Aydan

Platte Valley quarterback Aydan Blackford scrambles on Friday night in Albany. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

ALBANY, Mo. — Platte Valley’s mission coming into Friday night’s matchup was simple: Have fun.

The battle between Platte Valley and fellow top-five opponent Albany was fun and then some as the two teams went back-and-forth from the first quarter to the game’s final play. The Warriors scored with two minutes left in the game proved to be the game-winning score, giving Albany the 36-34 win.

