffalo Bill Tanner Owen will attest.
“What so many people like to label as a disadvantage, I think is such an advantage,” Green said. “Guys like Tanner Owen used to tell me that it was such a pain to block me because no matter how low he could get, I was always lower than him.”
Now with his senior season fast approaching, Green is concentrating on adding to his pass-rushing arsenal with more finesse moves to complement his power.
“The one area I’m working in specifically is just my finesse pass-rush game,” Green said. “Week-by-week, I felt like I got better and better as I became more familiar with that defensive end spot. I had a lot of power to my game just being natural from defensive tackle. Just being able to switch it up and not just go power every snap out there, but be able to go finesse — that is the biggest part of my game that I’m trying to develop this summer.”
The Bearcats also must focus on finding rushers to complement Howard and Green. The most experience outside of the senior duo comes from junior Tyler Miller who was pressed into action last season when Williams was injured. The Staley product finished with 11 tackles and two sacks last season.
“If you are always ready, you never have to get ready,” Green said. “I think that really helps a lot of those guys.”
Another name that could factor heavily into the edge rushing group is sophomore Jake Fisher who has just one career tackle, but has made an impression on Green. The 6-foot-5, 257 pound Smithville graduate has the tools to play a big role.
“He is a guy that me, Zach and Coach Wright have really had our eye on for a while,” Green said. “We really knew that once he kinda gets it figured out, the sky's the limit for him. He is so natural in his ability to play — the ability to rush the passer and stop the run. If you just look at the kid, you would think that he’s just kinda this average kid, but I’ve gone against him enough in practice. When he gets off the ball it just snaps me back.”
The infusion of youth breeds excitement for the veterans.
“I’ve communicated this with Zach and Coach Wright many times, but I think out of all years, this is the year that I am most excited to be a Bearcat,” Green said. “Just to see so many of these young guys finally get their shot. I know what it was like to grind it out and not find success immediately and then to see the fruits of that labor pay off.”