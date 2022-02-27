MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mallory McConkey, Kylie Coleman and Caityn Jordon’s journeys at Northwest Missouri State haven’t gone exactly as planned.
Jordon lost a season to a knee injury. COVID-19 upended everything in the sports world. Coleman lost her senior season to a knee injury. Then she and McConkey were granted extra seasons because of COVID-19. Then Coleman lost that season to another knee injury.
The road hasn’t been easy, but the progress has been constant. All three players committed to former head coach Buck Scheel, but after McConkey and Coleman’s freshman seasons and before Jordon’s career could begin, Scheel was replaced with long-time men’s basketball assistant coach Austin Meyer with Addae Houston as his top assistant coach.
Meyer and Houston brought in a big recruiting class that first year, but it was also key to make sure they brought back the young core that Scheel had brought in to build around.
McConkey, Coleman and Jordon were three of the players who stayed and over the past four years, they have been part of the foundation Meyer and Houston have created.
“My style of leadership, I feel like, was more by example and showing the girls around me that hard work pays off,” McConkey said. “I started as a Class 1 player who really didn’t get a lot of looks to now.”
Each year, the Bearcats have grown with four MIAA wins in Meyer’s first year, then six, then seven in last year’s injury-plagued campaign. This year, Northwest finishes the year 12-10 in conference play — the first winning record in conference play since the MIAA Championship year in 2011.
Fans got the chance to show the trio of seniors their appreciation on Saturday afternoon for Senior Day at Bearcat Arena. Despite a 69-47 loss to MIAA Champion and sixth-ranked Fort Hays State, the day is one that will stick with the group.
“I’ve had five great years here around the best people I could ever ask for and It’s hard saying goodbye,” McConkey said. "I’m so happy to have spent it with my teammates, staff and everyone around me. It has just been amazing. That is what makes it so hard to say goodbye.”
And the trio of seniors will stick with Meyer and Houston even after their time in Maryville is over.
“Three kids that obviously when we came in were already here and brought in to what we were trying to do from a culture standpoint, our system and how we do things and creating a positive environment,” Meyer said. “They’ve been awesome.”
The Bearcats gave the Tigers all they could handle for three quarters on Saturday. Bearcat freshman guard Molly Hartnett hit a pair of free throws midway through the third quarter to cut the deficit to 39-36.
“I thought for three quarters, we battled against Hays and for three quarters, we battled against Kearney,” Meyer said.
The Tiger lead was just five points entering the fourth quarter, but the final 10 minutes was all Fort Hays State with a 23-6 quarter to capture the MIAA championship for the second-straight season. The Tigers share the crown with Missouri Southern.
“They turned it up defensively,” Meyer said.
Hartnett led the Bearcats with 14 points while freshman guard Peyton Kelderman added 11.
Bearcat fans got a special moment at the end of the game as Coleman took the floor again so Meyer could take the three seniors out one by one and allow the fans to cheer for them one more time at Bearcat Arena.
“You sit there and you say ‘What if?’” Meyer said of Coleman. “She is our best 3-point shooter her first three years here and to not be able to play the last two years is tough. … It is kinda ‘what could have been,’ but she still had a really good career and she is still a huge part of taking the program from where it was when she came in to where it is now.”
Northwest will advance into next week’s MIAA Tournament where they will be seeded sixth with a first-round bye into Friday’s quarterfinals where they will play third seed Nebraska-Kearney at 2:15 p.m., in Municipal Auditorium.
“I have a lot of confidence and I know the rest of the team does,” McConkey said.
Northwest has 7- and 17-point losses to the Lopers this season, but have played well against top competition all season with a win over Missouri Southern and tight losses to other top teams like Fort Hays State by three and Central Missouri by three and four.
“I would say that we are all going in knowing that we can make it to Sunday and that we can win it,” Jordon said.