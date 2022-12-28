MARYVILLE, Mo. — Byron Alexander’s path at Northwest Missouri State is a reminder that an athlete’s growth isn’t always linear, but for those that handle the ups and downs the right way, they are usually rewarded in the end.
The sophomore from Staley had his breakout performance two years ago in the regional final at Northern State — a 91-86 overtime win that would end up determining the national championship. As a true freshman, Alexander had 21 points off the bench and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Last season, Alexander battled injuries and illness and found himself in a bench role most of the season. His season-high in points was 10.
“I’m getting more comfortable,” Alexander said. “Being sick and injured a lot last year, it was kinda mentally draining — just not being able to go 100 percent every day. It kinda takes a toll on you.”
On Wednesday afternoon at Bearcat Arena, fans got a reminder of just how dynamic a healthy Alexander can be.
“I think Byron from an offensive perspective has just really helped us, just running our offense a little bit more,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said.
In the Bearcats’ 93-57 win over NAIA opponent Clarke, Alexander showed that his game has continued to grow the past two seasons. He got his second start of the season and made 7-of-8 shots for 17 points while grabbing seven rebounds.
“Every game you are trying to find what you need to do in order to benefit the team and have team success,” Alexander said. “... It is really just about coming in and making an impact.”
The game was Northwest’s final non-conference game of the season as they prepare to get back into MIAA play on Saturday against Northeastern State at Bearcat Arena.
The good news for the Bearcats began before the game even started with senior Diego Bernard being announced as a starter. Bernard missed the team’s game at Emporia State 11 days prior — the Bearcats only loss of the season.
“He is just a difference maker because he can get paint at will,” McCollum said. “He can make plays when there are no plays to be made. And you need that. And obviously we needed that in the Emporia game. I think that the trick with us is if he is not making the plays, how are we going to make the plays. That is what we are trying to get to and hopefully we can here shortly.”
Bernard said his knee felt good.
“It felt pretty good out there,” Bernard said. “Jake (Coffman), our trainer, had me in there doing rehab, just getting me right. Over break, just the rest helped me heal up a little bit. All credit goes to Jake for getting me back out there.”
Bernard got himself back in the groove almost immediately as the Bearcats were quick to get the taste of the Hornet defeat out of their mouths. Northwest exploded to a 21-2 lead in the opening six minutes with Bernard finding freshman Bennett Stirtz for a fastbreak dunk to cap the onslaught.
Junior forward Wes Dreamer also became the 28th member of the 1,000-point club in Bearcat history and the 15th member of the 1,000-point, 500-rebound club — joining Bernard.
“Old 10, man, that is my guy,” Bernard said. “When he got his 1,000th point and his 500th rebound, I told him, alright, we are twins now and you can stop stealing my rebounds.”
The halftime lead grew to 48-21 with Bernard beating the buzzer with a layup. Clarke tried a full-court heave after the buzzer which hit the scoreboard and caused one side of the board to go blank.
The second half was much of the same with the lead growing to 39 points before settling in at a 93-57 final.
Alexander’s 17 points are the second-largest total of his career — only surpassed by the Northern State game.
Bernard filled the stat sheet with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Dreamer added 16 points while Stirtz and Luke Waters each had 12.
Despite the big win, McCollum wants to see the team continue to grow with games against Northeastern State on Saturday and Rogers State on Monday right around the corner.
“I didn’t think that today we did a lot of the things that we are supposed to do,” McCollum said. “I didn’t think that we boxed out very well, I didn’t think we sprinted back on transition defense, I didn’t think we had great stick hands on shooters. I think when you get against teams that are kinda equal talent level, those things are going to show up a little bit more. I just didn’t think we did them tonight. We need to be better at creating good habits.”