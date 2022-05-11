North Nodaway baseball finished its regular season on a 2-game winning streak. Last week, the Mustangs (2-13) topped East Harrison 11-1 and this Monday, they knocked off North Andrew 16-9.
Against the Cardinals, five different Mustangs recorded two hits with Ethan Fry, Aydan Blackford, Darron Bix, Damian Dailey and Andrew Phillips each accomplishing that.
Ethan Fry got the win on the mound while Brice Trimble and Mason Richardson each worked in relief.
North Nodaway will open the district tournament on Friday as the 7-seed traveling to 2-seed Northeast Nodaway. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. after Rock Port plays South Holt and before St. Joseph Christian plays DeKalb in Ravenwood.
Northeast Nodaway 15, East Harrison 0
On Monday, Northeast Nodaway (13-1) capped its regular season with a 15-0 win over East Harrison in three innings.
Lane Dack had two hits for the Jays while Brayden Munns had a double.
Dylan McIntyre pitched two innings and allowed one hits with six strikeouts and a walk. Auston Pride pitched one inning with one hit allowed, three strikeouts and a walk.
Platte Valley 13, Plattsburg 2
Platte Valley rolled to a 13-2 win in five innings on Monday against Plattsburg.
Memphis Bliley and Wyatt Miller each were 3-for-3 at the plate. Bliley finished a homer away from the cycle.
Landon Wiederholt and Brandon McQueen each added two hits.
Matt Jermain pitched four innings and allowed one earned run on one hit with six strikeouts and two walks.
McQueen pitched the final scoreless inning and allowed one hit and no walks with three strikeouts.
Mid-Buchanan 3, Platte Valley 1
Platte Valley dropped its final game of the regular season on Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to Mid-Buchanan.
Landon Wiederholt had two hits.
Memphis Bliley pitched three shutout innings with one hit allowed, one walk and five strikeouts. Wyatt Miller allowed three runs on five hits, with four strikeouts and two walks in three innings.
Nodaway Valley 6, Maryville C Team 1
Nodaway Valley celebrated its Senior Day with a 6-1 win over Maryville’s C Team.
Senior Hunter Dawson threw seven innings of 1-run baseball with seven hits allowed, three walks and seven strikeouts.
TRACK & FIELD
Irish Relays
Maryville senior Brooklynn Holtman picked up two championships at the Irish Relays, winning the 200-meter dash and the 300-meter hurdles.
Sophomore Ella Schulte won the 100-meter hurdles and took second in the 300-meter hurdles.
For the boys, Jesus Flores won the high jump and was second in the 400-meter dash.
Freshman Bradley Deering was third in the 1,600-meter run. Colton Berry and Mason Marriott were fourth in the 800-meter run and 3,200-meter run respectively.
The Spoofhounds head to Chillicothe on Saturday for the district championships.