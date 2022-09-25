EDMOND, Okla. — The Central Oklahoma offense and coaching staff knew in the fourth quarter of Saturday afternoon’s victory over No. 2 Northwest Missouri State that they just couldn’t lose the game with a mistake because of the way their defense was handling the Bearcat offense.
Head coach Adam Dorrel went ultra-conservative and on four fourth-quarter drives, the Bronchos had three 3-and-outs and then ran the clock out on four plays, but the Northwest offense couldn't solve the Broncho defense in Northwest’s 23-14 loss in Edmond, Oklahoma.
“Not try to be perfect, but to just really take care of the football, not turn it over, and not lose the game on third-and-long because Northwest is really good when they get you in third-and-long,” Dorrel said of the gameplan. “I thought we executed that the whole night. I know it was conservative, but we felt good at halftime. We thought maybe if we could get there, it puts a little pressure on them.”
In the second half, six Bearcat drives resulted in two punts, two interceptions, a turnover on downs and a touchdown. The touchdown came on senior quarterback Braden Wright’s lone drive of the second half.
With seven minutes left in the third quarter, the Broncho defense jumped offsides and Wright took advantage by throwing deep to junior Trevon Alexander who high-pointed the ball for a 36 yard catch.
“I feel like after that catch, I saw life on the sideline when I looked over,” Alexander said. “Everyone was jumping up and down and I just felt it.”
Jamar Moya followed with runs on 10 and eight yards and Robert Rawrie punched in a 3-yard touchdown to cut the Central Oklahoma lead to 20-14.
Central Oklahoma (2-2) was able to answer with what would become the game’s final scoring drive as Nicky Quevedo hit a 43-yard field goal with 1:48 left in the third quarter.
When the Bearcats (3-1) got the ball back, starting quarterback Mike Hohensee went back out to the huddle which went in contrast to how offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy had described the 2-quarterback system all offseason when he said, “I’m sure there will be challenges, but really it’s easy — I say if you drive and score, you’re in; if we have to punt, you’re out. So it’s been really easy so far.”
Head coach Rich Wright was asked after the game if Braden Wright was available to stay in the game.
“I think he was,” Rich Wright said. “I didn’t hear anything to the contrary, so as far as I know, he was available.”
The Bearcats were able to pick up a first down on the ground, but facing a third-and-3 on the second snap of the fourth quarter, Hohensee was intercepted.
Northwest’s defense answered with a 3-and-out, but after a 15-yard run by Moya and a 24-yard Hohensee-to-Cole Hembrough pass, Hohensee threw his third interception of the game on an overthrow that was tipped by one defender before another hauled it in.
“All I got to say is that we beat ourselves and that is the only team that could ever beat us in my opinion,” Alexander said. “… We are our greatest opponent and it showed today.”
The defense forced another 3-and-out, but Moya muffed the ensuing punt and gave the ball back to the Bronchos. Three runs and another 3-and-out for the Bronchos gave the ball back to Northwest with one final chance.
The Bearcats earned a couple first downs, but the clock quickly drained and Hohensee was sacked twice before the team turned the ball over on downs.
“The one thing that I think, he was under duress all day,” Rich Wright said. “We talked about keeping the quarterback clean — and again, not an excuse because it is next man up — but we played with three backup offensive linemen today. Seth Zegunis didn’t even make the trip, Derec Weyer wasn’t available to play and then (Andrew) Theobald got hurt in the second quarter.”
Central Oklahoma was able to run out the clock and Dorrel got his Gatorade bath before he shook the hand of his former defensive coordinator.
“I’m still great friends with a lot of those guys, obviously I grew up there,” Dorrel said.
Wright’s defense performed well, holding the Bronchos to just eight first downs the entire game and 292 total yards, but the Bronchos didn’t have a turnover.
The Bearcat offense managed just 291 yards as the rushing game was held to 2.6 yards per carry. In addition to Hohensee’s three interceptions, the Bearcats had four fumbles and lost two.
“The penalties and the turnovers killed us all day long,” Rich Wright said. “We just didn’t play well. We’ve played just about as badly as I’ve seen us play.
“And that is not trying to take anything away from Central Oklahoma. Obviously, they were prepared to play the football game and we really weren’t. We’re not a good enough football team to overcome all the mistakes that we made.”
The first fumble on a snap where there was a miscommunication and the snap sailed past Hohensee resulted in a 1-play, 11-yard Broncho touchdown drive.
“Short field or not, we just didn’t come out fast on the defensive side of the ball,” Bearcat defensive tackle Zach Howard said.
The second Bearcat drive of the game saw Hohensee throw across his body to the middle of the field and get intercepted. The Bronchos got the ball at the 17-yard line and Northwest held them out of the end zone, but Central Oklahoma took a 10-0 lead that Northwest could never recover from.
“Our mental mistakes snow-balled and it shot us in the foot eventually,” Alexander said.
Northwest’s lone first-half touchdown came on a 2-yard pass from Hohensee to Alexander with 8:24 left in the half. Central Oklahoma answered with a field goal to end the half an 83-yard touchdown run on their first offensive snap of the second half which proved to be all the offense they needed for the victory.
“We showed them some stuff tonight that we hadn’t shown all year,” Dorrel said. “You just can’t be conventional against them. They are just so good on the D-line. If they recognize a traditional double-team or a traditional down block, they destroy it and get you into third-and-long.”
The Bearcats will attempt to bounce back next Saturday against Missouri Western (2-2) at Bearcat Stadium. The Bearcats have 8-straight wins over the Griffons going back to 2012.
“Losses suck for sure,” Howard said. “We have built a culture — it is just not on our football team, but on the teams of the past, and I’m thankful for it — we are willing to put in the work.”
Before Western though, the Bearcats have a week to get better.
“I think it is just very humbling,” Alexander said. “Every time we lose, we forget about the basics — obviously false starting, not running our routes deep enough, throwing across the field, doing some crap that we never do as a team. Every time that we lose, it is because we forget about the fundamentals. When we go back to practice on Monday, I guarantee that we will practice the fundamentals starting from ground zero.”