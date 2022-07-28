Editor’s Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the receivers and Trevon Alexander. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff; June 30: LB Sam Phillips; July 7: RB Jamar Moya; July 14: Specialists.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — In 2019, a redshirt freshman Trevon Alexander made his college football debut as a starter in Ames, Iowa. Alexander’s Northern Iowa Panthers were playing at Iowa State, and the Richmond High graduate was testing his skills against Big 12 receivers as a defensive back at the FCS level.
“That was an experience I’ll never forget for the rest of my life, that was crazy,” Alexander said. “That was a very humbling experience.”
Alexander, who had been an All-State receiver at Richmond, had quickly risen up the depth chart as a defensive back — a much newer position to him — for the Panthers. Alexander had five tackles against Iowa State and in the team’s second game against Southern Utah.
He continued to rotate in for the Panthers until his career took a major change on November 30 of 2019, in the team’s first playoff game against San Diego. Alexander suffered a severe knee injury which ended his season and threw his career into turmoil.
Alexander returned home to Richmond where he struggled with the pain in his knee and the doubt he had about the future of his football career.
“I found myself on the couch for like nine months or so,” Alexander said. “I was battling depression, like a lot. This was my first major injury and I didn’t think I was going to play again, or as well as I was.
“… I was very depressed. I just wasn’t eating. I was eating a bowl of cereal every day or a bowl of ramen and that was all I would eat. The prescription (pain) pills would make me tired and I would lose my appetite. I lost 30 pounds.”
He credits his mother, Cassie Alexander, with pulling him through that time.
“My mom was my biggest supporter through the whole thing,” Alexander said. “… It was the first time I actually cried in front of my mom just about life, period. I told her — I was like ‘Mom, I’m never going to be able to play again. There is no way.’ She was there for me and telling me that it was part of God’s plan.
“I didn’t know what that plan was and was like there is no way because he would never do this to me.”
Cassie Alexander worked in billing for a nursing home which had a therapy room in the basement. Trevon spent the early portions of the pandemic in that room, with therapists his mom knew, getting stronger.
“I couldn’t have done this without my family,” Alexander said.
As his recovery continued and he returned to Northern Iowa, Alexander came to the conclusion that he wanted to continue his football career as a receiver — the position he fell in love with the game playing.
“I started to lose interest in football, I started hating it, and that is when I knew I had to leave,” Alexander said.
Alexander entered the transfer portal and he knew right away a school he’d love to go to. The day after entering the portal, it was Alexander who placed a call to Joel Osborn — the receivers coach at Northwest Missouri State at the time.
Growing up in Richmond, Alexander was well aware of the tradition of the Bearcats. He also knew Maryville, having played against the Spoofhounds throughout his high-school career. When Osborn extended the offer, Alexander didn’t even need a visit, he knew he wanted to be a Bearcat.
“That day he offered me and I committed that same day,” Alexander said. “It was no hesitation for me. I knew what I wanted."
Once he got to Maryville, his rehab intensified and Bearcat football head trainer Elizabeth Thieman went to work getting Alexander back to where he needed to be. Alexander says those training sessions were not always fun, but they were what he needed.
“Liz killed me,” Alexander said. “It is like tough love with Liz. I told her what I wanted out of this and she said, ‘OK, if you want to be on the field by 2021 with this brace and playing like you never got hurt, then you aren’t going to like me very much, but you are going to get what you want out of it. But it is going to be tough.’ She was like ‘you are going to love me some days and hate me some days, but you are going to be smiling when you are playing without a brace this season.’ I’m telling you, Liz destroyed me every day — in a good way.”
The 2020 season was then canceled due to the pandemic and Alexander’s first taste of action without a teammate across from him came in a joint practice with Sioux Falls. Alexander wasn’t quite back to where he wanted to be that day, but it drove him going into 2021.
“I was like, ‘Dang, this was God’s plan. I’m in position to play receiver at the college level again,’” Alexander said.
With three senior receivers ahead of him on the depth chart, snaps were always going to be limited, but Alexander worked his way onto the field as the team’s fourth receiver. He caught a 15-yard touchdown from Mike Hohensee in the Bearcats’ 66-13 rout of Nebraska-Kearney. The following week he had three catches for 66 yards against Emporia State.
“Coach (Zach) Martin recently told me, ‘when you got here, I didn’t even know about it. Joel just signed you and brought you here.’ I wasn’t even expected to do anything if I’m being honest,” Alexander said.
In the regional final, he led all Bearcats in yards from scrimmage with three catches for 78 yards against Ferris State.
“Trevon is a really freaky athlete,” Martin said. “Quite honestly, he earned his snaps last year because when he got on the field, he produced.”
Now with the three top receivers for Northwest — Alec Tatum, Kaden Davis and Imoni Donadelle — gone, Alexander has gone from the new guy trying to earn snaps to the veteran in the receiver room.
“Personally, I want to have an effect on these young guys where ‘Trevon helped me do that,’ ‘Trevon taught me that,’ ‘Trevon is the reason I can do that,’ — I want to have an effect on a bunch of people,” Alexander said. “That is one of my goals — to be a leader. … I ain’t going to be here forever. I only got two years of eligibility left and when I leave I want them to be like, ‘Trevon taught me this.’”
Other than Alexander, the rest of the returning receivers had a combined two catches for 31 yards last year. One of those catches went to Peyton Carder against Northeastern State and the other went to Keegan Sturdy against Missouri Southern.
“(Carder) knows the offense in and out,” Alexander said. “He is an amazing blocker — he’s better than me at blocking. He can catch the football and get open.”
Sturdy, the son of offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy, is a favorite to fill Tatum’s role as an undersized slot receiver.
“Phenomenal leader who knows the playbook in and out,” Martin said of Keegan Sturdy.
Tyree Sorrells is another returner who gives the Bearcats a vertical threat.
One name to watch according to Alexander is redshirt freshman Luke Mathews. The Liberty North graduate has been a standout in practices according to Alexander. Of last season’s redshirt receivers, Mathews is the only one to be assigned a jersey number already on the Bearcats’ online roster.
“(Mathews) reminds me of Kaden Davis,” Alexander said. “Not speed-wise, but the way he runs routes reminds me of Kaden. In the Green-White scrimmage, he was going crazy and that is against our starting defense. He does the same thing in practice every single day.
“He is not really confident. When we play in practice, there is no question he has got it. I tell him, ‘Dude, we play the best defense in the country every single day and you don’t even realize it.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, I guess so.’ And I’m like, ‘If you beat Trevon Peak and Cahleel Smith, you are beating the best corners in the league.’ … He just has to keep gaining confidence because he doesn’t know how good he is.”
Another freshman that Alexander is excited to have on the roster is his little brother Jordan Alexander. Jordan is likely to redshirt this year, but the two have never been on the same team together so Trevon is excited to share the experience with his brother.
“Me and Jordan are exactly five years apart,” Alexander said. “We didn’t get to play in high school, we didn’t get to play in Little League — in college, this is the first time I’ve ever gotten to be on the same team with him. … I give him drills to do and he works out with me. He hates working out with me, but he loves it.
“I got in my situation, dropped down (to Division-II), God gave us the opportunity to play together and I feel like it all worked out.”