ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — St. Joseph Mustangs owner Ky Turner knows the people of St. Joseph and northwest Missouri come out to Phil Welch Stadium for a variety of reasons. One of those is certainly the first place team in the always competitive MINK League that the Mustangs are fielding.
That team itself has plenty of northwest Missouri connections including Bearcats Max Spitzmiller and Ryan Koski in addition to Savannah graduates and future Bearcats Noah Bodenhausen and Ty Hilsabeck. But the colorful owner of the team also takes pride in his organization providing a unique and first-class ballpark experience during the summer.
South Nodaway graduate Dalanie Acklin is a vital part of that experience.
“We know that not everyone comes here for baseball, we’ve got really good baseball, but some people come for the other stuff,” Turner said. “She is a big part of that. Her personality and the way she talks to people and treats people goes a long way. It is really neat to have her.”
Between innings, Acklin and her horse Promise — a 5-year old mare — entertain fans by making laps on the warning track at Phil Welch.
And when she and Promise aren’t racing between the foul lines, she is interacting with a steady stream of people coming up to Promise’s pen down the left field line to meet the horse and her rider.
“I love this opportunity,” Acklin said. “I have met so many good people and nobody here comes over and is rude. It is always a fun environment and all the kids are super nice. Some of them have never been around horses or gotten to pet horses so it is kinda a fun thing for them to do. I have a lot of kids that just like to hang around me the whole game and just talk. It is super fun.. I love it.”
Acklin gets autograph requests as well from her fans and she signs her own name and Promise’s as well. She takes time between rides to tell young fans about Promise and help them get over the fear of interacting with such a large animal.
“They will ask me a lot of questions about horses,” Acklin said. “And I know so much about them that it is really fun to also teach them.”
She has begun catering more to the kids who come to the pen as Promise has gained a stable mate with Cactus, a pony. Acklin rode Cactus on one of the trips between innings on Monday.
“The little kids just love him because he’s about their size,” Acklin said. “He’s shorter, so it looks a little funny with me riding with the flag around there, but he’s done it once and did really good.”
Working with a horse in a crowded ballpark with everything from Turner’s funny costumes to fireworks could present lots of challenges, but Acklin has been happy with how Promise has handled it. The only thing that spooked her once was someone in a dinosaur costume, but Acklin is working on remedying that.
“She does really good,” Acklin said. “I never really had problems with her at the start. She is five, so for a 5-year old, it is really good. The bounce houses and the tarp and everything — it is all good for her. The dinosaur, I wanted him to come over and see what she thought of that. That is the only thing that has spooked my horse so far and I don’t want her to be spooked by anything, so I got (a dinosaur costume) and we are going to try it out.”
The game itself was a thriller at Phil Welch with the Mustangs winning on a 10th-inning walk-off, but even if the home team hadn’t pulled through — Acklin, Promise and Cactus left many young fans with some great memories from a night at the ballpark.
“Dalanie has been phenomenal,” Turner said. “She has taken this by the reins — pun intended — from the start. Just her attitude and demeanor and obviously her relationship with her horse and ability to talk to people has been more than we could ask. We are really lucky to have Dalanie out here with us.”