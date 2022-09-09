22-09-08 NW FB 32.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State redshirt freshman safety Shane Fredrickson gestures to the crowd in the second half last Thursday in Bearcat Stadium. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State football team came into the season with plenty of inexperience and coach Rich Wright wanted to see how his team would respond to its first test last Thursday against Fort Hays State.

The Bearcats passed the test with a 33-19 victory and spent nearly the entire second half up by multiple scores, but Wright made it very clear that this team still has a long way to go to reach what it can become.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags