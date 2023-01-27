DEARBORN, Mo. — Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle top every team’s scouting report when they face Platte Valley. The two First Team All-State selections have helped Platte Valley to back-to-back state championships and have earned that respect from opponents.
In order to attempt to slow down Platte Valley’s dynamic duo, teams play different defenses than they would against anyone else and Platte Valley has played different styles of lineups this season than they played in previous seasons.
The biggest change to Platte Valley’s lineup came with Collins’ frontcourt partner. The previous two seasons, Jaclyn Pappert was a floor-spacing big and one of the most effective long-range shooters in the state. Her spacing allowed Collins to work in the post and be as effective as she is.
This season, senior Aubrey Mattson has stepped into the starting lineup after being the team’s sixth man last season. Mattson and Collins have formed one of the state’s most dominant frontlines and have done it a little differently than Pappert and Collins did as they have excelled with their passing and finishing under the basket.
“That just comes with playing with each other,” Mattson said. “We’ve played with each other for so long, especially this year, I’ve been playing more minutes with Maggie. I think we just know how we are going to play and just expect what each other is going to do. It is fun to just feed off each other.”
Recently, teams have been willing to double off Mattson to help on Collins. On Thursday in a 54-33 win over North Andrew, Mattson showed that she can make teams pay for that strategy.
“That is huge because what teams are doing is they are taking her man they are trying to double-team Maggie,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “Maggie is making the right read and finding her, or a lot of times tonight, that pass was coming from the wing and they were just staying in there. North Andrew guarded us like that in the Stanberry Tournament and that is one thing we identified: ‘Step there with rhythm, ready to shoot it.’ I thought Aubrey did a good job.”
On the first two possessions of the game, Collins got the ball in the low post and the help came. She flipped it back to Mattson in the high post each time and Mattson knocked down the shot.
Mattson even extended her range to just inside the arc at the top of the key late in the quarter as she finished with six first-quarter points.
“We know that as a team, we are pretty strong inside the paint, so you just have to be ready to take the shot that is available,” Mattson said. “Pedersen has given us lots of pointers that we just have to have confidence in our shot and take the available one. That was the shot that was open tonight, so I just stepped into it with confidence.”
While Platte Valley was scoring early, so was North Andrew. After five possessions, the game was tied at 10-10 as the Cardinals were able to run in transition off Platte Valley’s press.
“They had a really nice gameplan off of our press and we didn’t adjust very quickly,” Pedersen said. “I thought they did a good job attacking.”
Pedersen took off the press and North Andrew’s opportunities quickly dried up. From the midway point of the first quarter through halftime and into the third quarter, North Andrew scored two points — including a scoreless second quarter.
“We kinda started off rough with the press, so we decided to pull that off and I think that kinda helped us just get our mind back straight to settle down and just play good half-court defense,” Angle said. “Then we got back in it after halftime and I think we had our head on straight that time.”
Meanwhile, Platte Valley’s offense continued to roll. Angle hit a 3-pointer off a Sarah Langford assist and a mid-range jumper off a Collins assist to end the first quarter with Platte Valley leading 21-12.
The Platte Valley run became a 20-0 spurt as they dominated the second quarter 11-0 behind seven points from Collins and four from Mattson.
The lead ballooned to 41-15 in the third quarter and Platte Valley had the opportunity to play its reserves in the fourth quarter as the team prepares for Saturday’s championship game against West Platte.
“It is amazing to be able to have the depth that we do,” Angle said.
Collins finished with 15 points while Mattson had 14 and Angle added 13.
The team had big shots from Christina Turpin and Langford, who each hit 3-pointers. Turpin’s spacing as the third big behind Collins and Mattson is a big help to the team’s offensive flow.
“She is a little bit undersized for a post, so she is playing that position, but I challenged her at the beginning of the season to gain more confidence on the perimeter,” Pedersen said. “I felt like she is a very, very capable shooter. Whenever she is focused and taking good shots and catching in rhythm, she can knock them down.”