RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Nodaway Valley knew its challenge going into Ravenwood on Tuesday night would be to contain Northeast Nodaway star Dylan McIntyre and find a way to escape with a victory.
McIntyre scored 36 points on Monday, but the Thunder were able to slow him down enough to earn a 72-56 victory in the 275 Conference.
The Bluejays stayed in the game in the first half and were down 27-24 at half with McIntyre scoring 16.
“We played man the first half and then we switched to a box-and-1,” Nodaway Valley coach Shawn Emerson said.
In the second half, that meant going with a box-and-1 defense with Thunder standout Kayden Conn chasing McIntyre around and trying to get him out of his rhythm.
“Dylan is really good,” Conn said. “I just tried to keep him out of the paint as much as possible. He still got his points."
In addition to chasing McIntyre around, the Thunder — particularly guards Bracxten Rohlmeier and Michael Cook — turned up the pressure on the Bluejays’ young backcourt and turned the game into a full-court contest with turnovers and transition.
“McIntyre was the only one that was destroying us,” Rohlmeier said. “He had like, what, 36 tonight. He was really good. He killed us.
“Michael was up full-court guarding them and obviously, they are going to do those little soft passes because Michael is an animal. So when they do that, it is just my job to pick it off.”
The Thunder were able to score 45 points in the second half. A Conn 3-pointer stretched the Nodaway Valley lead to double figures midway through the third quarter.
Rohlmeier turned in the play of the night to end the third quarter with a long bounce pass in transition which was just beyond the Bluejays’ reach, but perfectly in Conn’s hands for a layup and a 55-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“It is fun, because the communication during practice is so high,” Rohlmeier said. “You have to have high energy.”
Three-straight baskets by McIntyre cut the lead to 66-54 in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as it got as Nodaway Valley scored the next six with Rohlmeier, Cook and Conn all scoring.
In addition to McIntyre’s 36, freshman point guard Drew Dack had seven, Jake Redden had four, and Trenton Hartley, Boston Adwell and Jack Boswell each had three.
Conn finished with 25 to lead the Thunder while Rohlmeier had 19. Blake Bohannon added 11 while Cook had nine, Preston Jenkins had five and Ethan Rohr had three.
“It doesn’t matter who scores for us each night,” Emerson said. “I feel like we can be pretty balanced at times.”
Northeast Nodaway goes on the road Friday to Rock Port before the South Harrison Tournament next week. Nodaway Valley hosts Stewartsville/Osborn on Friday and will be in the Fairfax Tournament next week.
“It feels amazing to get more momentum towards the second half of the season,” Conn said.
Nodaway Valley 48, Brookfield 36
The Thunder closed the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament last Thursday with a 48-36 win in the seventh-place game over Brookfield.
Bracxten Rohlmeier had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Thunder while Blake Bohannon added 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting.