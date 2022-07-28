NW4.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State receiver Trevon Alexander drags a Fort Hays State defender last season in Hays, Kansas. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Editor’s Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the receivers and Trevon Alexander. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff; June 30: LB Sam Phillips; July 7: RB Jamar Moya; July 14: Specialists.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In 2019, a redshirt freshman Trevon Alexander made his college football debut as a starter in Ames, Iowa. Alexander’s Northern Iowa Panthers were playing at Iowa State, and the Richmond High graduate was testing his skills against Big 12 receivers as a defensive back at the FCS level.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags