MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville’s Zeke Adamson gave the Spoofhounds a champion in front of the Spoofhounds’ home fans on Saturday as they hosted the Quad State Classic.
Adamson took first in the 220-pound weight class. His first two matches resulted in pins over Cameron’s Chase Querry and Winnetonka’s Ransome Akande to reach the finals.
Mount Ayr’s Braydon Świetlik brought a 21-12 record into the finals, but Adamson was able to hand him a loss with a 6-3 decision.
The heavyweight division was one of the strongest of the tournament with Bishop Miege’s Baker North and Maryville’s Kort Watkins each coming in with one loss and Bedford/Lenox’s Devin Whipple came in at 21-3.
Watkins opened the tournament with a pin over Winnetonka’s Jordan Colon. Whipple jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Watkins in the semifinals, but Watkins rallied with a reversal and takedown for a 4-3 win.
North picked up a third-period pin over Watkins and the Spoofhound junior finished second.
Sophomore Tucker Turner took third in the 126-pound weight class. Tucker went 3-1 with pins over Rock Port’s Trenton Wallace and Bishop Miege’s Graham Hawks.
Tucker won the third-place match 8-6 in sudden victory over Cameron’s William Brewer.
Maven Vette took fourth at 160 pounds with a pin over Bedford/Lenox’s Oscar Quintanilla and a 9-5 decision over Plattsburg’s Logan Reynolds.
Tanner Turner, Dayn Henderson and Aikley Nicholson each won a match, but did not medal.
The Spoofhounds travel to Plattsburg on Tuesday for duals with South Harrison and Plattsburg.