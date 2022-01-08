CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Brylie Angle couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas present from the Platte Valley coaching staff.
Over Christmas break, Platte Valley (11-0) installed a new zone offense. Not many teams have the size and skill to compete with Platte Valley’s All-State forwards Maggie Collins and Jaclyn Pappert, so they try zone defenses to attempt to at least slow down Collins and Pappert by packing the paint.
The new Platte Valley offense is designed to counteract that and one way it does is by getting open shots for the team’s best 3-point shooter. And Angle enjoyed that against Northeast Nodaway’s zone defense on Friday night in Conception Junction.
“We added a new offense and we were able to try that tonight with their zone,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “Brylie says she likes it pretty good. It gets some looks for her in the corner.”
The sophomore wing had three 3-pointers in the first quarter and five in the game as she posted a game-high 17 points as Platte Valley won its 42nd-straight game with a 52-15 final score.
“It was definitely a lot of fun,” Angle said. “That was a new offense that we ran. We just learned that one over break. We’ve had a few zone offenses that we run, but that was a new one which is kinda designed for the shooting spot so it was definitely fun to go out there and play that.”
Northeast Nodaway (2-6) came into the game with not just the challenge of facing the No. 1 team in the state, but having to do so with just five players. Sophomore Dalanie Auffert and freshmen Hadley DeFreece, McKenzie Pride, Baylie Busby and Sasha Deardorff all played the entire game.
“Believing in ourselves,” DeFreece said, was the key to playing with just five players.
Platte Valley looked the part of the best team in the state early. Pedersen only left the team’s signature full-court press on for three minutes in the first quarter, but it was effective and so was Angle from distance. Platte Valley jumped out to a 17-0 lead after one quarter.
The home team proved consistent in the second quarter with a 17-0 start to push the lead to 34-0. Six different players accounted for the seven made shots for Platte Valley in the second quarter. Point guard Stephanie Turpin had four points while Sarah Langford, Kali Redden and Angle each hit 3-pointers.
Northeast Nodaway got on the board with eight seconds left in the half on a basket from DeFreece. DeFreece and Busby battled all night against two of the elite defensive guards in the state in Turpin and Langford. The pair of freshmen are handling all the point guard duties with sophomore Jill Boswell out for the season.
The second half included a running clock and a testament to the Bluejays' fight as they out-scored Platte Valley 6-4 in the fourth quarter.
Platte Valley was also able to go deep into its bench in the final three quarters of the game which was fun for the rotation players to see.
“It is always fun to see those girls and cheer for them because you see them in practice working their butts off and they don’t always get the recognition they deserve,” Platte Valley forward Aubrey Mattson said of the team’s depth.
Platte Valley had ten different players score. Angle had 17 and Turpin had 11 to lead the way. Collins had eight, Langford had five, Mattson and Pappert had four each, Sam Terry and Redden had three each, Claire Galbraith had two and Madelyn Swinford had one.
“I feel like we are just as good if not better this year just because we have that drive,” Mattson said of the team compared to last year’s state champions. “We’ve seen what it is like and we want to go back to state this year.”
Northeast Nodaway had DeFreece with nine and Busby with six.
Northeast Nodaway will play in the South Harrison Invitational next week while Platte Valley will compete in the Stanberry Tournament.
“We always have stuff to improve on,” Mattson said.