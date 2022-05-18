Spoofhounds top Irish in district soccer opener
Maryville was able to roll to a 8-0 mercy-rule victory over Lafayette on Monday in the district quarterfinals in Chillicothe.
Cleo Johnson had four goals to lead the Spoofhounds while Jalea Price had two and Kennedy Kurz and Arianne Skidmore each added one.
Tuesday’s semifinal against Chillicothe was pushed back to Wednesday night due to lightning.
If the Spoofhounds top Chillicothe, they would face St. Pius X on Thursday for the district title in Chillicothe.
Nodaway Valley baseball falls in district semifinals
Nodaway Valley had its season end on Monday with a 2-1 loss in the district semifinals to East Atchison in Maysville.
Thunder senior Hunter Dawson pitched a complete game and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.
Mason Chitwood, Kayden Conn and Lane Larabee had hits for the Thunder.
On Saturday, the Thunder won 15-3 in five innings over North Andrew in the district quarterfinals. Freshman Preston Jenkins led the offense with a 2-for-2 day with two doubles and four runs scored.
Dawson and Conn combined for the win on the mound. Nodaway Valley finishes the season 9-8 for the first winning record for the Thunder/Rockets since 2014.
Spoofhound tennis season ends at sectionals
The Maryville tennis season concluded on Friday with senior Carson Kempf losing in singles to Lafayette County’s Charles Grumke, and sophomores Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples losing in doubles to St. Michael’s Oliver Welman and Charles Twenter.
Maryville finished the year with a 12-4 team record.
MCC women’s association announces week’s winners
Teri Clement, Nancy McCrary and Rita Poppa won the Women’s Association of the Maryville Country Club’s 18-hole scramble of Alpha and Omega. McCrary won the prize for a chip-in. Second place was Cheryl Jones, Monica Mauzey, Janice Sears and Dorothy Wade.
Patty Whan and Polly Twaddle won the 9-hole scramble of Throw Out Par 5 holes.
Last Week
Monica Mauzey, Nancy McCrary, Rita Poppa and Dorothy Wade won the 18-hole scramble of Select 9 Holes. Second place went to Teri Clement, Sheila Luke and Cheryl Jones.
The 9-hole scramble was won by Carla Summa-Herman, Carole O’Riley and Janice Sears.
Spring Meeting
The officers for the Women’s Golf Association of Maryville Country Club are President Renae Sturm, Vice President Becky Wynne, Secretary Cheryl Jones and Treasurer Katey Lipiec.
The Invitational Tournament is scheduled for August 5-7.