PLATTSBURG, Mo. — It was a successful day for area schools in the MSHSAA Class 1 and Class 2 Sectional Meet on Saturday at Plattsburg High School. The five programs combined to qualify for 24 state events at next week’s state track meet in Jefferson City.
Riley Blay was the big winner on the boys’ side as the senior won three events on Saturday. The Nodaway Valley junior won the 800-meter with a time of 2:03.08, the 1600-meter with a time of 4:39.50, and the 3200-meter with a time of 10:35.26.
“I think I’m performing really well coming off of those injuries,” Blay said. “I think I’m ready for state and hopefully I can PR in the 800 and the mile. I’m not necessarily worried about winning, I’d just like to run fast. I don’t care if I get my butt whooped in a big meet because as long as I run fast — I’m happy with it.”
Blay was also part of the 4x400 team that finished second with a time of 3:37.68. Blake Bohannon, Clay Hanson, and Clayton Davis were the other three members of the team that finished just three seconds behind Wellington-Napoleon.
Bohannon also qualified for the state meet in the high jump. The senior high jumper finished third with a jump of 1.81 meters. In the shot put, Ava Graham qualified for state with a second-place finish, throwing 11.25 meters.
The Worth County Tigers are no strangers to Jefferson City and will be well represented again in 2023. The Tigers finished top two in eight events on Saturday with two wins and also added a third-place finish.
Senior Jase Latham got the best of North Andrew’s Jacob Chittum for the second week in a row. Latham finished first in the shot put with a 14-meter throw. Teammate Elias Alarcon will join Latham at the state meet as he finished fourth in the event with a throw of 12.99 meters.
“I came away with a win, but I didn’t perform the way I should have,” Latham said. “My last throw would have been an absolute bomb, but it just came off my thumb. This week I’m just going to drill and throw. I’ve got to get my mind and body right so that I can hopefully perform at the highest level.”
Emma Spencer and Levi Cassavaugh secured spots in next week’s meet with top-two finishes in the early races. Spencer finished second in the 100-meter dash, finishing with a time of 12.96 seconds. Cassavaugh finished second in the 400-meter race with a time of 51.83 seconds.
The second win of the day came in the girls’ 4x100 relay. Hailey Adwell, Brooklyn Richardson, Rayleigh Smith, and Spencer finished with a time of 51.22 in their first-place finish.
On the boys’ side, the 4x200 team of Tyler New, John Galanakis, Landon Moser, and Cassavaugh finished second with a time of 1:34.81.
“We PR’d by over two seconds and we are already ranked pretty high at state, and Albany was disqualified, and they were ranked first,” New said.
Worth County will also send three athletes to state to take part in the field events. Ali Brown finished second in the javelin with a throw of 35.29 meters. Eva Engel finished second in the pole vault with a height of 3.21 meters.
“I felt pretty good, just wish I had gotten more inverted,” Engel said. “I felt pretty good until about 10, then I felt like I was going to pass out. So I just chugged my water and hoped for the best. Next week I’ll be sure to bring my ‘frog togg’ to cool me down and a better umbrella.”
Freshman Riley Ridge clinched her first state appearance with a third-place finish in the high jump.
“I didn’t even think I would make it past districts,” Ridge said. “It was exciting and a little nerve-wracking, but I’m just glad I got through it. I’m not going down there with any expectations; I just want to do what I can do. I’m just a freshman — so get there and jump.”
Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby was fourth in the high jump to qualify for state a second-straight year.
Mason Casner represented the North Nodaway Mustangs in Saturday’s meet. Casner clinched a spot at state with a 6.06 jump in the long jump.
“I was super pumped just to make it this far and making it to state my first year of track just topped it all off,” Casner said. “I PR’d today and I’m just looking to do it again next weekend at state. I’m going to keep practicing and working hard to get better and do my best.”
Platte Valley will also send a good number of athletes to the state meet. Platte Valley had two first-place finishes and five top three finishes.
Kayley Hauber qualified for two events after finishing fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.09 seconds. Hauber then finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.23 seconds.
Mya Wray started her day with a first-place finish in the 1600-meter race. Wray finished 15 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Wray also finished first in the 3200-meter race with a time of 12:21.95.
“I set a personal record and that’s what I go for every time I run,” Wray said. “I wasn’t really feeling it before the race, but once I got running, I knew that I could do it.”
Andrea Riley finished fourth in the 1600-meter race and third in the 3200-meter race. Riley and Wray joined Allison Riley and Mylie Holtman for a second-place finish in the 4x800 relay.
“I was really impressed with the way we all performed because we PR’d by about 15 seconds,” Andrea Riley said. “We’re always told to do our best and we did that today—so I couldn’t be prouder of us. We had a lot more motivation because we knew we had to do our best to move on and we knew we only had the four of us to rely on.”
Joining the runners in Jefferson City will be three athletes who qualified in a field event. Justin Miller finished third in the triple jump with a score of 12.68 meters. Ean Meyer finished third in the javelin with a throw of 42.62 meters. Jenna Mason finished third in the shot put with a throw of 10.52 meters.