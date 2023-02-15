23-02-16 NW DB5.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest senior Diego Bernard crosses over a Washburn defender on Tuesday in Topeka. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

TOPEKA, Kan. — Washburn had only scored less than 50 points once this year — a season-opening exhibition loss to Kansas State where the Ichabods still scored 49 points. Northwest Missouri State blew that number out of the water on Tuesday night in Topeka with a 66-40 dismantling of an offense averaging 70.5 points per game.

The Ichabods (12-12; 9-9 MIAA) had been even better lately scoring 75 in a 20-point win over No. 6 Central Oklahoma on Saturday and 95 in a 34-point win over Newman on Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags