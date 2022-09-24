ALBANY, Mo. — Platte Valley’s mission coming into Friday night’s matchup was simple: Have fun.
The battle between Platte Valley and fellow top-five opponent Albany was fun and then some as the two teams went back-and-forth from the first quarter to the game’s final play. The Warriors scored with two minutes left in the game proved to be the game-winning score, giving Albany the 36-34 win.
“It was awesome, to be honest,” Platte Valley quarterback Aydan Blackford said. “There were times when we got nervous, especially after Carter got hurt. But we knew we had to come back out, play for him, and show that we’re not a one-man team.”
The fun began early for Platte Valley, recovering an onside kick to open the game. Blackford drew Albany offsides twice as they worked their way down to the Warriors 6-yard line. Fullback Jaxon McCrary capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown catch from Blackford.
“We need that,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said. “We need special team and offense and defense to all work together to be successful.”
The two offenses failed to do much on the next three possessions, combining for two punts and a turnover on downs. Mason Richardson sparked the Platte Valley offense after forcing another punt, returning the ball down to the Albany 29-yard line.
The Platte Valley offense moved the ball slowly but surely after the long return. Carter Luke started the drive with an 8-yard run, but the next three runs total three yards.
Blackford’s 5-yard run setup a second and five in which the junior quarterback again drew the Warriors offsides, giving Platte Valley a first down. After getting nothing on his first down run, Luke scampered for a 9-yard touchdown run that gave his team a 14-0 lead with 1:49 left in the first.
Albany quarterback Kemper Cline said the Warriors may have underestimated their opponent early in the game.
“They kind of got us a little more than we expected — they were damn good,” Cline said.
Cline and the Warriors showed signs of life offensively on their fourth drive of the game, completing back-to-back passes that resulted in first downs. Cline’s third pass of the drive was a deep shot down the left sideline that was intercepted by Luke.
With the game getting away from them, the Albany defense forced a turnover on downs after the interception. The Albany offense responded with a 9-play drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Cline to Troy Popplewell.
Platte Valley struggled to find offense midway through the second quarter, turning the ball over on downs after the Albany touchdown. The defense then got the ball back quickly after forcing a fumble, but the Warriors got the ball right back by forcing a McCrary fumble.
Cline drove the Warriors down the field on a 4-play drive that saw the senior quarterback carry the ball twice for 37 yards, including the game-tying 9-yard touchdown run.
McCrary was busy in the second half and that started on Platte Valley’s opening drive. McCrary carried the ball four times for 20 yards and gave Platte Valley the lead with an 11-yard touchdown run.
“I knew I had to step up and prove that we can do it without Carter,” McCrary said.
Platte Valley then recovered its second onside kick of the night. This time it was Blackford who handled a healthy dose of carries; rushing the ball five times for 15 yards and a 7-yard touchdown that gave Platte Valley a 28-14 lead with 3:00 left in the third.
“It revealed the character of this team in the second half,” Silkett said. “When Carter went down and then they came out in the second half and scored back-to-back touchdowns — they wanted to win and they were going to do whatever it took to win.”
The moment last just 90 seconds as Cline lead the Warriors down to the 3-yard line in five plays. Cline then cut the lead to six with a 3-yard touchdown run and 1:30 left in the third.
Platte Valley’s next drive started with the first four plays covering 26 yards. But a bad snap derailed the drive and led to a long fourth-down attempt that ended with a sack of Blackford.
Albany again worked quickly after the sack, scoring in just three plays. Cline rolled toward the Platte Valley sideline where he found Popplewell open for a 34-yard touchdown. The Warriors 30-28 lead was their first of the game, coming with 8:21 left in the fourth.
“We had to make some changes to our defensive personnel in that second half,” Silkett said. “Losing Carter on defense is huge, more so than offense really.”
Platte Valley’s response was a heavy dose of McCrary who opened the drive with a 25-yard run. The senior back carried the ball five times for 41 yards on the drive and gave his team the lead back with a 3-yard touchdown run.
The Warriors did their best to leave as little time left as possible on their next drive. Albany drove down the field with a 14-play drive that concluded with Cline finding Porter Davis in the corner of the end zone with two minutes to go.
Albany’s squib kick gave Platte Valley plenty of time for a game-winning drive and the offense moved quickly, getting down inside the Warriors 10-yard line with 45 seconds left in the fourth.
McCrary’s run lost two yards and then back-to-back incompletions set up one last play for Platte Valley. Blackford failed to find anyone open, forcing him to roll right in an attempt to run it in — but the Platte Valley quarterback was tackled at the 5-yard line.
Blackford said he had some nerves on that final drive, but it is something they practice often.
“Don’t tell Coach this, but I was a little nervous,” Blackford said. “We practice that every Thursday, and we got it down to the 7-yard line. We were so close to punching it in — next time we’ll get it.”
Blackford carried the ball 20 times for 72 yards. McCrary led the team with 27 carries for 108 yards.
“It was fun even in the first half when we had Carter, they kept changing defensive fronts and sending blitzes and that was fun,” Blackford said. “Then in the second half, we switched to a spread, something we haven’t done much. But it was fun facing different defenses.”