CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. – Platte Valley knew there would be challenges coming into a season in with so many new faces.
On Tuesday night against the Albany Warriors, Platte Valley and head coach Tim Jermain went through a variety of emotions. The Valley held the lead with five seconds to go, only to have Albany win 48-47 with a three-pointer at the buzzer.
“First thing is that we have to take care of the basketball,” Tim Jermain said. “We are very inexperienced and have some guys that have only practiced a couple of times due to quarantine. We haven’t had a practice with everybody there yet, three guys who have been out with broken bones, kids in quarantine and all those things.
“But we’ve got to value the basketball, and obviously free throws. Those two at the end were big ones, but like I just told them, we were 5-of-15 for the game, so it wasn’t just at the end of the game. But we did a great job of battling and putting ourselves in position and then unfortunately that shot goes in at the end. It’s a tough way to lose, but it happens.”
Both offenses started slowly Tuesday night, combining for just 17 points in the first quarter. Platte Valley trailed after scoring just six first-quarter points.
Albany made life hard on the Valley in the second quarter, answering each basket with one of its own. Matt Jermain began the quarter with a 3-pointer, but Tryce Floyd answered with a triple for the Warriors.
Gabe Nothstine cut the Albany lead to two with a basket and a free throw, only to have Albany score eight-straight to take a 21-13 lead. Trever McQueen ended the Warrior run with 1:57 left in the half, then Alex Mattson added two free throws to cut the lead to four.
Mattson had another opportunity 20 seconds later to continue to cut into the lead, but this time missed both free throws. Albany took advantage with a 4-0 run to take a 25-17 halftime lead.
Wyatt Tobin scored the first basket of the second half, but much like the end of the second quarter, the Warriors had an answer for the Platte Valley score. Albany created its biggest lead of the night at 30-21 with 4:27 left in the third quarter.
It was at that point that the Platte Valley offense figured things out offensively. McQueen and Matt Jermain made back-to-back 3-pointers. Trevor Weir added a basket that was followed up by a Mattson three-pointer to give Platte Valley the lead.
“I thought in the first half we were a little anxious and not staying in the flow of the offense,” Tim Jermain said. “One of our strengths that we saw tonight is that we have some guys that can shoot it a little bit. We just did a better job of staying patient and taking open shots.”
Albany’s Jordan and Timothy Poppa combined for five-straight points after 11-0 run to regain the lead with 17 seconds left in the third quarter. McQueen then hit a jumper with five seconds left to cut the lead to one at 35-34.
The Warriors began the fourth quarter with a 7-3 run, but 3-pointers from Matt Jermain and McQueen prevented Albany from pulling away. Nothstine’s back-to-back baskets at with five minutes left in the game gave Platte Valley a 44-42 lead.
Mattson’s layup with 2:47 left in the game gave Platte Valley a 46-43 lead. The two teams then went scoreless for almost two and a half minutes as the Valley did their best to run out the clock.
Platte Valley took possession with 1:10 on the clock and with Albany having fouls to give and no timeouts, they were able to run it down to 22 seconds. McQueen made one of two free throws at that point to make the score 47-43.
The Warriors’ Kaeden Hutchinson cut the lead to two with 10 seconds left. Albany fouled Matt Jermain after the made basket, but Jermain was unable to extend the lead from the free throw line. Floyd received a pass off the miss, driving to the right side of the arc where he knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.
McQueen led Platte Valley with 15 points and Matt Jermain finished with nine points. Nothstine added seven points and Tobin had six.
Platte Valley’s next game with be Thursday night at 7:15 in South Harrison. The Valley defeated South Harrison 60-49 last season.
“Defensively for the most part I thought we were okay, especially in that first half when we couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Tim Jermain said. “It’s not like we went out there and played the perfect game and got beat at the end, there are a lot of things we can take care of and get better at and put ourselves in a better position next time. A lot of things to be positive about for our first game and a lot of things we can get better at.”