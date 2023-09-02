HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Derek Quinlin dropped back to pass on the first drive of the third quarter, and in what was a rare occurrence on Friday, Harrisonville got a clean shot at the Spoofhound star quarterback. The Wildcats took advantage by planting Quinlin into the turf.
The senior captain didn’t stay down long though, and he responded immediately and emphatically on third-and-long, firing a dart to senior Delton Davis for a 40-yard touchdown and a 43-0 lead.
Responding immediately and emphatically was a theme of the night for the Spoofhounds, who were dealt a blow in Week 1 with a 41-14 loss to defending state champions Blair Oaks, but came right back with a 50-12 win at Harrisonville.
“We just had to be more physical and more disciplined,” Maryville senior Wyatt Garner said. “I think we showed that.”
Maryville started the game by forcing a 3-and-out, and on Maryville’s first snap, Quinlin connected with senior tight end Cooper Gastler for 34 yards. Four plays later, Davis found the end zone on a 13-yard run.
“Everyone was super locked in,” Gastler said. “We did not play how we should have played last week, so everyone was locked in and they knew that we had to get the job done.”
Gastler then flashed his athleticism by high-pointing a 2-point conversion pass from Matthew Walter.
On the next Wildcat possession, Garner made Harrisonville pay for trying a third-and-7 pass. He intercepted the ball, and after a big return, Quinlin found Davis for a 22-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
“I think that us showing how dominant we can be in the pass and the run really puts us on the map,” Garner said.
The Spoofhounds proved they could do it on the ground on the next possession with 8-straight runs ending in a 3-yard Tucker Turner touchdown and a 22-0 lead.
“A point of emphasis was to have a balanced offensive attack, so a defense can’t really tee off on you if they know you are throwing it all the time,” Webb said.
Gastler continued his big first half with a touchdown run for a 29-0 lead and Quinlin added another touchdown before the halftime whistle on a 26-yard pass to Boston Hageman for a 36-0 halftime lead.
“We were spreading around the ball today, we were working different formations with me going to Z-back and getting the ball up the middle,” Gastler said. “It was really fun.”
Quinlin’s 40-yard touchdown to Davis marked the end of his night, but Davis wasn’t done as he took a kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown.
“Today, the biggest goal was to fire on all three parts of the ball, special teams, offense and defense,” Davis said. “I think we really came out and executed on all three parts of our game.”
Quinlin finished with 13-for-18 for 231 yards and a touchdown. Davis had 71 yards receiving and 22 yards rushing to go with his four total touchdowns.
The Spoofhounds credited the guys in the trenches for a big bounce-back week too.
Maryville (1-1) now prepares for Midland Empire Conference play with another long road trip next Friday to Chillicothe (1-1).
“We just got to get more physical,” Davis said. “Chillicothe — they got some athletic dudes. They like to pound the football, so D-line and linebackers and even our DBs, we have to stop the run even better than tonight.”