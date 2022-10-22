22-10-27 NWFB Dominique.jpg

Northwest Missouri State running back Kevin Dominque runs for a touchdown on Saturday at Bearcat Stadium. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE TIMES-TRIBUNE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest head coach Rich Wright said the team spent the past week working on getting back to the basics on the defensive side of the ball. The second-ranked defense in the MIAA took what they learned and put it to use, holding the Northeastern State RiverHawks to 23 yards of offense in the Bearcats 36-3 win Saturday afternoon in Maryville.

“This week we really focused in on our base stuff and tried to get really good at that,” Northwest linebacker Isaac Vollstedt said. “We’ve been pretty multiple in what we do this year, but this week we tried to get better at what our base defense can do. We did a good job of communicating, fly around, and the defense as a whole did a good job of doing their one-eleventh.”

