MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State fans are used to watching dominant defenses, but the units most known for that usually play in the fall and are coached by names like Scott Bostwick and Rich Wright.
This winter, coach Austin Meyer appears to have his own special defense with the Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team. His Bearcats (8-2; 3-1 MIAA) moved into the top spot in the MIAA in scoring defense with a 53-29 win over McKendree (1-9; 0-3 GLVC) on Wednesday night in Bearcat Arena.
Meyer's group is now just giving up 53.1 points per game through 10 contests.
The defensive dominance was even more pronounced in the first three quarters when McKendree managed just 17 total points before putting up 12 points in the already-decided fourth quarter.
“Defense we can always control— taking away angles and not giving them anything easy,” Northwest senior Mallory McConkey said. “I think with how much Meyer has had us practice it, it is just kinda second nature.”
While McKendree struggled to score the entire game, offense did not come easy to Northwest in the early going either. Northwest had a 6-2 lead nearly eight minutes into the game before reserve guards Caely Kesten and Evelyn Vazquez provided a spark with back-to-back scores including a Kesten 3-pointer.
Northwest's bench scored nearly as many points as its starters on a very balanced night with the starters accounting for 28 points and the bench scoring 26. Kesten led that effort by matching Jayna Green wfor a game-high nine points.
“We don't have to rely on one or two people, because we know 1-through-12 will bring it when they get on the court,” Northwest guard Emma Atwood said.
Northwest took a 11-7 lead into the second quarter and that was quickly cut in half on the first possession of the period. Atwood gave her Bearcats some cushion late in the half with a layup on an assist from Caitlyn Jordon on one possession and a free throw on the next.
Atwood is in her third game back from a knee injury and was efficient in her 12 minutes with a season-high seven points on 2-of-3 shooting and 3-of-4 free throws.
“Every game she is out there, she is getting more and more comfortable,” Meyer said. “Obviously, she is a really good player. She defends. She rebounds. She is a huge piece to our puzzle.”
The redshirt freshman is playing with a large brace on her leg and joked following the game that it takes her a little longer to get ready to play now.
“There are quite a few layers of tape on so it usually takes about five minutes to get taped and then I put the brace over it and we are good to go,” Atwood said. “It is nothing too fancy.”
Atwood's three points kickstarted a 7-0 run to end the half with baskets from McConkey and Green as well. Northwest took a 20-11 into intermission.
The offensive struggles seemed to disappear for Northwest after the break.
“We just kinda knew that we got the bad half out of the way and the second half would be ours,” Atwood said.
The home team made its first five shots of the third quarter with five different players finding the bottom of the net. A Kelsey Fields layup ended a 12-0 Northwest run to open the third quarter and a 19-0 run going back to the first half.
“We had more of an aggressive mindset and learned from our mistakes in the first half,” McConkey said.
Northwest finished the third quarter with a 40-17 lead and Meyer was able to go even deeper into his bench than the 11 players who played in the first three quarters.
“We always talk about it being 1-through-18 and it is going to take everybody,” Meyer said. “I think our kids are buying into that.”
In addition to Kesten and Green scoring nine points, McConkey and Atwood each had seven. Peyton Kelderman, Molly Hartnett, Paityn Rau, Jillian Fleming and Fields each had four points.
“In the first half, we almost over-passed,” Meyer said. “We have an unselfish team, which is a good thing, but there are times when it is just like, take the shot. I just thought we were more aggressive in the second half.”
Northwest now prepares for a Saturday home date with Missouri Western. The Griffons are currently 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the MIAA.
“They are really good,” Meyer said. “... Our kids know that we have to play better than we did tonight and I think we will. I think we will be ready to go.”