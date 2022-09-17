This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
ALBANY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers faced their toughest test of the young season and a test is what they got. The Tigers took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter, but a touchdown pass from Albany’s Kemper Cline with 7:33 left in the game gave Albany the 36-34 win.
“We talk about how we have to get better every single day, and even though we made mistakes, we still got better,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “When you play good competition, you get better. We’ll watch film and hone in on what we did wrong and get better. Obviously you want to win everything, but the sign of a good football team is being able to dig your toes in, get gritty and fix your mistakes.”
The defenses shined bright early Friday night in Albany. The Warrior went three-and-out on their first possession and the Tigers went four-and-out on theirs.
Dylan McIntyre ended Albany’s next drive with an interception on a throw away attempt from Cline. The Worth County offense couldn’t capitalize, losing yards on two-straight carries and then fumbling on the third play from scrimmage.
The Warriors capitalized on the Worth County fumble, moving the ball down inside the five-yard line on six plays. The Tigers forced a fourth down, but Cline found receiver Tyler Burke for a short touchdown pass.
The Tiger offense found some rhythm on the ensuing drive, moving down inside the Albany five on 11 plays. Worth County quarterback Tyler New finished the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run, tying the game at eight with 10:55 left in the half.
The Warriors lived off of fourth-down conversions in the first half and the biggest came after the Tigers touchdown. With fourth and 10 near midfield, Cline found Burke for the second time in the half for a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Worth County responded once again with another long drive. The scoring opportunity came off the effort of New who barreled through the Albany defense on a third-and-16 run that covered 18 yards.
“You get tired of me saying this, but it started this winter,” Adwell said. “You just started seeing his growth and confidence in the weight room. It’s different sports, but we judge how we think we’ll be when kids are screwing around in the gym, jumping up and grabbing the rim. He’s only 5’9” and he’s dunking a volleyball. He’s just really explosive and I thought even in track he took a big step last year.”
The hot start for the defenses didn’t carry over into the second quarter as each team had a response for the other’s score. Jerrid Bunton did the scoring for the Warriors this time, rushing through the left side of the Tiger defense for a 20-yard touchdown.
New’s big night continued on the next drive, finding Braxton Hightshoe for a 26-yard touchdown with 1:56 left in the half. The Worth County defense then turned the Warriors over on downs inside Tigers’ 20-yard line and the two teams went into halftime tied at 22.
The two defenses had their way for most of the third quarter. The second half started with back-to-back punts and a turnover on downs.
Cline took over on Albany’s second drive, carrying the ball four times for 39 yards. Cline gave the Warriors the lead with a 24-yard touchdown.
Levi Cassavaugh struggled to find space throughout the first half, but the senior running back found plenty of room on the ensuing drive. Cassavaugh rushed for six yards on his first carry, then broke free for a 39-yard touchdown on his third carry of the drive. A personal foul at the end of the play forced a long conversion attempt that failed, helping Albany cling to a 30-28 lead with 1:11 left in the third.
Worth County kept the momentum on their side, forcing a Cline fumble on Albany’s next drive. New didn’t waste the opportunity, connecting with Dylan McIntyre for a 24-yard touchdown. The Tigers’ first lead came with 10:28 left in the game.
The Worth County defense struggled to stop the pass Friday night, and that led to their demise on the Warriors’ final score of the game. Cline connected with Burke for a 25-yard gain, then found Porter Davis for a 16-yard touchdown that gave Albany a 36-34 lead.
The mistakes continued for Worth County on their final drive. New began the drive with a 20-yard run, then a long touchdown run from Cassavaugh was called back due to holding.
A bad snap after the penalty set up a third-and-20 for Worth County. New then made his only mistake of the night on a long pass that was intercepted by Cline.
The Tiger defense forced the Warriors into a third-and-5, but the defensive line jumped offsides for the third time in the game, giving Albany a first down and a chance to drain the clock. Worth County had eight penalties in the game.
New carried the ball 11 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns. The junior quarterback also passed for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers will be back at home next week to welcome the King City Wildkats. The Wildkats are 3-1 entering their game Saturday against Pattonsburg.
“Our conference and our district is a bloodbath,” Adwell said. “You got out there and you’re smashing heads as hard as you can and these kids are put to the test.”