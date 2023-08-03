KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each of the last three seasons of MIAA football, a Bearcat defensive lineman has been the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and it has been a different player each season and that doesn’t even include one of the most beloved Bearcats during that time with All-American Zach Howard.
“Coming in, it was almost a little overwhelming with how much talent we had in the room,” Northwest junior Jake Fisher said. “… It is something to strive after, but something really cool to be a part of.”
Spencer Phillips, Sam Roberts, Elijah Green and Zach Howard have each taken their turns leading the Bearcat defensive line over the last three years and the group simply continues to be among the best in Division-II every year. It is no big secret why that is, but linebacker Isaac Vollstedt spelled it out for everyone at MIAA Media Day last week.
“I’ll tell everybody until I die that the one thing I don’t worry about is Coach (Rich) Wright getting four guys on the D-Line ready to go on Saturday,” Vollstedt said. “… I feel good about the backend. It is more so the lack of experience up front is our biggest question mark right now, but I have no worries that he is going to get it taken care of.”
“We will see,” Wright responded with a smile and to the laughs of the Media Day crowd.
Not many programs can lose four All-Americans in three years at one position group and still have a good idea of what to expect from the returners, but with how Wright rotates his defensive linemen, Bearcat fans have gotten a taste of what the returning talent is capable of.
The headliner of that group is a 6-foot-5, 253-pounder in Fisher. Fisher had his breakout season last year as a first-time starter.
“When we lost Sam and we lost Noah (Williams), he knew that there was going to be an opportunity and he was ready to seize it last fall,” Wright said.
The Smithville product was tied for third amongst MIAA defensive linemen in tackles for loss (only behind Green and Howard) and third amongst defensive linemen in sacks (only behind Green and Howard). Despite that, Bearcat fatigue seemed to set in amongst the All-MIAA Teams as Fisher only made the Third Team — meaning he wasn’t considered a top-10 defensive linemen in the league.
“I think my success got overshadowed a little bit, but I was fine with it because they (Green and Howard) were so great,” Fisher, who was voted a team captain, said. “… It is my turn to take the reins and see where it goes.
“Coming to Northwest, my goal was never to be a First Team All-Conference player, I came there to win a championship and that is our goal this year.”
The MIAA’s best mind when it comes to defensive linemen, disagreed with Fisher not being considered one of the league’s top guys.
“If you look at it statistically, Jake very quietly — I know Elijah and Zach got all the accolades — but Jake had a really productive year,” Wright said. “He is going to kinda be the anchor.”
Across from Fisher, sophomore Kobe Clayborne gets his first chance to be a starter. The 6-foot defensive end follows the mold of Green who excelled on the edge despite not having to prototypical length associated with the position.
“I don’t fit the cookie cutter,” Wright said. “What I do is I see players with my eyes and if you are a good football player, you can play. One of the advantages for a shorter guy going against a lot of those really tall tackles is that, if you are strong, having really good leverage — just natural leverage.”
Clayborne had 5.5 tackles for loss last season and four sacks in his rotational role.
“It makes me feel a little better than we aren’t counting Kobe as a started a year ago, but he started half the football game for us,” Wright said. “I think those two guys are a great nucleus and then it is just going to be trying to create depth behind them.”
Developing the depth behind Clayborne and Fisher will be key. Wright loves versatility with his linemen and Keaton Ricke and Nile Schuett are guys who play on the inside who could flex out too.
“Nile Schuett — I think he is going to be really good for us,” Fisher said.
Newcomers on the defensive line include two Louisiana Tech transfers with 6-foot-3, 290-pound Queden Ballew and 6-foot-1, 240-pound Calvin Rhines. Trevion Traylor and Gavin Bell are redshirt freshmen who impressed during their redshirt seasons.
The Bearcats open the season on August 31 in Joplin against Missouri Southern.
“This year, we know what we got and we are confident in our guys,” Fisher said.