TOPEKA, Kan. — Washburn had only scored less than 50 points once this year — a season-opening exhibition loss to Kansas State where the Ichabods still scored 49 points. Northwest Missouri State blew that number out of the water on Tuesday night in Topeka with a 66-40 dismantling of an offense averaging 70.5 points per game.
The Ichabods (12-12; 9-9 MIAA) had been even better lately scoring 75 in a 20-point win over No. 6 Central Oklahoma on Saturday and 95 in a 34-point win over Newman on Thursday.
“I thought we dialed in,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “I thought we executed our scout really well. They are a tough team to defend, especially at home, especially coming off the win that they had. It was good to be able to get some stops because our offense wasn’t really clicking like it usually is.”
The Bearcat defense has been the strength of the 3-time defending national champions this season as Northwest passed Southern Nazarene as the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense at 55.9 points per game with Tuesday’s effort.
“Our defense is still getting there and it is going to keep getting better,” Northwest freshman Bennett Stirtz said. “I just think we came out with a lot of effort — that was the main thing.”
Northwest (24-2; 17-2 MIAA) started fast offensively as well with Wes Dreamer knocking down 3-pointers on each of the Bearcats’ first two possessions — both coming off assists from Diego Bernard.
Washburn got back within one at 6-5, but the newest member of the Bearcat starting five, Daniel Abreu knocked down a 3-pointer and Stirtz and Abreu made it a 7-0 run with baskets.
Washburn hung around thanks to its own strong defense for much of the first half, but the half ended as it began with Bernard feeding Dreamer for a 3-pointer and Northwest took a 28-21 lead into the break.
“You gotta be able to win games when you don’t play your best,” McCollum said. “I don’t think we played our best offensively, but defensively, we were pretty dialed in.”
After Washburn standout Michael Keegan cut the margin to 28-23 to open the second half, Abreu answered with a 5-0 personal run which gave Northwest its first double-digit lead of the night.
Jaden Monday briefly trimmed the margin back to eight, but Bernard scored the next six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Bernard only had 11 3-pointers on the season going into Tuesday and was shooting 24 percent. The 35-percent career shooter went 3-for-5 on Tuesday.
“Momentum, momentum,” Abreu said of Bernard’s 3s. “We are all hyped. We get to the defensive end, we are so ready to go.”
Dreamer added another 3-pointer and Northwest was in front 42-25 with 11:10 left.
The Ichabods made a final run to get within 12, but Stirtz quelled the spurt with a layup. The freshman point guard experienced a scare in the first half when he landed awkwardly and went to the floor clutching his knee. He was able to return late in the half and played nearly the entire second half.
“Right away, I thought it was really bad,” Stirtz said. “I thought I was going to be out for the season or something like that. … It started feeling better right after though and the training staff really helped me out. It is going to be stiff tomorrow, but I think we will be good.”
Mitch Mascari injured his ankle in the first half and had to hop off the floor. The shooting guard came back in the game late in the first half and didn’t play in the second half of the one-sided game. The depth of the Bearcats with Byron Alexander, Isaiah Jackson and Luke Waters allowed Mascari to sit.
“Luke, we really needed him tonight and I thought he was great,” McCollum said. “Byron, Zay and those guys off the bench — honestly, sometimes we get better when we sub.”
Waters had a pair of second-half 3-pointers and Jackson put the exclamation on the win with an alley-oop to Alexander with a minute left which Alexander flushed with two hands.
“We get such talented players coming out of high school, so you know that everybody is able to do something with the rock,” Abreu said. “Pookie (Waters) coming out — great shooters and he usually starts. Isaiah has many games starting. It is all interchangeable. … Whenever we sub, there is no stress over ‘Oh, they are a bench player,’ because no one is really a bench player. We can all come in and produce effective minutes.”
Four of the Bearcat starters had double figures as Dreamer had 17, Bernard had 15 and Stirtz and Abreu each had 10. Alexander and Waters each had six while Jackson and Luke Moustakas each had one.
The Bearcats will cap their 4-game road trip on Saturday against Missouri Western in St. Joseph. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
“We are just going to take it one game at a time and late in the season, these games really matter so we are just focused and ready to go,” Stirtz said.