EDMOND, Okla. — Austin Meyer knows that one of the strengths of his Northwest Missouri State women’s team is its depth. That depth got a boost on Thursday night in Edmond, Oklahoma, with the return of sophomore Emma Atwood.
Atwood hadn’t played since Dec. 3, but made her return against Central Oklahoma in a 72-68 win.
“It felt really good, especially getting a big road win,” Atwood said.
With her in the mix, Meyer broke out a new substitution strategy with an entire new five subbing in every three-to-five minutes.
“Where we are at, we felt like through practices and stuff, we have a solid 10 that we are playing,” Meyer said. “… It made sense, we put them on two teams. We split them up, put a couple ball handlers on each team, a couple defenders on each team, a couple posts and they just competed against each other in practice. The message was to go really hard, you got a four or five minute game, just like we do in practice and then the next group will come get you.”
The first five on the floor were Molly Hartnett, Lindsey Kelderman, Ella Moody, Jayna Green and Kelsey Fields. The second five consisted of Evelyn Vazquez, Peyton Kelderman, Caely Kesten, Lauren Eiman and Atwood.
“We wanted fresh legs so getting those new five in, they were going to keep it at the same energy,” Hartnett said. “So it was nice having those groups of five to go in and out. We just played hard when we were in there and knew that the next group was going to do the same.”
Central Oklahoma delivered the game’s first push with a 6-0 spurt in the game’s first two minutes. Moody got the Bearcats on the board with a layup and the team scored on four-straight possessions.
The next two baskets were 3-pointers from Lindsey Kelderman, who made her first career start on Thursday. Hartnett capped the 10-0 run with a fast break layup.
“It felt really good,” Lindsey Kelderman said. “I was just out there playing and had confidence in my shot. If they were going to leave me open then I was going to shoot it, so it was good to see it go in.”
Northwest took a 22-17 lead into the second quarter, but Central Oklahoma fought back to tie it early in the quarter and it was a 1-score margin the rest of the half with Hartnett’s layup with two seconds left giving the Bearcats a 38-36 halftime lead.
The third quarter was much of the same, but the Bronchos surged ahead with 2:29 to play and a 51-46 lead. Moody answered with a layup before Lindsey Kelderman hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to retake the lead.
The Broncho lead was 61-58 with five minutes to play when Moody cut it to a 1-point game with a short jumper. The two defenses traded blows while the clock ticked under two minutes to play. Hartnett found Fields under the basket with 1:55 to play to end the drought and put Northwest ahead.
Central Oklahoma tied the game with a free throw, but Atwood found Fields inside on the next trip and Fields gave Northwest a 64-62 lead.
After a Lindsey Kelderman steal, Hartnett drove the lane and was able to finish through contact for a 3-point play opportunity. Hartnett got up slowly, grimacing in pain, but was able to knock down the foul shot for a 67-62 lead with 37 seconds left.
“Obviously, down the stretch we had a little bit of momentum, Kelsey’s middle scores got us going,” Hartnett said. “We got in, got what we needed offensively and the and-one was just just the cherry on top. Yeah, it hurt, but shake it off and get on the line. Can’t quit now.”
Atwood cleared the rebound on Central Oklahoma’s possession and was fouled. She hit one free throw for a 6-point lead. She also helped force a 5-second call on a Broncho inbounds as she guarded the ball and didn’t allow it to be thrown in.
“I was ready to kick the ball or hit it, whatever I could do to shave some time off the clock, but yeah, I was just really reading her eyes and I figured they’d have someone come off a flare and come up,” Atwood said. “I kinda just went with my instincts and it worked out.”
Hartnett came back into the game and went 4-for-4 at the foul line in the last 17 seconds and the lead grew to eight before settling at a 72-68 final margin.
“We needed this big time,” Hartnett said. “Road wins in this conference are hard.”
Hartnett led the Bearcats with 17 points while Fields had 15 and Lindsey Kelderman had 14 with 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
Atwood led the team in rebounding with 11, assists with four and steals with two.
“She is a really good player for us,” Meyer said. “She is a really good defender, which there is no stat on that. Guarding the ball, making plays and her ability to see the floor with four assists. She can score it. She is just a leader out there.”
With the line substitutes, no Bearcat played more than 30 minutes while ten played at least 11 as Meyer mixed the lineups more as the game went on.
“I thought it was effective, but when you’ve got a lot of kids that are into it and play well, any lineup will work,” Meyer said.
The win gets Northwest back to 3-6 in the MIAA as they have won three of their last four.
“Any win in this conference is good, but especially the road games,” Lindsey Kelderman said. “It was really good to come out on top.”
The Bearcats play at Newman on Saturday and return home next week to host Central Missouri on Thursday and Lincoln on Saturday.
“We spent all week, we called it our 'hoopin’ week,' where we are just going to play,” Meyer said. “I didn’t give them a lot of stuff, we just kinda played basketball.
“… We didn’t play a perfect game, but we still played hard, competed and got the job done.”