RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Win or lose, Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton knows that the goal for his young roster of two sophomores and five freshmen is to get better each time on the floor.
“We are raising baby Bluejays here,” Saxton said. “They are going to have times when they look really good and other times they look like freshmen. Tonight, we had a little of both.”
It is more fun to teach those lessons after a win though and that is what the ‘Baby Bluejays’ earned on Tuesday night with a 31-27 win over Worth County in Ravenwood.
“We didn’t play our best tonight, but we still worked through it and pulled out the dub,” Bluejay sophomore Jill Boswell said.
After Worth County (0-3) tied the game at 4-4 in the first quarter, the Jays (2-2) answered with a free throw by sophomore Dalanie Auffert and basket by freshman Sasha Deardorff to end the first quarter with a 7-4 lead.
The second quarter belonged to Bluejay freshman Baylie Busby. Busby scored all eight points for her team in the quarter with a personal 8-1 run against the Tigers for a 15-5 lead.
“She will do nothing but grow,” Saxton said.
Hailey Adwell knocked in a 3-pointer for Worth County to pull back within 15-8 at the half.
Busby scored again to open the third quarter and extend the lead to 17-8. Worth County had an answer with a 10-4 run cut the margin to 21-18 early in the fourth quarter.
It looked as if the Jays were wearing down with only six players available against the 11-person Tiger roster, but freshman Hadley DeFreece had the response. DeFreece hit her first 3-pointer of the night to double the lead.
“We see it in practice,” Saxton said. “She is learning. She is a good little athlete and eventually, she will get where we need her to be.”
For DeFreece, it was a big basket because she had been visibly frustrated with her shot all evening. She followed it up with a steal and layup for a personal 5-0 run. Makenzie Pride hit a free throw to push the lead back to 27-18.
Worth County managed one more run with a 7-0 spurt to pull back within 27-25, but the young Bluejays closed the game out at the foul line.
DeFreece hit 3-of-4 foul shots in the final 70 seconds and Boswell made one more to provide a 31-25 lead before Worth County scored right before the buzzer for the final 31-27 margin.
“I had a positive mindset that I was going to make them and make them for my team,” DeFreece said.
Busby finished with a game-high 12 points while DeFreece had seven and Boswell had six.
The Jays face their toughest opponent of the season on Thursday night when they host top-10 ranked Stanberry. On Friday, they will travel to King City before a road game against Nodaway Valley next Tuesday.