CHILLICOTHE, Mo.— For the first time all season, Derek Quinlin and the Spoofhound offense had its full complement of weapons, and Don Allen wasted very little time reintroducing himself to everyone.
The senior exploded for 114 yards receiving in the first half alone with two touchdowns in the 50-0 rout of Chillicothe (1-2; 0-1 MEC). He and his good friend Quinlin found their chemistry almost immediately as Quinlin hooked up with Allen for a 16-yard touchdown on the team’s first drive.
“We’ve been playing since freaking preschool, man,” Allen said of Quinlin. “We’ve just got that chemistry. I’m glad he’s our quarterback.”
That would be the only time the Spoofhound offense would touch the ball in the first quarter as Chillicothe went with the old Woody Hayes’ philosophy of three yards and a cloud of dust. The Hornets went on two 12-play drives in the first quarter and they resulted in no points.
“The team — they just executed,” Maryville middle linebacker Sadler Viau said. “They were physical up front. There are still things we can get better at, but we came out as a team and we all fought for it.”
The first ended on a turnover on downs and the second with Wyatt Garner making a leaping interception — his second in as many games — and tapping his feet in the back of the end zone.
The Hornet defense bounced back and stopped Maryville on consecutive possessions, but late in the second quarter, it was that Quinlin-Allen connection again with a 55-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead with :55 seconds left in the half.
“It is great to see that we got another weapon,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “You throw Don into the mix with Delton, Wyatt and Cooper Gastler … it is just different mixes. Tucker Turner had some nice runs. … Don is another threat that is going to make a lot of plays and did a good job tonight.”
Chillicothe fumbled on the third play of the next drive and Lucas Vierthaler scooped up the ball. Working from midfield, Chillicothe sacked Quinlin to begin the drive and the Hounds burned their final timeout. Quinlin got the ball to Allen quickly on the next snap and No. 23 did the rest, reversing field and breaking tackles before being run out of bounds with a 45-yard gain and eight seconds left. Quinlin hit Delton Davis for a 8-yard touchdown on the next snap and a 21-0 halftime lead.
The second half showed that Maryville (2-1; 1-0 MEC) can still run the ball too with Tucker Turner scoring on a 12-yard run after a long Davis kick return. The next drive ended in Quinlin’s fourth touchdown, a 31-yarder to Garner who fought through pass interference to haul it in.
Chillicothe returned the ensuing kickoff to the Maryville 17, but the Spoofhound defense wasn’t going to lose its shutout as Viau intercepted a fourth-down pass and raced 81 yards to the end zone for a 43-0 lead with 4:50 left in the third quarter.
“Sprint-out pass — I was going and he just threw it and I was right there,” Viau said. “Just took it, I had blockers, found some open grass and ran.”
Backup quarterback Matthew Walter made good on his drive at the end of the game as the Spoofhounds made it 50-0 on Colton Eighmy’s 10-yard touchdown run.
“This football team is really learning through the first three weeks and there was some time there in the first half where it seemed like it was 6-0 forever,” Webb said. “We weren’t getting stops on defense. We really talked to them about it and made some adjustments. … It was fun to coach this game tonight just because there was a lot of learning going on. It is fun to see.”
Allen finished with six catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns, but as he will tell you, the team’s No. 1 cornerback takes more pride in the defensive contributions to the shutout and holding Chillicothe to just 162 yards and just 18 passing yards.
“It is smash-mouth football when we come and play Chilli and I feel like we accomplished that when we saw the big old goose egg on the scoreboard,” Allen said.
Quinlin finished 14-of-19 for 257 yards and four touchdowns. Davis had five catches for 68 yards and a score. Turner led the rushing attack with seven carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.
“Coach Webb buys doughnuts for zeros,” Webb joked. “It is not payday yet, so I’m going to have to get a loan or something to pay for doughnuts for the whole team, but they earned it. Shutouts are hard to get.”
The Spoofhounds' grind of an early-season schedule continues next Friday with the home opener against Class 3 No. 2 St. Pius X (3-0, 1-0 MEC).
“We are just watching film, going to stay healthy and going to beat Pius next week,” Allen said.