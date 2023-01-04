23-01-05 NENNV 11.jpg
Nodaway Valley freshman Brody McGinness goes up for a shot in the fourth quarter against Northeast Nodaway on Tuesday in Ravenwood. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Nodaway Valley knew its challenge going into Ravenwood on Tuesday night would be to contain Northeast Nodaway star Dylan McIntyre and find a way to escape with a victory.

McIntyre scored 36 points on Monday, but the Thunder were able to slow him down enough to earn a 72-56 victory in the 275 Conference.

