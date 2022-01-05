GRAHAM, Mo. — In any co-op situation, having the players get chemistry with athletes from another school is one of the most important aspects to a successful season.
For Nodaway Valley sophomore Michael Cook, that chemistry was developed during the football season this fall and has been paying dividends as the Thunder have moved into basketball season.
“I got it kick-started during football and to be able to carry it over to football feels great,” Cook said. “… I think it helped us a lot. If we would have went into this season without any team chemistry at all and not knowing the guys, I think we would have been doing a lot worse. The team chemistry definitely helps.”
Cook got his second start of the season on Tuesday night in Nodaway Valley’s 50-22 win over North Nodaway in Graham. Cook led the Thunder in scoring with 10 points as he filled in for an ill Bracxten Rohlmeier.
Cook was a standout in the first quarter with six points as Nodaway Valley (4-10) jumped out to a 19-0 lead after the first eight minutes.
The lead grew to 23-0 before North Nodaway sophomore Ethan Fry got the Mustangs on the board. Nodaway Valley’s lead grew to 33-2 at halftime. Cook had eight first-half points and Dawson Fast had six.
“We stepped up tonight, did what we needed and got this win,” Fast said.
North Nodaway (0-8) out-scored Nodaway Valley 12-11 in the third quarter. Fry had six points in the quarter as the Mustangs continued to battle despite the lop-sided score.
“We know where we are,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “We are young. We are inexperienced. We have every excuse in the world. We went in at halftime, we said we were going to win the second half and we won the second half.
“You have to control what you can control and you have to grow through these stumbling blocks if you ever want to be something. We’ve got a long time ahead of us with this young core of kids. Hopefully, they keep learning and keep getting better.”
The Mustangs out-scored the Thunder 8-6 in the fourth quarter. Fry finished with 10 points while freshman Mason Richardson had eight and junior Damian Dailey had four.
“You are seeing that he is starting to understand how to be a more well-rounded player,” Trautz said of Fry. “He just needs reps like a lot of these kids.”
The Thunder were led by Cook’s 10 points while Kayden Conn, Hunter Dawson and Fast each added eight. Preston Jenkins had six, Ethan Rohr had four and Wyatt Ingraham, John Fuhrman and Xander Kent each had two.
“We shared the ball really well,” Nodaway Valley coach Michael Barbosa said. “… Being able to come out and have everyone succeed on the court, it is a really great feeling for everyone.”
Nodaway Valley faces Union Star on Friday before playing in the Fairfax Tournament next week. North Nodaway will play in the Stanberry Invitational next week.
East Atchison 63, Nodaway Valley 38
East Atchison picked up a 63-38 win over Nodaway Valley behind the efforts of the Wolves two stars Jarrett Spinnato and Kaylin Merriweather.
Spinnato finished with 27 points while Merriweather had 18. Braden Graves added 11.
Nodaway Valley was led by Hunter Dawson with 10 and Dawson Fast with eight.