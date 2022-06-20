LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway softball team proved that teams can make a big leap in one season as they went from 1-30 combined over the previous two seasons to co-275 Conference champions alongside Platte Valley in 2021.
Area girls are putting in work this offseason to make sure they continue to make strides as three club teams containing Nodaway County high-school players played in this weekend’s Father’s Day Shoot Out tournament in Lee’s Summit and Grandview.
“These girls are a lot of fun to play with,” Maryville and Northwest Force pitcher Ella Schulte said. “Just having the different schools here and combining them is a lot of fun.”
The Northwest Force roster includes Maryville’s Emma Sprague and Schulte, and Platte Valley’s Brylie Angle, Maggie Collins, Kali Redden and Delaney Wolf. The St. Joseph Red Hots have Platte Valley upcoming seniors Sarah Langford and Madelyn Swinford.
“It is my favorite time of the year,” Wolf said. “I love playing with everyone on this team. They all just feel like a family.”
The team that came away with the hardware this weekend was the Trojanette 14-and-under squad, which played in the 16-and-under B bracket and took home the championship. The Trojanette roster includes Northeast Nodaway rising sophomore Hadley DeFreece and Platte Valley rising freshman Emalee Langford.
“It is pretty fun,” Emalee Langford said.
The Trojanettes were powered by excellent pitching the entire weekend and relied on Gallatin’s Brynn Bird and DeFreece.
That started in the opening game on Friday as the two pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout of Minnesota Ice (Roby) 10-0. Bird pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and no walks with five strikeouts. DeFreece finished the game with 2 1/3 perfect innings and five strikeouts.
Maysville’s Sophia Redman was 3-for-3 in the game while Plattsburg’s Kaylor Hodge had a pair of extra-base hits with a double and triple.
The final game on Friday pitted the Trojanettes against Minnesota Ice (Bacon) — a pair of teams that would end up getting to know each other well over the weekend. DeFreece was dominant over five innings with two hits allowed and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Bird came in with a shut-out sixth inning.
The Ice pitchers were nearly as dominant though and held the Trojanettes to just four hits — two by DeFreece — in a 0-0 tie after six innings.
As bracket-play opened on Saturday, the Trojanettes rolled in their opener 8-2 over the Kansas City Firecrackers. Plattsburg’s Lilly Nelson, Rock Port’s Norah Watkins and Redman each had two hits while Bird allowed just two runs in four innings.
Next up was another tilt with Ice (Bacon). The Trojanettes carried a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning, but four errors cost the team as Minnesota rallied for a 4-3 victory. DeFreece pitched six innings and didn’t allow an earned run on six hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
The loss meant it would be a long road through the loser’s bracket if the Trojanettes wanted a title opportunity.
“I really enjoy this team because we are very positive,” DeFreece said. “Even if we are down, we always stay positive.”
The road back started with another matchup with Ice (Roby), this one being a 11-2 win where Bird didn’t allow an earned run and Gilman City’s Riah Crump and DeFreece each had three hits.
Next up was the Diamond Club Aces, a Kansas City based club. The Trojanettes stormed out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and held on for a 5-4 win.
Minnesota Ice (Lubben) was the next opponent with a spot in the championship game on the line and the Trojanettes won 10-3. Bird was the game’s standout with five 3-run innings and four RBI on two hits. Savannah’s Siarrah George, Nelson, Watkins and Hodge also each had two hits.
That set the stage for a championship rematch with a pitchers duel on the way. DeFreece was stellar with five 2-hit innings of shutout softball. The Ice pitchers were even better though with a no hitter through three innings, but in the fourth, the Trojanettes broke through.
A Crump walk was followed by a Hodge single to set the table for Bird, who broke the scoreless tie with a single. Langford drove in another run and George knocked in another to make it 3-0. The Maysville duo of Samantha Gripka and Redman each singles to increase the margin to 5-0 and DeFreece capped the big frame with a bunt single for the 6-0 margin which would hold up as the final score.
DeFreece pitched a scoreless fifth to seal the title. The Bluejay pitcher finished the weekend with 23 1/3 innings pitched, two earned runs, 43 strikeouts and three walks. For the club season, she has a 2.43 ERA with 114 strikeouts and 12 walks.
“It felt pretty good,” DeFreece said.
Langford is getting ready for her first season for Platte Valley and is hitting. 315 for the Trojanettes.
“I’m pretty excited — just gotta keep practicing,” Langford said.
Red Hots
Sarah Langford and Madelyn Swinford are two of the leaders for the St. Joseph Red Hots who played in the 18-and-under B-division this weekend. The Red Hots went 2-3 in the Father’s Day Shoot Out.
“It is a lot of fun coming together with a bunch of different girls from different teams all around the area,” Sarah Langford said. “It is fun to see different skills and what you can bring to the team.”
In pool play, they earned a 8-1 win over the Halos from Bucyrus, Kansas, and a 5-2 win over the Savannah Thunder. That momentum did not carry over to Saturday as the Red Hots lost 3-straight games — 10-4 to the Savannah Thunder, 6-1 to Alliance from Kansas City and 3-1 to Reign Fastpitch from Weston.
“I’m definitely working on my hitting,” Langford said.
Northwest Force
The Force also started the weekend strong with a 2-1 win over Mayhem from Grain Valley and a 5-2 win over Team Kansas in pool play.
Bracket play began with a rematch against Team Kansas and the Force fell 6-3. The team bounced back with a 4-3 win over Velocity Academy from Belton, but faced Team Kansas again in the next round and fell 7-2.
The Force finished the weekend with a 3-2 record as a 16-and-under team playing up in the 18-and-under A-bracket.
“This year we skipped a level so we are playing 18A, instead of 16s, which is definitely a challenge, but I think it is better for us,” Wolf said.