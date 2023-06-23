23-06-22 NW Shelton.jpg
Northwest wide receiver Ra’Shoud Shelton (8) signals a first down as Keegan Sturdy (10) smiles last fall at Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last season, the Bearcat returning receivers had just 13 receptions in a Northwest jersey combined with 13 of those coming from Trevon Alexander and one each from Peyton Carder and Keegan Sturdy.

This season, the returning group of receivers has combined for 131 receptions from a year ago with their top six receivers back.

