Editor’s Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the interior of the offensive line and Mitch Goff. June 16: DE Elijah Green.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcat offensive line will have a new look in 2022 with a new left side after the departures of tackle Tanner Owen and guard Gabe Bautz.
Offensive line coach Mike Cunningham has no concerns with leadership on the young group though and that’s due to the return of center Mitch Goff.
“He is a very good leader, he’s very athletic and he’s a very tough kid,” Cunningham said. “He knows all five positions.”
The junior linchpin of the front five has started all 24 games in his Bearcat career and was an All-MIAA honorable mention selection last season.
When Goff first earned the starting center role, he leaned on veterans like Gabe Bautz, Ryan Spelhaug and Tanner Owen to help him develop and transition to the college game.
“Those guys really helped me a lot and kinda took me under their wing,” Goff recalled.
Now with all those guys having graduated, it is on Goff to take on that leadership role in the offensive line group.
“Tanner was always the vocal guy and he always told me that I would have to step up when he was gone,” Goff said. “... I’ve really taken accountability for that.
“It has definitely been different without those guys. I miss those guys and I was really close with them, but I think I’m ready to step up for sure.”
The Bearcat coaching staff agrees that Goff has what it takes to be a leader up front.
Goff’s ability to process the game from the center spot is something that stands out to head coach Rich Wright. The offense returns its quarterbacks with Braden Wright and Mike Hohensee, so with Goff also back, they return all their signal callers.
“He is kinda the anchor,” Rich Wright said. “... He just knows everything. He understands defenses, he understands structure, understands blitzes, understands switching protections to help get us into good situations. We are expecting great things from him.”
Around Goff, the Bearcats replace Bautz, but senior Dalton Hill and junior Seth Zegunis come back with experience.
“Communicating is really the biggest thing for us,” Goff said. “Especially inside. The tackles are usually kinda on an island by themselves, but us interior three have to really work together to pass off games and whatnot, and to keep the quarterback upright.”
Hill started all last year at the right guard spot.
“He is as blue-collar as blue-collar can get,” Cunningham said.
Zegunis is a versatile piece who seems poised to step into a starting spot somewhere along the line, but the final five and the next five won’t be finalized until closer to Week 1.
“With the offensive line, it is a little bit like our defensive line where we are just trying to find 10 and then how can we move them around and what are they going to do,” Wright said.
The depth behind those three most experienced options is something that Wright really likes with freshman Ewan Mills stepping in for Goff during spring ball with Goff hurt and playing well at center. Wright says Mills has the ability to contribute at both guard and center.
“He played center all spring, but he provides some versatility and the ability to play the guard positions as well as the center position,” Wright said.
Sophomore Malik Culp is another player who could see snaps on the interior.
The Bearcats will open the season under the lights on a Thursday night in Bearcat Stadium against Fort Hays State. Goff is excited to see the atmosphere that the fans will provide for that showdown of two of the MIAA’s top teams in recent seasons.
“It is going to be really nice to open the season at home for the first time since 2018,” Goff said. “To have Fort Hays have to come into Maryville and play on a Thursday night, it’ll be a different atmosphere than what it has been the last couple years. I’m really excited for that.”