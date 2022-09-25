NWFB Mike.jpg
Northwest Missouri State quarterback Mike Hohensee fights for yardage against Central Oklahoma on Saturday in Edmond, Oklahoma. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

EDMOND, Okla. — The Central Oklahoma offense and coaching staff knew in the fourth quarter of Saturday afternoon’s victory over No. 2 Northwest Missouri State that they just couldn’t lose the game with a mistake because of the way their defense was handling the Bearcat offense.

Head coach Adam Dorrel went ultra-conservative and on four fourth-quarter drives, the Bronchos had three 3-and-outs and then ran the clock out on four plays, but the Northwest offense couldn't solve the Broncho defense in Northwest’s 23-14 loss in Edmond, Oklahoma.

