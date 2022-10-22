MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest head coach Rich Wright said the team spent the past week working on getting back to the basics on the defensive side of the ball. The second-ranked defense in the MIAA took what they learned and put it to use, holding the Northeastern State RiverHawks to 23 yards of offense in the Bearcats 36-3 win Saturday afternoon in Maryville.
“This week we really focused in on our base stuff and tried to get really good at that,” Northwest linebacker Isaac Vollstedt said. “We’ve been pretty multiple in what we do this year, but this week we tried to get better at what our base defense can do. We did a good job of communicating, fly around, and the defense as a whole did a good job of doing their one-eleventh.”
While the Northwest defense couldn’t re-write their own record for fewest rushing yards in a game (-74 in 2007), the Bearcats kept Northeastern State from doing much of anything offensively. The RiverHawks carried 19 times for negative-16 yards and didn’t get their first non-penally first down until late in the third quarter.
“We said we were going to put our best 11 dudes on the field and play our stuff,” Wright said. “We just tried to be fundamentally sound all week in practice and that carried through to today.”
It didn’t take the Bearcats long to grab the momentum on Saturday. The RiverHawks opened the game with an incomplete pass, a negative run and then Vollstedt intercepted quarterback Ben Ward on the third play of the game.
“That was a huge play, I was just the lucky beneficiary,” Vollstedt said. “Sam Phillips made a great play in the passing lane, and I was just doing my job and flying to the ball. I was lucky enough to get under the ball and force the turnover. When you can do that, it’s just a huge momentum changer for the offense and we just built off of that in the first half.”
The Northwest offense wasted little time moving down inside the Northeastern State red zone with a few different players contributing. Jamar Moya rushed for six yards on the first play of the drive, then Mike Hohensee added a nine-yard rush down the Bearcat sideline. Running back Jay Harris finished off the drive with a 13-yard run and a three-yard touchdown run.
While the Northwest defense held its own, the offense struggled to keep the early momentum going on its second drive despite a bad punt giving the ball at midfield. After being forced to punt, the defense quickly got the ball back to its offense who drove down to the RiverHawk 24-yard line. Cole Lammel then made it a 10-point game with a 41-yard field goal.
The Bearcats opened the second quarter with their second touchdown drive of the game. Hohensee and wide receiver Kashan Griffin gave the offense a boost with a 16-yard connection to open the second quarter. Five plays later, Hohensee connected with tight end Cole Hembrough for a 12-yard touchdown to put Northwest up 17-0.
Griffin provided sparks for the Bearcats throughout the game on offense, but Griffin also provided his team with a similar spark on special teams. Griffin returned three punts for 114 yards with his longest return covering 64 yards.
“I’ve been doing punt returns my entire life, so special teams has always been comfortable for me,” Griffin said.
Northeastern State’s long score came early in the second quarter after a Tank Young fumble gave the RiverHawks the ball at the Northwest 18-yard line. Northeastern moved the ball down to the nine-yard line with a pass interference call, but ultimately had to settle for a field goal.
Turnovers were a problem for the Bearcats throughout the day. The Northwest offense turned the ball over four times as the two quarterbacks added a combined three interceptions to go with the fumble.
Hohensee started the game at quarterback for Northwest and led them with 220 yards on 20-of-29 passing. The junior quarterback’s second touchdown came with just 12 seconds left in the half as he connected with Griffin for a 16-yard touchdown, giving the Bearcats a 27-3 lead.
“Everyone was just doing their one-eleventh at the end of the day,” Hohensee said. “My line was giving me time, the receivers were getting open and making plays and when we were running the ball, we were running the ball hard.”
The Bearcats had little trouble moving the ball in between the 20’s in the second half, but it was inside the red zone that the offense struggled against the RiverHawk defense.
Northwest moved inside the Northeastern State 20-yard line on five drives in the second half. The first four ended with a field goal, a missed field goal, an interception and then a turnover on downs.
“There were three or four different instances that I can recollect where we should have scored,” Wright said. “There were a couple errant passes, a couple bad decisions but conceptually the routes were there — we just didn’t hit them. We have to be better with our reads by our quarterbacks and getting the ball where it needs to go.”
With those struggles, the Bearcats most important drive of the second half may have been its last despite the 27-point lead and just one minute remaining. Northwest once again found themselves in the red zone — this time the offense walked off the field with a touchdown. Running back Kevin Dominique scored from three yards out to make the score 36-3.
“I think it was big because I know our offensive kids and coaches were disappointed in how we played in the second half,” Wright said. “First of all — the turnovers, but we moved the ball to get it in position to score. And any time you get it down as an offense you’re trying to get six and not three. Cole, minus the last kick, did a good job of that today. But ultimately, when you’re playing against better competition, you have to take advantage of those opportunities.”
Northwest will be on the road next weekend as they travel to Nebraska for a two o’clock kickoff against Nebraska-Kearney. The Bearcats have dominated the series, winning eight of the last nine.
“I don’t know all the things they do yet, that’ll come with film study later in the week with more film breakdown and study,” Vollstedt said. “But we know it’s going to be a good test and we’re all looking forward to it.”
