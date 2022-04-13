KING CITY, Mo. — The Platte Valley offense broke out on Tuesday night in King City after its first loss of the season on Monday.
Platte Valley posted a 28-11 win with Wyatt Miller leading the attack with a 4-for-6 day, two home runs and seven RBI.
Brandon McQueen added five hits while Memphis Bliley had four as well.
Four pitchers pitched for Platte Valley. Bliley had eight strikeouts in three shutout innings. McQueen got the win.
Rock Port 6, Platte Valley 5
Rock Port picked up its first win in the 1-year history of its baseball program on Monday night over Platte Valley. The Jays won 6-5 over the previously undefeated Platte Valley.
Rock Port built a 5-2 lead after two innings and Platte Valley couldn’t rally as walks fueled the Jays offense. Rock Port drew eight walks and had just four hits.
Memphis Bliley led all hitters with two singles, but Platte Valley only managed five hits.
Tucker Klamm took the loss on the mound.
Platte Valley 10, South Holt 1
Memphis Bliley had 19 strikeouts in seven innings while allowing just two hits against South Holt last Thursday in a 10-1 win.
Bliley also led the offense with a 3-for-4 game including a double.
GOLF
Mustang Invitational
The Spoofhounds picked up a tournament win on Tuesday in Shenandoah’s Mustang Invitational. The Spoofhounds won the 8-team large-school division with a 175 team score — five strokes better than second-place Atlantic.
Sophomore Jacob Scott and senior Trevin Cunningham tied for second overall with a 38. Scott won the tiebreaker. Ethan Scott finished with a 43 in a tie for 14th.
Maryville 164, Clarinda 194
Maryville defeated Clarinda by 30 strokes on Monday at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Trevin Cunningham and Ethan Scott each had a 39 and Jacob Scott had a 41.
Jack Dinsdale had a 45, Marcus Henggeler had a 50 and Chase Dew shot a 63.
Maryville 148, Savannah 158
Last Wednesday, Maryville topped Savannah by ten strokes. Trevin Cunningham was the medalist with a 34 while Jacob Scott had a 35 and Ethan Scott had a 36.
Jack Dinsdale had a 43 and Chase Dew rounded out the varsity with a 44.
SOCCER
Maryville 2, Mid-Buchanan 1
The Spoofhounds rallied for a 2-1 win at Mid-Buchanan on Monday.
Arianne Skidmore and Kennedy Kurz had the goals for the Spoofhounds.
TRACK
Blue Jay Relays
Rock Port hosted the Blue Jay Relays on Tuesday.
Nodaway Valley had two individual girls champions with Ava Graham winning the shot put and Paige Hanson winning the triple jump.
In the boys events, Nodaway Valley’s James Herr won the javelin.
North Nodaway’s top finish came from Saryn Brown taking second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Platte Valley had second-place finishes from Kayley Hauber in the 100 and triple jump, Andrea Riley in the 3,200 and Maggie Collins in the shot put.
Dylan McIntyre took second in the high jump for Northeast Nodaway.