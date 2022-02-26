MARYVILLE, Mo. — Class 4, District 16 play got underway for the Spoofhounds in Maryville on Saturday.
The Hounds squared off against a familiar foe in the Cameron Dragons. With the district tournament being single elimination and spelling the end of the year for the losing team, the stakes were elevated.
Maryville advanced to the district semifinals with a 45-32 win.
"I wasn’t ready to be finished with the season, so I just played my hardest and helped my team out,” Maryville freshman Jalea Price said. “I just wanted to come out and do the best I could today.”
The Spoofhounds were able to put points on the board first, coming from another freshman starter Ryesen Stiens, who was fouled and knocked down both free throws to open the scoring.
A steal from Rylee Vierthaler led to a Price 3-pointer, making the early score 5-0. After a bucket from the Dragons, sophomore Ava Dumke hit her first of three 3-pointers on the day.
Anastyn Pettlon closed the Spoofhound scoring in the first with a contested 3-pointer of her own, making the score 13-7 with the Hounds in front.
The second quarter started with a quick run by the Spoofhounds, sparked by offensive rebounds, deep shooting and pressure defense. However, Cameron seemed to keep finding answers and getting timely buckets to keep the score close.
Price capped the scoring in the first half with a steal and layup that would set the tone for the second half of the game as well. The Spoofhounds hit the locker room at halftime with just a four-point lead.
“We were fired up, we came out and only had a four-point lead so it was time to get it in gear because it could’ve been our last game and we really just didn’t want our season to end,” Dumke said.
After a quick score opened the half for the Dragons, pulling the score to within two points, the Spoofhounds ratcheted down the defensive pressure and went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter that saw 3-pointers from Veirthaler and Dumke and more steals and scores for Price.
“Cameron is such a well coached team, and the plays they run, they do really really well,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “So we talked about wanting to take them out of their initial sets and make them react to something different. The girls really stepped up and played to that scouting report.”
The Spoofhounds utilized balanced scoring to seal the opening round win, with Dumke scoring 11 as the only player in double figures, Price had nine, Stiens andPettlon had eight, Vierthaler added seven and Addison Weldon with two.
“Our balance shows the growth of our team,” Obley said. “We have two juniors, a sophomore and two freshmen, and to have them step up in their first district game and not have any fear of missing a shot, playing with a confidence that anybody on our floor is a threat to score.”
The Spoofhounds avenged the early season loss and then some, with a final score of 45-32.
“I’m just really proud of this group, because they are so young, and they played in a way that is well beyond their years,” Obley said. “It’s such a credit to how they show up every day, how they work hard and how they help each other.”