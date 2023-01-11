STANBERRY, Mo. — Platte Valley junior Brylie Angle has accomplished a lot in her two and a half seasons with a pair of state championships and just three losses in that time. She was a First Team All-State selection last season after going 5-of-6 from 3-point range in the state championship game.
Angle has been looked at as a prototypical small forward throughout her career. As a freshman, she was the sixth man, backing up the 2-through-4 spots. Last year, she stepped into the starting lineup, played on the wing and shot 40 percent from 3-point range.
She has played many minutes at the other post spot next to fellow All-State junior Maggie Collins, but this season, Platte Valley had the challenge of replacing 4-year starting point guard Stephanie Turpin.
Platte Valley had used a bit of a point-guard-by-committee approach early in the year with senior Sarah Langford and sophomore Maleeah Bliley taking on a lot of the responsibilities. Over Christmas break, Pedersen’s team began to work more with Angle at the lead guard spot.
“Just recently, these last few games, he’s been putting me in at the point in practice to start running it a bit,” Angle said. “We’ve just been changing up a few things to see what works the best for us.
“It has definitely shown me a completely new way to even look at the game. Being the point guard, you have to see the whole floor and it has just opened my eyes to ways I can do stuff and find open opportunities for my teammates.”
Angle taking on the point guard spot allows Langford to go back to the 2-guard spot where she is one of the best defenders in Class 1 and a dangerous weapon as a cutter. It lets Bliley also work off the ball where she has become the team’s second-best 3-point shooter behind Angle.
“She has helped handle the ball, but she’s never exclusively started the game as our one,” Pedersen said. “You are going to see more of that. That is an adjustment we made over Christmas break.”
On Tuesday, Angle was rolling in her new role with Platte Valley as they earned a 65-13 win over Albany in the first round of the Stanberry Invitational.
“Great team effort,” Pedersen said. “One of our focuses coming into the game was that we are going to take care of the ball and get shots. At halftime, we had one turnover.”
As it has with Platte Valley over its last two championship years, defense came before offense on Tuesday.
Collins won the opening tip and scored. She then stole the ball at the head of Platte Valley’s press and scored again. Bliley got the next steal on the press and found Collins, who missed two free throws, but Angle got the rebound and scored. Collins converted another layup off the press and the margin was 8-0.
“It was really good to come out strong,” Platte Valley senior Kayley Hauber said. “We’ve been preparing for the Stanberry Tournament and we’ve been working really hard. It is just good to see our hard work pay off.”
With the 8-0 lead and Albany yet to get the ball over midcourt, Pedersen called off the press. The press has been another area of focus for Platte Valley and Pedersen was happy to get a brief look at it.
“That is something else we put in over Christmas break and it helped set the tone,” Pedersen said.
After the Warriors got their first points, Platte Valley answered with a 12-0 run jump started by Angle scoring four points.
Pedersen was able to play 11 players in the first quarter and keep the frequent substitutes throughout the lopsided game. Despite having limited minutes, Collins was an unstoppable force with 22 points, the only player for either team in double figures.
“We are playing through them (Collins and Aubrey Mattson),” Pedersen said. “We’ve seen a lot of man-to-man and we’ve seen teams play behind and do different things against us. Tonight, I felt they were making the right reads.”
The bench unit for Platte Valley was fantastic with 25 points off the bench. Hauber set the tone with nine points and was the game’s second-leading scorer.
“I've just been working really hard in practice and the other girls push me really hard to keep it going,” Hauber said.
Platte Valley has been known for its ability to play a deep bench, relying heavily on deep rotations even in Springfield recently and Hauber, Christina Turpin and Kali Redden have led a unit that is beginning to look like it will provide Platte Valley with that luxury again.
Aside from Collins and Hauber, Aubrey Mattson had eight points, Angle had six, Mya Wray had five, Turpin had four, Madelyn Swinford, Langford, Bliley, Redden and Mackenzie Swinford each had two and Andrea Riley had one.
“We are getting better,” Pedersen said. “We just want to keep growing in that area. It is just a matter of girls working hard in practice and being ready to step up.”
Platte Valley draws North Andrew in Thursday’s semifinals after the Cardinals beat North Nodaway on Tuesday.
“We are starting to all click together,” Hauber said.