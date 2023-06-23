MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last season, the Bearcat returning receivers had just 13 receptions in a Northwest jersey combined with 13 of those coming from Trevon Alexander and one each from Peyton Carder and Keegan Sturdy.
This season, the returning group of receivers has combined for 131 receptions from a year ago with their top six receivers back.
“Over the course of last season, it took us a little time to figure out what everyone did well, but towards the end there, we started doing pretty well in the passing game,” receivers coach Zach Martin said.
The three returning starters in that group are seniors Kashan Griffin, Alexander and Sturdy.
Griffin proved last year to be one of the explosive playmakers in Division-II with 109 yards in the playoff opener against Ouachita Baptist then 133 yards in thee loss to Grand Valley State the next week.
“The biggest thing we’ve talked to him about is just consistency,” Martin said. “He was hurt a little bit. He was banged up from Week 3, didn’t play against UCO, played like three plays against Western, played like half the game against Pitt, then was finally healthy again against Washburn and he had like a 160 or 170 yards. ... When the guy is healthy, he is pretty electric. ... He makes me a lot smarter guy on Saturdays.”
While Griffin brings exceptional speed, Alexander shines with ball in the air and gives the group a possession receiver who is also capable of big plays. Alexander averaged 15.6 yards per catch last season.
With Griffin and Alexander on the outside, Sturdy makes his living in the slot and as a security blanket for quarterback Mike Hohensee. Sturdy had 25 catches for 353 yards last season.
“It just comes down to being consistent,” Sturdy said. “Understanding the defense you are playing, what structure they are in and where those holes might be.”
The DeSoto (Kan.) graduate took an unique path to Northwest. He visited the campus as a high school senior and fell in love with the idea of being a Bearcat.
Unfortunately for the 5-foot-8 receiver, the Bearcats didn’t have any scholarship money available and could only offer a walk-on opportunity. Sturdy decided to instead take the opportunity to play for his father, Todd Sturdy, at MidAmerica Nazarene.
“I took a visit, loved the campus, loved the culture of the football program,” Sturdy explained. “I loved how the community embraced the team so much, but for me, I was offered a walk-on position back then, so I decided that it would make more financial sense for me to go play for my dad down at MidAmerica in Olathe.”
As a freshman, he made an instant impact at the NAIA level and following the season, his father took the offensive coordinator job at Northwest and suddenly the door was open for Sturdy to become a Bearcat. Despite a small scholarship offer and a loaded receiver room in front of him, Sturdy bet on himself and took the opportunity at Northwest.
“They offered me a small amount of money and the chance to come play for the Bearcats — which is what I wanted to do all along,” Sturdy said. “I took that chance and ran with it.
“I learned a ton from guys like Alec Tatum. ... Once he left and graduated, I tried to fill his role as best as I could. Part of that for me was trying to be a leader in the room.”
The son of the offensive coordinator is well aware of the pressure that comes with being a coach’s kid, but he uses that extra scrutiny as fuel.
“I just try to prove everything with my work,” Sturdy said. “There are always going to be people saying whatever they want to say about that whether its good or bad. For me, it just comes down to — every day I feel like I need prove it with who I am as a person, who I am as a leader, a student and then just proving it with my work. If I can outwork everybody and I am a man of integrity going in the right direction, I think I gain that respect that way. Obviously it is a different situation for me and I feel like that is more important for me personally.”
Being the son of a Division-I playcaller — his dad worked at Iowa State and Washington State when Keegan was younger — does have its advantages with how Sturdy is able to see the game.
“Obviously it has really helped me learn the game, Xs and Os, all that stuff,” Sturdy said. “But I think football coaches in general are leaders of men. They get all the intangibles correct. Usually they are great communicators, they are filled with a lot of integrity and they will get after you — they are great motivators. So having that as my dad, he has given that to me.”
Now with those top six receivers all back along with quarterback Mike Hohensee, Sturdy feels the offense is ready for a big year.
“What it comes down to for me is trust,” Sturdy said. “We’ve built a lot of trust within our group. We didn’t know each other at the beginning of last season. We all just kinda got there and got to know each other. I trust the guys around me and I trust that they know what they are doing and I trust that they are great athletes and are going to be able to make those plays when the time comes.”
Ra’Shoud Shelton is another of the top receivers on the team and appears primed for a big year in his second season in the program. Peyton Carder and Jamar Simpson provide more experienced depth.
“All those dudes, I can trust 100 percent,” Sturdy said.
Sturdy is also excited about the younger receivers on the roster and the versatility of the backfield weapons to add to the passing game. Running backs Tank Young and Jadon Brady combined to catch 27 passes last season and will likely have bigger roles with Jamar Moya graduated.
“We are really strong in those position groups right now,” Sturdy said. “We have a lot of guys who are great route runners and understand those concepts more than they ever have in my time here just as an entirety of an offense. I think that really helps us do a lot of things just in terms of personnel and motions and different sorts of things. When it comes down to it, when you get the ball in a lot of these guys’ hands, they can be dangerous.”
For Sturdy, the end goal for his senior season is obvious, but getting there isn’t an overnight process.
“I think we always know what the big team goal always is here,” Sturdy said. “I don’t like to talk about it. I just feel like if you put in the work every single day that that big thing will happen. It starts with the process, understanding the process, doing the work day in and day out. It is cliche but there is a reason things are cliche, because it is true. You take it one practice at a time — once you get into the season, one game at a time — you win each game, you are going to be playing for the chip.”