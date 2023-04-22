This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State made sure to honor the outgoing seniors and welcome the incoming freshmen following Saturday’s Spring Game at Hughes Fieldhouse, but for the guys in between those groups, Saturday was another chance to prove that they deserve their role on this year’s Bearcats.
“The biggest part for me was trying to establish some depth and I felt like we got a good opportunity to do that,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “We actually didn’t play some of our key guys today because we already know what they can do. Now, it is about establishing our younger guys.”
One position group that Wright knows what he has is linebacker where senior Isaac Vollstedt and junior Andrew Dumas return as leaders for a Bearcat defense that is used to success.
Vollstedt was one of the players who wasn’t in pads for the Spring Game, but Wright had nothing but good things to say about how the Honorable Mention Don Hansen All-American has handled himself.
“He was a great leader a year ago and he has just kinda amped that up,” Wright said. “He is going to be the anchor of our defense going into the fall.”
Dumas was a breakout star for last season’s defense as he stepped into the starting lineup alongside Vollstedt and Sam Phillips. Now with Phillips having graduated, Dumas’ role increases even more.
“Andrew understands how his role has changed now that Sam has graduated,” Wright said. “It is just kinda that next step here in the legacy of what we are trying to do defensively.”
Dumas and Vollstedt have a great bond on and off the field.
“Oh, we are tight,” Dumas said. “We are always in the library together just joking around, sitting around before we come out to practice. He is always going to be my friend. He is always going to be the guy that is right next to me any time that I am going through something bad, something good. He is always going to be there.”
The junior from Olathe, Kansas, is excited for the season after seeing the team's growth this spring.
“It is great to see that we have so much talent,” Dumas said. “That was the main thing to take away from this whole experience. We’ve got so many young guys that we can build on what we have.”
D-Line leaders emerge
Losing standouts like Elijah Green and Zach Howard will always affect a defensive line, but that area has been a strength for Northwest ever since Wright got to Maryville, and it doesn’t seem likely to be any different in 2023.
“That has kinda been a little bit, honestly, more of a work in progress,” Wright said. “We are not there yet. We have more work to do. But when you’ve graduated six starters in the last two years, that transition — I knew we were going to have some growing pains. I think that Drake (Kinsella), Kobe Clayborne, Keaton Ricke and Jake Fisher are a pretty good place to start. Now what it is is figuring out the depth off of it and I’ve seen some good stuff.”
Tight ends shine
The position with the least experience returning on the Bearcat roster is tight end, but with returner Noah Hann and a plethora of newcomers, Wright has like what he’s seen from that group.
“Between the transfers that we’ve gotten in, Noah Hann starting to emerge and then Andrew Waltke is a freshman,” Wright said. “He was a kid that I noticed every day down on the scout team in the fall. I really like the direction that that position is going right now.”
Transfer portal priorities
The transfer portal has become a fixture in college athletics and Wright said that the Bearcats would be open to exploring it further before fall camp.
“I’m going to look for a transfer defensive lineman,” Wright said. “If I found the right (offensive) tackle, meaning the correct tackle, not specifically right tackle, but if I found the right tackle, we would go down that rabbit hole. Potentially a corner. We lost Trevon Peak earlier in the semester. That one is a little more of an assessment because we’ve got some guys. We just just kinda got to figure out where our depth is. But those would be the three positions specifically that I am looking at right now.”
Bearcats thank Thieman
Spring practice wrapped up the Bearcat career of head football athletic trainer Elizabeth Thieman, who was recognized following the Spring Game by Wright and thanked by the players.
2022 Awards
The Bearcats recognized team awards for the 2022 season with the Kermie Schneider Freshman of the Year going to Jay Harris, the Phil Vogel Redshirt Freshman of the Year going to Shane Frederickson, the Cory Stanton Walk-On of the Year going to Jadyn Nirschl and the Al Cade Spirit of Bearcat Award going to Zach Howard.
The scout team awards went to Ben Einess on special teams, Trevion Traylor on defense and Jake Weber on offense.
Jamar Moya was the Offensive Player of the Year, Cole Lammel was the Special Teams Player of the Year and Elijah Green was the Scott Bostwick Defensive Player of the Year.