SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — During the Ben McCollum era at Northwest Missouri State, the Bearcats have become known for their versatility.
Whether it’s posts who can shoot, guards who can post up, or players who can defend any position, Northwest loves playing with versatile weapons.
This year’s Bearcats have those same multi-dimensional weapons, but they also bring versatility with the lineup combinations at coach Ben McCollum’s disposal.
“Kids don’t don’t want to compete, they don’t want to come here and not play,” McCollum said of finding the right recruits. “That is not for everybody. They don’t think they can beat out Trevor and Diego and Wes and Luke and all those guys, so naturally you are going to scare some people off — ‘They got too good of players, I don’t want to go there.’ But if we scared you off then it is probably a good thing.
“When it comes to March and when it comes to tomorrow, I need dudes that are not afraid to compete and I feel like I have 12 guys who aren’t afraid of that.”
Seven different Bearcats have started at least eight games — a stat that hasn’t been true for a Bearcat team since the 2012-2013 season.
Trevor Hudgins, Diego Bernard, Luke Waters and Wes Dreamer returned as starters this season from last year’s national champions, but the fifth spot in the lineup has been a bit of a rotating door this season.
“We have a lot of pieces that can do a lot of different things,” Hudgins said.
That rotating door may be paying dividends in the postseason though as the Bearcats appear as deep as they have ever been. Isaiah Jackson, Daniel Abreu and Byron Alexander have split the starts at the other spot.
Jackson has started in the NCAA Tournament, and on Sunday, he scored 13 points and had eight rebounds while holding Washburn star Tyler Geiman to two points on 1-of-12 shooting.
“Against Washburn, you absolutely have to play Isaiah because he does as good of a job on Tyler as can be done,” McCollum said.
The freshman also has excelled in a cutting role with defenders often losing him trying to help on the Bearcat stars.
“With the personnel that we have, because we have those four other shooters out there, you need somebody to cut and operate from down around there,” McCollum said. “Sometimes they put big guys on him and sometimes they put guards on him and he is able to adapt either way. Some games, they just don’t guard him and a lot of times that is to our benefit when teams do that.
“I can remember the one year, it would have been the year COVID canceled our season, we were probably top 10 in the country in offense and one game a team did the thing where they don’t guard somebody and it happened to be Diego at the time. So we had five shooters on the floor and they stopped guarding so he just started cutting like crazy. Our offense sky-rocketed. It was the best offense we ever had, because it is an automatic paint touch.”
Alexander has had a similar role, but with a bigger frame, McCollum uses him more against bigger teams.
“(Jackson), Byron and even Daniel sometimes, down there — great hands, great finishers and just Kida the dirty-work guys,” Hudgins said. “And Isaiah is like 6-2, 6-3 and he is getting o-boards against all the trees down there. So scrappy — you gotta love it.”
Abreu missed Sunday’s game with an illness, but McCollum expects him back and the 6-foot-6 freshman has scored in double-figures nine times this season.
With Abreu sidelined, it opened an opportunity for freshman Mitch Mascari on Sunday and he took advantage, going 3-for-3 from 3-point range and finishing with nine points against Washburn.
“Mitch playing the other night — that is pretty inspirational,” McCollum said. “It seems like a simple story, but to him and his family, that is not a very simple story. You come here and he is a really good high-school player and for two years-ish, you don’t play as much as you would have liked. And at the very moment that our season is on the brink, you play and you play well.”
There is plenty more talent available off the Bearcat bench as well. Hudgins complimented the bench for what they show in practice every day — referencing Christian Stanislav, Luke Moustakas, Spencer Schomers and Blake Danitschek.
“They bring a lot,” Hudgins said. “We practice every single day and they compete every single day,” Hudgins said. “They may not get the bright-light moments and stuff like that, but every single day, they come into practice and compete. We see it every single day so we have confidence that when they come into the game, that they are going to produce for us. And they have this whole year.”
Northwest will play for a regional championship and an Elite Eight berth tonight at 7 p.m. against Augustana in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.