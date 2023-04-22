23-04-27 NWFB Liz.jpg
Northwest coach Rich Wright hugs trainer Liz Thieman on Saturday after thanking her for her service to Bearcat football. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State made sure to honor the outgoing seniors and welcome the incoming freshmen following Saturday’s Spring Game at Hughes Fieldhouse, but for the guys in between those groups, Saturday was another chance to prove that they deserve their role on this year’s Bearcats.

“The biggest part for me was trying to establish some depth and I felt like we got a good opportunity to do that,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “We actually didn’t play some of our key guys today because we already know what they can do. Now, it is about establishing our younger guys.”

23-04-27 NWFB Kinsella.jpg
Northwest defensive lineman Drake Kinsella looks on on Saturday at the Spring Game. 
23-04-27 NWFB Liz2.jpg
Bearcat football thanked trainer Liz Thieman at Saturday's Spring Game and presented her with gifts. 
