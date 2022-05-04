MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville’s girls were a part of a 3-team chase of Cameron on Tuesday at the MEC Championships. The Dragons won the meet by over 40 points with the next three teams separated by six and a half points.
Chillicothe and Savannah edged Maryville for second and third as the Spoofhounds settled for fourth in the conference.
“I really think our girls did well today,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said.
The Spoofhounds had only two upperclassmen competing on Tuesday, but were led by senior and 2-time state champion Brooklynn Holtman who won the 400-meter dash and long jump. She was second in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash behind fellow top state championship contender Avery McVicker of Cameron.
“I thought she looked good today,” Bade said. “She excelled in long jump. I thought her 100 looked better than it has all year. She cruised the 400. I think she is getting there.”
While Holtman was the standout in terms of points earned, the Spoofhounds also had a pair of sophomores crowned as conference champions. One of those, Ainsley Watkins, credits Holtman for helping her hit the ground running in her first season with the track team.
“The key is not being afraid to hurt each other’s feelings,” Watkins said of her relationship with Holtman. “I can tell her if she looks dumb, she can tell me if I look dumb. … We are also each other’s biggest fans. It is nice to have a friend out there.”
Watkins won the pole vault on Tuesday with a 2.3-meter clearance. She has battled shin splints all season and carried a pair of ice bags around the track with her when she wasn’t completing.
“It has been rough,” Watkins said of the injury. “It has been hard to sit out of things to get better. There is no cure for shin splints, so it is just sit down and recover. I don’t do very well with that.”
Another sophomore, Ella Schulte, cruised to a championship in the 100-meter hurdles. She helped the 4x100-meter team take second and also was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.
“That's her ‘A’ race,” Bade said of the 100-meter hurdles. “If she can continue to do that and run a really strong leg of that 4x1, we are really optimistic of how many girls we can get to state.”
The Hounds saw good contributions in the throwing events with Ellie Willnerd taking second in the discus and Lillian Auffert taking fifth in the shot put.
Jillian Bailey picked up points in the sprints by taking fifth in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash. Kallie Gaarder was fifth in the long jump. Katherine Pohren was sixth in the 1,600-meter run and the high jump. Kami Tobin was seventh in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Spoofhounds will go to Lafayette on Thursday and Benton on Tuesday before districts in Chillicothe on May 14.
275 Conference Championships
Platte Valley junior Kayley Hauber picked up conference titles in the 100-meter dash and long jump at Tuesday’s 275 Conference Championships in Rock Port.
Andrea Riley added a title in the 3,200-meter run and took second in the 1,600-meter run. She and Hauber combined with Maggie Collins and Madelyn Swinford to win the 4x100-meter relay.
Collins won the shot put while Jenna Mason was third. Collins was third in both the javelin and discus.
North Nodaway was led by sophomore Saryn Brown who was second in the 300-meter hurdles, third in the high jump and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles. Senior Hayleigh Vinzant was fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
For Nodaway Valley, freshman Ava Graham was second in the shot put and fifth in both the discus and javelin. Paige Hanson was third in the 400-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash. Reganne Fast was fifth in the high jump.
Northeast Nodaway was led by Ruby Wilmes by taking fourth in the 800-meter run. Freshman Baylie Busby was fourth in the high jump.
Hadley DeFreece was fourth in the 400-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash while Jaden Atkins was fifth in the triple jump.