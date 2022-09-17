22-09-22 NWFB Richred.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest coach Rich Wright holds his red hat — a tribute to Scott Bostwick — up to the sky after a call was overturned on Saturday in Bearcat Stadium. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — “It was just fun. It was fun to watch. The big guy upstairs would have been smiling.”

Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright was referring to his mentor and former Bearcat coach Scott Bostwick and what his reaction would be to the Bearcat defense holding Central Missouri to just 103 yards of total offense — negative-3 rushing — in a 24-7 victory on Saturday of Family Weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags