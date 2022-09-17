MARYVILLE, Mo. — “It was just fun. It was fun to watch. The big guy upstairs would have been smiling.”
Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright was referring to his mentor and former Bearcat coach Scott Bostwick and what his reaction would be to the Bearcat defense holding Central Missouri to just 103 yards of total offense — negative-3 rushing — in a 24-7 victory on Saturday of Family Weekend.
The defense was led by Maryville native and senior captain Elijah Green who tormented the Mules (0-3) all evening with four of the Bearcats’ eight sacks. Green’s four sacks ties him for the second-most in a single game with legends Dave Tollefsen and Colin Bevins — Bevins did it twice. Green was half a sack behind Matt Uhde’s 1985 performance against Washburn.
Having grown up around the program, turning in a big defensive performance on a day dedicated to Bostwick meant a lot to Green.
“We were super, super ready and energized,” Green said. “Family weekend is all about Coach Bostwick.”
The teams traded punts to begin the game, but Bearcat running back Jamar Moya exerted his will to get into the end on the next drive by trucking Central Missouri Diondre Glover on a 2-yard touchdown run to put Northwest up 7-0.
“Jamar Moya is a tough son of a gun,” Wright said. “He is not the biggest guy in the world, but, man, he ran physical today.”
Punts were exchanged again before the Mules picked up over half of their total yards for the game on one play. Wright tapped his own chest following the game, blaming his play call for having a linebacker on Central Missouri speed back Xavier Jackson who hauled in a 55-yard touchdown from Cedric Case.
“That is probably a mental error on me, so I’ll take that responsibility,” Wright said. “Otherwise, I felt like our kids were dialed in.”
Bearcat quarterback Mike Hohensee was intercepted on the next drive which seemed to swing momentum to the Mules, but Northwest’s defense wasn’t having any of it as Green sacked Case on a third-and-9 to force a punt.
The defenses dominated the next few minutes, but Moya and Hohensee sparked the offense late in the half with a 64-yard touchdown drive. Moya had a 12-yard run sandwiched behind two pass interferences to get the team in scoring range.
Hohensee finished the drive with his legs on a day where the passing game struggled. Hohensee ripped off runs of five, 10 and six yards before capping the effort with a 1-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the half. Northwest took a 14-7 lead into the break.
After the defense had a quick 3-and-out with sacks by Isaac Vollstedt and Cahleel Smith, Northwest was able to get its 2-score lead. Facing a first-and-25, Hohensee threw a screen to Moya and with Seth Zegunis paving the way, Moya sprinted 32 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
“I’m little, so a lot of people don’t think I can bring it,” Moya said. “I catch a lot of people off balance.”
Green sparked another Bearcat score early in the fourth quarter as he hit Mule quarterback Tate Rabion’s arm while he was throwing and senior Sam Phillips intercepted the ball.
“I missed the sack at first, so I was like — if I don’t get this sack, Coach Wright is going to let me hear it,” Green said. “I tried to chase it down and swipe the arm. … I didn’t know what happened, but I heard the crowd screaming.”
The Bearcat drive fizzled in the red zone, but Cole Lammel kicked a 21-yard field goal for the 24-7 lead, which ended up being the final score.
Moya finished with 159 all-purpose yards — 90 rushing on 16 carries and 69 receiving on seven catches. He led the Bearcats in both categories.
“I’m glad he is on our team and our guys don’t have to cover that,” Green said.
Hohensee struggled passing the ball with a 12-for-24 day and the interception, but found a way to move the ball with his legs — rushing for 46 yards on 10 carries.
“There is another kid who plays quarterback, but he sure as heck doesn’t run like a quarterback,” Wright said.
After defeating Josh Lamberson’s Mules, the Bearcats (3-0) head to Edmond, Oklahoma, next Saturday to face another old friend with Adam Dorrel’s Central Oklahoma Bronchos (1-2).
“I feel like we are just kinda scratching the surface of the defense we can be,” Green said.