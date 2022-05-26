MACON, Mo. — Not very many starting pitchers are mad at themselves in the midst of a complete-game 3-hitter with no earned runs, but Platte Valley junior Memphis Bliley holds himself to a different standard.
Coming off 13-straight no-hit innings and owning a 0.226 ERA this season in 62 innings, Bliley was frustrated and admittedly a little nervous from the start of Wednesday’s 4-2 state quarterfinal win over North Shelby.
“I think the nerves kinda got to me there a little bit,” Bliley said. “I've never been put in that situation of that big of a game and then it started raining right before. I just had to get used to the turf mound because this is the first turf we’ve played on all year.”
The junior, who mowed through St. Joseph Christian for nine no-hit innings in his last start, walked the first batter he faced on Wednesday on four pitches.
Things got more frustrating for Bliley in the third inning when a 2-out fly ball was dropped in center field by Lane Acklin and allowed the game’s first run to score.
“The kids were definitely nervous, you could see that early on,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said.
The Miller brothers answered in the fourth inning with a leadoff double by Wyatt Miller and Justin Miller driving in the tying run with a groundout.
The frustrations for Bliley mounted in the fourth inning with another dropped ball, this one in right field by Brandon McQueen, allowed a runner to second base with no outs. Bliley was in the process of working out of the jam with two outs and the runner at third with the No. 8 hitter up when he was called for a balk, allowing the run to score.
Bliley and Dyer argued the call by the home-plate umpire, but to no avail as North Shelby went in front 2-1.
“It made me mad and I didn’t think I balked, but if he called it and he saw it, he called it,” Bliley said. “I was not going to give up another run after that because that run was on me, so I couldn’t let our team down again.”
Again the Miller boys sparked the offense in the sixth inning with Wyatt Miller drawing a walk — he finished with three walks and a double. Landon Wiederholt singled and after a strikeout, Justin Miller tied the game once more with a single.
Later in the sixth inning, senior Tyler Vongkhamchanh was hit by a pitch to load the bases and let out a scream to the dugout as the team’s lone senior went down the first-base line. Platte Valley was unable to take the lead in the inning, but Vongkhamchanh’s yell seemed to breathe life into the rest of the team.
“I just had to get them fired up too,” Vongkhamchanh said.
After two quick outs in the home half of the sixth, North Shelby’s second and third hits of the game appeared ready to retake the lead, but Acklin had his heart set on making up for his earlier error.
Bliley knew it was coming before Acklin even picked the ball up on a hop. After all, the sophomore told his pitcher before the game what he was going to do.
“Before the game, Lane was saying that he wanted to throw someone out at the plate and make a big play,” Bliley said. “Soon as the kid hit it, I was like, here it goes to Lane — it is his turn. He grabbed the ball and just winged it. I saw it go by me and I saw Miller’s tag. We were so happy.”
Acklin threw to the plate just in time for Wyatt Miller to slap the tag onto a sliding Landon Bender. And Vongkhamchanh’s yell from the top of the inning turned into a chorus of excited celebration as teammates greeted Acklin on the way back to the dugout.
“I missed a catch so I was pretty down about that, but everybody on my team cheered me up,” Acklin said. “I had to get something back so that throw down meant a lot.”
The positive vibes continued to flow as sophomore Alex Mattson roped a double to right field on the first pitch of the seventh inning. Wyatt Miller drew another walk and Wiederholt singled to load the bases with one out.
Now, it was McQueen who would bounce back from his earlier error. McQueen worked a 5-pitch walk to force in what would become the game-winning run. Justin Miller added an insurance run with an RBI groundout.
“We did make some mistakes, but we came back after it,” Dyer said. “… It is just a team of guys who play for each other and stick up for each other.”
Bliley took it from there as the ace looked like he had his rhythm back and struck out 3-straight batters for a 1-2-3 seventh inning before tossing his glove skyward as the celebration began.
For Platte Valley, its first-ever trip to the quarterfinals will be followed by its first-ever semifinal appearance.
“It is amazing,” Vongkhamchanh said. “I can’t even describe the feeling."
The team draws Class 1 powerhouse St. Elizabeth on Monday in Ozark. St. Elizabeth has two state runner-up finishes and a state championship in the last three seasons. The Hornets beat Billings 14-0 in five innings in the state quarterfinals.
The other side of the bracket includes Oran and Northeast (Cairo). Oran is tied for first in the coaches poll while Northeast knocked off the other No. 1 team Northwest (Hughesville) in their quarterfinal.
“State, here we come,” Vongkhamchanh said.