Platte Valley junior Brylie Angle looks to make a pass on Tuesday in the Stanberry Invitational. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

STANBERRY, Mo. — Platte Valley junior Brylie Angle has accomplished a lot in her two and a half seasons with a pair of state championships and just three losses in that time. She was a First Team All-State selection last season after going 5-of-6 from 3-point range in the state championship game.

Angle has been looked at as a prototypical small forward throughout her career. As a freshman, she was the sixth man, backing up the 2-through-4 spots. Last year, she stepped into the starting lineup, played on the wing and shot 40 percent from 3-point range.

