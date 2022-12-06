MARYVILLE, Mo. — At the Division-II level, when a player goes to the NBA, it isn’t as simple as it is at Duke or Kentucky where the next 5-star is seemingly a phone call away.
Trevor Hudgins is currently setting the NBA’s G-League on fire with 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. A player like the 2-time National Player of the Year is impossible to replace with just one person, but that’s not what Northwest has tried to do over its eight wins to begin the season.
“With last year, our strength was Trevor to shoot 10 threes a game and that is just what it was,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “ … We don’t need another guy to shoot 10 threes, you need other guys to do what they do great and do it more often.”
Through eight games this season, six different Bearcats have led the team in scoring at least once with no one player doing it more than twice.
With Hudgins being the team’s point guard for the past four years, the guards have been the most examined part of the roster going into the season and Isaiah Jackson, Diego Bernard and Bennett Stirtz have all stepped up.
“They all bring three separate things,” McCollum said. “Bennett’s ability to kinda keep the flow of the offense, and move the basketball, and make reads. Obviously, he can shoot a little bit. Diego, obviously, we’ve talked about Diego and his ability to get paint and his violence that he plays with. He is playing at a really, really high level.
“I think Isaiah — and I said this in practice the other day — those are the kind of players that make our offense go. They make our whole program go. The reason I say that is because you’ve probably looked at his percentages. My guess is he’s shooting 65-70 percent somewhere in that range. There aren’t a lot of programs in the country where a kid — a guard in particular, a guard that can shoot — will not a lot of open threes because that is not necessarily his role, will go down in what we call the dunker spot, will relocate for drives, will guard the other team’s best player in practice and in the game, will have probably one of the most consistent attitudes that we have. He kinda defines why our program is successful. Other programs, kids won’t sacrifice like that.”
Bernard, a 5-year starter, is averaging career highs in points (14.8) and assists (4.4) this season. His assist-turnover ratio is now nearly 2-1 after not being over 1.2-1 in any previous seasons.
Bernard took over last Friday in a win at Missouri Southern with a career-high 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting.
“They stayed home on our shooters, so they literally didn’t help whatsoever on our shooters and you need guys to be able to finish at that rim and finish against bigger bodies and Diego can do that,” McCollum said. “It is kinda pick your poison. Do you stay home on some of those shooters or do you try to take away paint or the rim?”
Jackson has been the bulldog of the Bearcat backcourt ever since joining the starting lineup last season. The defensive-first guard has taken over some ball-handling duties and more than doubled his assist average from last season. He has also upped his scoring to 8.1 points per game.
“Something that I always hang my hat on is defense,” Jackson said. “I can always be on my game 100 percent of the time on defense.”
Jackson and Bernard have also embraced mentoring their true freshman running mate with Bennett Stirtz getting his first start on Saturday in the win at Pittsburg State. He has gotten off to an outstanding start to the season this year with 13.9 points and 3.9 assists per game with his assist-turnover ratio over 3-1.
“It has been fun because that was kinda me coming in my first year,” Jackson said. “I didn’t play as much as he does now, but he is very smart offensively. I know what it takes to be brought in and know what it takes to win.”
Stirtz had the best game of his season in the start at Pittsburg — playing all 40 minutes with 18 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“He is getting better,” McCollum said. “He is growing, but what people need to continue to understand is that although he plays with an elite level of maturity, he still is a freshman. Sometimes it takes a while to get into those big moments. I thought he was fantastic in that game, and handled the moment great. You could tell that he got a little bit tired just playing that many minutes with that intense of a game. But he is getting better and better as time goes.”
Mitch Mascari hasn’t factored as much into the point-guard puzzle, but he has provided the Bearcats with another floor spacer to replace some of Hudgins’ scoring. He has upped his scoring average from 3.3 points per game last year to 8.4 and is shooting 54 percent from behind the arc.
The Bearcats will look to continue their success with their first home MIAA contests this weekend with Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday and Fort Hays State on Sunday.