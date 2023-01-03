23-01-05 NW Luke2.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest senior Luke Waters holds up three after a 3-pointer on Monday against Rogers State in Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. —Bearcat senior Luke Waters is shooting 49 percent from 3-point range this season and 43 percent for his 4-year career. The 6-foot-6 forward isn’t exactly the guy you want to leave open for 3-pointers.

“Luke is a 48 percent shooter, so that would be the wrong guy to leave,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “… It is ‘pick your poison’ a little bit.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags