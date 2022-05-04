SAVANNAH, Mo. — North Andrew and East Atchison each mounted seventh-inning rallies this past week to hand Nodaway Valley losses. The Wolves won 6-5 and the Cardinals won 8-7.
On Monday in Savannah, North Andrew scored four in the bottom of the seventh to win. Braxton Linville scored the game-winning run with a walk.
Nodaway Valley was led by Lane Larabee with three hits and saw Blake Bohannon, Kayden Conn and Preston Jenkins each get two hits.
Last Thursday, the Wolves scored three in the seventh for the win. Hunter Dawson had two hits to lead the Thunder.
East Atchison senior Jarrett Spinnato had the go-ahead 2-run single in the top of the seventh.
The Thunder will get a rematch with North Andrew in the first round of districts on May 14.
North Nodaway baseball 11, East Harrison 1
The Mustangs earned their first win of the season on Monday with an 11-1 win at East Harrison.
Savannah baseball 11, Maryville 3
The Spoofhounds lost at Savannah 11-3 last Wednesday.
Cooper Gastler and Blake Katen each had two hits for Maryville.
Maryville tennis 8, LeBlond 1
The Spoofhounds improved their record to 9-2 this season on Monday with a 8-1 win at Bishop LeBlond.
Carson Kempf, Kason Teale, Jaxson Staples, George Groumoutis and Colby Bowles won their singles matches.
Teale and Staples, James DiStefano and Groumoutis, and Kempf and Landon Baker won their doubles matches.