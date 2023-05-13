_MG_7759.jpg
Worth County freshman Riley Ridge high jumps on Saturday in Plattsburg. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — It was a successful day for area schools in the MSHSAA Class 1 and Class 2 Sectional Meet on Saturday at Plattsburg High School. The five programs combined to qualify for 24 state events at next week’s state track meet in Jefferson City.

Riley Blay was the big winner on the boys’ side as the senior won three events on Saturday. The Nodaway Valley junior won the 800-meter with a time of 2:03.08, the 1600-meter with a time of 4:39.50, and the 3200-meter with a time of 10:35.26.

