Maryville senior cornerback Don Allen signals fourth-down on Chillicothe's opening drive on Friday night in Chillicothe. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CHILLICOTHE, Mo.— For the first time all season, Derek Quinlin and the Spoofhound offense had its full complement of weapons, and Don Allen wasted very little time reintroducing himself to everyone.

The senior exploded for 114 yards receiving in the first half alone with two touchdowns in the 50-0 rout of Chillicothe (1-2; 0-1 MEC). He and his good friend Quinlin found their chemistry almost immediately as Quinlin hooked up with Allen for a 16-yard touchdown on the team’s first drive.

