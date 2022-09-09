MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State football team came into the season with plenty of inexperience and coach Rich Wright wanted to see how his team would respond to its first test last Thursday against Fort Hays State.
The Bearcats passed the test with a 33-19 victory and spent nearly the entire second half up by multiple scores, but Wright made it very clear that this team still has a long way to go to reach what it can become.
“We have to get better,” Wright said. “We are not a complete football team yet in any of the three phases. With our youth, we have to continue to grow and that has to happen again this week. We have to be a better football team on Saturday than what we were a week ago Thursday.”
That journey continues on Saturday when the Bearcats make their first road trip of the season to Jefferson City to face Lincoln. The two groups who came into last Thursday with the most question marks will be looking to build on the strong impressions from Week One.
On offense, that is the offensive line which turned in about as strong of an opening statement as it could with four new starters around junior Mitch Goff.
“I thought it was great that they were able to establish the line of scrimmage,” Wright said. “I thought they played well together. … They were able to keep the quarterback clean. We were able to run the football which, around here, is important.
“Going into Week One, that was a big question mark and with four new starters, I thought they played well for a first week.”
The group didn’t allow the Tigers to sack either Mike Hohensee or Braden Wright and they paved the way for 249 rushing yards.
“That is our job: to keep the quarterback clean,” Goff said. “We don’t like seeing him on the ground.”
Goff liked the performance in the opening week from his group, but wants to continue to sharpen the communication amongst the young group which includes a pair of redshirt freshmen.
“I think we played well, given the fact that we have four new faces in there,” Goff said. “I take the onus on (communication). It is my responsibility to identify the front, identify who our linebacker target is and all that good stuff. The communication will get better. We had a couple miscues on some pass plays where we allowed the quarterback to get hit, but other than that, it was a pretty clean game.”
The group has had the opportunity to block for several different running backs already with Kevin Dominique, Jamar Moya, Tank Young and Jadon Brady all seeing action in Week 1. Goff says it is exciting to have such a deep backfield.
“We got a lot of talent back there,” Goff said. “… There is still some youth back there, still some learning going on, but I am excited about what the future holds.”
On defense, the youngest group is the safeties and after junior Charles Gadie was injured on Thursday, the group got even younger with sophomore Rhett Jordon and redshirt freshman Shane Fredrickson taking the leading roles on the back end of the Bearcat defense.
With Fort Hays State quarterback Chance Fuller starting the game hot, Wright shifted through three coverage schemes to find the one that would work best. The veteran head coach and defensive mind was impressed with how his pair of young safeties handle the different things being asked of them.
“Basically, we went to three different schemes in the backend over the course of the game, so first, their ability to absorb and execute that on the field was good to see,” Rich Wright said. “You could see the confidence in them start to build. Early, I thought they were playing a little passive on routes and they weren’t jumping things. They were trying to make sure that they were right.
“And when you hesitate on defense, you are going to give up completions, especially in the backend. So it was fun to watch them come up and tackle. I thought we tackled really well for our first game. Just to watch those kids grow over the course of the game was fun.”
Fredrickson finished second on the team with eight tackles while Jordon had seven tackles and a pair of pass breakups. In Gadie’s limited time before his injury, he had five tackles and two forced fumbles.
The secondary will be tested this week by Division-I transfer Xzavier Vaughn at the helm of Lincoln’s offense. In last week’s 45-3 loss at Washburn, Vaughn completed 18-of-29 passes for 170 yards and led the team in rushing with 22 yards.
“He has got a big arm,” Wright said. “He has got good footwork. He gets himself out of trouble in the pocket. When he takes off, he is explosive and can run. We will have our hands full with that kid.”
Vaughn came to Lincoln with his former offensive coordinator at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Jermaine Gales. Gales brings a new system to Lincoln for Wright and the Bearcats to game plan for.
“They moved the ball up and down the field against Washburn at times,” Wright said. “They just couldn’t get points.”
The game kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcast on the MIAA Network and Bearcat Radio Network. The Forum will be in Jefferson City with full post-game coverage.