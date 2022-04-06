TARKIO, Mo. — Platte Valley saw its perfect record hanging in the balance on Monday night in Tarkio against East Atchison.
The team had just three outs left and faced a 3-2 deficit going into the seventh inning, but the bats woke up in the top of the seventh for a 5-3 victory.
With one on and one out, Alex Mattson singled to put runners on the corners and junior Memphis Bliley gave his team the lead with a 2-run hit.
Wyatt Miller drove in Bliley to provide the final 5-3 final score.
Bliley needed just seven pitches in the seventh to earn the save. Landon Wiederholt and Matt Jermain combined to pitch the first six innings and Wiederholt got the win.
Platte Valley will host South Holt today before facing Mid-Buchanan on Friday in Faucett.
Nodaway Valley baseball
The Thunder (3-1) had a 2-0 week with a 6-5 win last Thursday against Rock Port and a 4-2 win on Monday over Stewartsville/Osborn.
Against Rock Port, Kayden Conn drove in Blake Bohannon in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.
Conn pitched five innings with six hits and four earned runs. Hunter Dawson pitched the final two innings of 1-hit shutout baseball and got the win.
Mason Chitwood led the team at the plate with a 1-for-1 day and two walks.
Against Stewartsville/Osborn, Dawson pitched a complete-game and allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk with 14 strikeouts.
Nodaway Valley hosts North Nodaway on Thursday.
Maryville Track & Field
The Spoofhound boys took second at the Smithville Invitational last Friday.
First-place finishes for the boys were Cale Sterling in the 3,200-meter run, the 4x800-meter relay team, Jesus Flores in the high jump and Keaton Stone in the triple jump.
For the girls, sophomore Ella Schulte won the 100-meter hurdles.
Class 1 Track & Field
At Friday’s King City Relays, Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay broke the school 3,200-meter record with his win. Paige Hanson was second in the 200-meter dash.
Platte Valley’s Andrea Riley won the girls edition of the 3,200. Other Platte Valley wins came from Maggie Collins in the discus and Justin Miller in the triple jump. Kayley Hauber was second in the 100-meter dash.
North Nodaway’s Saryn Brown won the 300-meter hurdles and high jump. The girls 4x800-meter relay was second.
At Monday’s Warrior Relays in Albany, Riley got Platte Valley a champion with a win in the 1,600-meter run. She was second in the 3,200-meter run
Northeast Nodaway saw Ruby Wilmes take fourth in the 800-meter run and Dylan Wilmes take fourth in the discus.