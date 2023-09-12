CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Within a couple hours of the end of Monday night’s softball game, players from both Maryville and Platte Valley had taken to Instagram. Social media interactions between competitors immediately following a game aren’t always news print appropriate, but that’s certainly not the case with Spoofhounds and Platte Valley.
Maryville senior Ella Schulte let Platte Valley senior Delaney Wolf know that she’s glad that they don’t have to try to hit off of her anymore this season. Other players from each side also exchanged compliments.
“It is really fun,” Maryville pitcher Emma Sprague said. “I think it is more enjoyable to play teams that you know a bunch of people.”
Schulte’s point was a good one after Wolf pitched another gem to begin her senior campaign. The Platte Valley ace threw seven innings and allowed just two hits in the 7-2 victory at Jefferson High School.
“Someone is going to hit her, that is part of pitching, but she bounced back and she did a great job composing herself,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said.
Platte Valley (4-0, 3-0 275) has allowed just four runs during their 4-0 start with the previous three games being decided by run rule.
“Delaney is an awesome pitcher and this year, she’s been killing it,” Platte Valley senior Brylie Angle said. “Barely makes us have to do any work.”
Aside from Wolf’s brilliance in the pitcher’s circle, the catalyst for the success this season has been leadoff hitter Maggie Collins. Last Tuesday, she was 4-for-4 with a homer and two doubles against Northeast Nodaway. Last Thursday, she was 4-for-4 with three doubles against DeKalb.
On Monday, the first swing she took in the bottom of the first inning put the ball over the center field fence for a lead-off home run. That gave her 11-straight at-bats with a hit and 12-straight reaching base with a hit-by-pitch included.
“I’ve always said that your lead-off is so crucial,” Deen said. “She leads off with a home run. It is big shoulders for the next person coming up, but I always tell them, we need base runners.”
With a leadoff hitter like Collins at the top, it becomes important for the team to have quality hitters behind her to protect her. Platte Valley has that with Angle as the second baseman hitting in the 2 spot.
“It is tough to come behind Maggie,” Deen said. “Maggie was on a great hitting streak and she finally got out there. Brylie has just got to stay positive and I put her there because she can bunt, she can hit, she can do whatever. That is her job and tell her that no matter what Maggie does, you just got to be yourself. She does a good job.”
Angle nearly copied Collins as her ball went off the fence in center field and she reached on a double.
“It is definitely different,” Angle said. “Me and Maggie have never really been our first two. Maggie has normally been our fourth hitter — third or fourth. It is definitely different, but it is great getting to watch her go up there. She always sets the tone really well, so it is nice to follow her up.”
Sprague settled in though and two pop outs and a strikeout stranded Angle at second base and kept the margin to 1-0. Wolf and Sprague traded 1-2-3 second frames.
“Platte Valley is a solid hitting team,” Sprague said of her strategy. “You can have speed and stuff, but I think it is good for a pitcher to have spins and different pitches for them.”
In the third, Maryville (2-8, 0-2 MEC) got its first hit and it was a loud one with third baseman Brylie Heneggler doubling and Emma Aley followed that with a home run to give the Spoofhounds a 2-1 lead.
“It is really exciting,” Sprague said of the bottom of the order producing. “It is exciting because they’ve worked hard in practice and it is exciting to see practice come into play.”
Like her counterpart, Wolf quickly settled back in and would not allow another hit the rest of the game.
Platte Valley’s offense immediately struck back in the bottom of the third with Collins and Angle each reaching then senior Kali Redden doubling to left field. A throwing error allowed Redden to circle the bases on the heels of Angle and Collins for a 3-run swing.
Maleeah Bliley singled and would eventually score on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.
Angle led off the fifth inning with a triple and scored on another double by Redden. That led to the excitement in the bottom of the sixth inning with Angle coming up for a fourth time, a home run away from the cycle.
She wasted no time, as was the case all night as she saw five pitches in four at-bats. She took the first pitch over the fence for a solo home run — her third home run of her high school career. It is the first time she has hit for the cycle at any level of softball.
“It felt really good,” Angle said. “At one point, we were behind, so I knew that I had to go up there and do my job — get us back.”
Platte Valley and Maryville each enjoyed their reunion game with so many former teammates playing against each other, but both will get right back after it Tuesday night with Platte Valley hosting a 6-0 West Platte team and Maryville plays at Savannah. Platte Valley is at DeKalb on Thursday while Maryville hosts Benton.
“Our chemistry has been amazing this year,” Angle said. “We’ve all just been enjoying ourselves and going out there, playing the game and having fun. It is awesome to be able to experience that with my teammates.”
Platte Valley 10, DeKalb 0
Platte Valley rolled 10-0 over DeKalb last Thursday with Maggie Collins going 4-for-4 with three doubles, Brylie Angle going 3-for-4 with a triple and homer, and Kali Redden going 2-for-3 with a double.
Delaney Wolf pitched a 1-hitter.
Lafayette 6, Maryville 3
Last Thursday, Maryville fell 6-3 to Lafayette in St. Joseph. Ella Schulte was 2-for-2 with a walk and triple. Ella Eckley was 2-for-3 with a double.
Lafayette 9, Maryville 8 (Benton Tournament)
Maryville fell 9-8 to Lafayette in the Benton Tournament despite a furious rally with three runs in the sixth and five in the seventh inning.
Ella Schulte was 2-for-3 with a home run and Emma Aley was also 2-for-3.
Central 8, Maryville 6 (Benton Tournament)
Central topped Maryville 8-6 in their second game of the Benton Tournament. Ella Schulte and Alyssa Cunningham each had two hits.
North Platte 13, Maryville 3 (Benton Tournament)
Despite another 2-hit performance from Ella Schulte, Maryville fell 13-3 on Saturday to North Platte to wrap up the Benton Tournament.