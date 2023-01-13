Lindsey.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest freshman Lindsey Kelderman shoots a first-quarter 3-pointer against Central Oklahoma on Thursday in Edmond, Okla.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

EDMOND, Okla. — Austin Meyer knows that one of the strengths of his Northwest Missouri State women’s team is its depth. That depth got a boost on Thursday night in Edmond, Oklahoma, with the return of sophomore Emma Atwood.

Atwood hadn’t played since Dec. 3, but made her return against Central Oklahoma in a 72-68 win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags