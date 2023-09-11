BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The Platte Valley and Nodaway Valley rivalry is a relatively new one, but there is a lot of excitement when five of the seven schools get together for a football game.
The third edition of the ‘Battle for the Valley’ is the first time that both teams enter the game with winning records. Not only do they have winning records, but they are both undefeated.
“I definitely think Nodaway Valley is confident and for good reason,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said. “They’ve had these guys since they were in junior high and they’ve been pretty dang good. They’ve kept on working with them, kept on going and kept on going. Now, here they are — ready to shine.”
Platte Valley (3-0, 1-0 275) is ranked second in the latest Missouri 8-Man Football poll with a win already over No. 3 Worth County. Nodaway Valley (3-0,1-0 275) has already matched its win total from last season and has climbed to No. 6 in the poll.
“We’ve got to just attack it like we did last week,” Nodaway Valley coach Alan Calfee said. “We can’t over-hype it and make it into something more than it is. It is two 3-0 football teams. Both teams have played really well to start the year, so to me, we have to attack it like it is another football game, do our assignments, do our keys, play fundamentally-sound football and don’t make it into something bigger than it is.”
The two teams, along with South Holt, are the only teams in the 275 Conference with winning records and Nodaway Valley is currently the No. 1 seed in District 6 while Platte Valley is the No. 1 seed in District 8.
Last week, Nodaway Valley made a statement in the conference opener with a 44-22 win over traditional power East Atchison. Senior quarterback Michael Cook was explosive in the game with 151 rushing yards, three touchdowns and two 2-point plays.
“To me he is like a jitterbug out there trying to catch him as a quarterback,” Silkett said of Cook. “He has some aspects of (Worth County’s Tyler) New. He has a little bit of the power of New, but he has that jittery, floating power of that running back from East Atchison last year (Jarrett Spinnato). He’s got a little Spinnato in him and he’s got some top-end speed.
“He is kinda their offense. They will line him up in shotgun with two fullbacks in front of him and just plow you over, then rely on his speed and cutback ability. He is hard to get a hold of.”
Cook also added a passing touchdown.
“He is just a really good football player,” Silkett said.
With sophomore running back Cooper Snodderley sidelined, junior fullback Preston Jenkins had another big game with 60 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jenkins was also used as a decoy as the Wolves loaded up to try and slow him down.
“I felt like they were kinda keying on Preston early, so we were almost using him as kinda a decoy at that point,” Calfee said.
Just like the Thunder, Platte Valley is led by its senior quarterback, Aydan Blackford. With top running back Mason Casner out last week, and receivers Justin Miller and Lane Acklin out — Blackford had to lead the way to a 60-36 win at Mound City.
“Mound City is on the rise,” Silkett said. “They are going to do well the rest of this year. They got their guys back. … They have some pieces that by the end of the year, they are going to be (better).”
Blackford ran for 115 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 119 yards and three touchdowns. He threw his first incomplete pass of the season, but has yet to throw an interception.
In Casner’s absence, freshman Lucky Ferry stepped up with 145 rushing yards, and Lealand Otto had 81 yards and a touchdown.
Without Acklin or Miller, senior Brandon McQueen was the guy for Blackford to look for. McQueen had all four catches in the game for 119 yards and three touchdowns.
“Actually he was hurting too — his calves were hurting,” Silkett said. “… He came in and he’s team captain. Him and Aydan as the captains who were on the field decided to take the game over and will everyone else to win.”
The line play has been a strength for both teams all season, and both coaches feel that battle at the line of scrimmage will be pivotal on Friday night.
“To be honest with you, the E.A. game that was where I thought the game was going to be won or lost up front,” Calfee said. “I think it is a similar emphasis this week.”
The game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night in Graham.
”We’ve got to be able to be assignment-sound,” Silkett said. “We were not assignment-sound against Mound City.”