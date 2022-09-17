22-09-22 WC Dylan.jpg

Worth County senior Dylan McIntyre reels in a touchdown reception on Friday in Albany.

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

ALBANY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers faced their toughest test of the young season and a test is what they got. The Tigers took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter, but a touchdown pass from Albany’s Kemper Cline with 7:33 left in the game gave Albany the 36-34 win.

“We talk about how we have to get better every single day, and even though we made mistakes, we still got better,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “When you play good competition, you get better. We’ll watch film and hone in on what we did wrong and get better. Obviously you want to win everything, but the sign of a good football team is being able to dig your toes in, get gritty and fix your mistakes.”

22-09-22 WC New.jpg

Worth County quarterback Tyler New throws a pass on Friday in Albany. 
