22-12-29 NW DB.jpg
Northwest senior Diego Bernard is fouled on a dunk attempt against Clarke on Wednesday afternoon at Bearcat Arena

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Byron Alexander’s path at Northwest Missouri State is a reminder that an athlete’s growth isn’t always linear, but for those that handle the ups and downs the right way, they are usually rewarded in the end.

The sophomore from Staley had his breakout performance two years ago in the regional final at Northern State — a 91-86 overtime win that would end up determining the national championship. As a true freshman, Alexander had 21 points off the bench and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

