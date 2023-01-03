MARYVILLE, Mo. —Bearcat senior Luke Waters is shooting 49 percent from 3-point range this season and 43 percent for his 4-year career. The 6-foot-6 forward isn’t exactly the guy you want to leave open for 3-pointers.
“Luke is a 48 percent shooter, so that would be the wrong guy to leave,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “… It is ‘pick your poison’ a little bit.”
But Diego Bernard has a strong case to be the best player in the nation. And Wes Dreamer is as automatic of a shooter as there is in Division-II. And Bennett Stirtz is 50 percent from beyond the arc. And Isaiah Jackson is as quick as they come and is hitting over half his 3-pointers this year. And Byron Alexander and his 74 percent shooting from the field with elite burst isn’t the guy to hide a slow-footed center on.
On the path to three-straight national titles, Northwest has seen almost every type of lineup and defensive scheme to try and slow them down. On Monday against Rogers State, it was size and physicality which the Bearcats rolled through for an 87-65 demolition.
“It is what we do,” Northwest forward Daniel Abreu said of matching the physicality. “Me and Wes, we are the big guys so we go in there and we take it on. … Those are the games where we get to display our physicality — our, quote, manliness. … It definitely feels like basketball. Growing up, we played in the street and no fouls, so that is the game of basketball for me."
Most of the game wasn’t as close as the 22-point final margin. The Hillcats opened the game on a 7-0 run in the first 90 seconds with Bernard picking up two fouls and sitting the next 12 minutes. After the win over Clarke over break, McCollum said that “the trick for us is if (Bernard) is not making plays, how are we going to make plays? That is what we are trying to get to and hopefully we can here shortly.”
The Bearcats responded with a quick 7-0 run of their own with Bernard sidelined as Stirtz had four points and Jackson hit a 3-pointer.
“(McCollum) always talks about us being able to provide energy when DB is out because he is the guy who really brings energy,” Jackson said.
Northwest continued to feast on Rogers State center Joey Sacarro, who struggled mightily on the defensive end of the floor. Abreu hit a 3-pointer with 11:58 left in the first half to put Northwest up 15-12.
“It is called ‘dummy defense,’ when you don’t guard someone who you don’t think can shoot, but the thing about our team is we do have a lot of shooters,” Abreu said.
By the time Bernard came back in with 6:39 left in the half, Northwest was on a 30-18 run and led 30-25.
“I thought we buckled down a little bit and got stops, enough stops,” McCollum said. “Offensively, we were just really good. The ball moved and we were able to get downhill enough.”
That lead grew to 49-37 at the end of the first half as Dreamer hit a 3-pointer off a Mitch Mascari assist going into the break.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Watters pushed the margin to 15 early in the second half. It got up to 20 points on back-to-back 3-pointers from Mascari as everyone was getting involved. Another Mascari 3-pointer made it 26 points before the Bearcats cleared the bench.
Seven Bearcats had at least eight points in the win led by Stirtz with 16. Waters had 14 while Mascari and Abreu had 13 and 12 respectively off the bench. Bernard had 10 points and Jackson had nine while Dreamer had eight.
Northwest will play Missouri Western at home on Saturday.
“We just have to keep getting better, especially defensively, and keep our motor running,” McCollum said.
Northwest 79, Northeastern State 58
Diego Bernard had 21 and Wes Dreamer had 20 as the Bearcats rolled to a 79-58 home win on Saturday over Northeastern State. Bennett Stirtz and Mitch Mascari each had 10 points, and Byron Alexander and Daniel Abreu each had eight.