JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Maryville coach Rodney Bade recognized early in the season that freshman Brylee Acklin had the potential to be special this season and moving forward.
After Joe Shy Relays in Chillicothe early in the season, Bade spoke about Acklin: “She is honestly the type of athlete who you could probably put in every event. She could probably do them all. We haven’t gotten that type of athlete in a while.”
This weekend at the MSHSAA Class 3 Track and Field Championships she proved that versatility and talent by medaling in all four events she was allowed to enter.
“It really feels unreal,” Acklin said. “It means everything to me. Really at the beginning of the year — track was — I didn’t really enjoy it that much, but it became so much fun. The atmosphere is so much fun. I’m putting in the work and there is nothing much better than that feeling when you know you just ran a really good race against really good people.”
Individually, Acklin has excelled in a variety of events throughout the year, but settled on both hurdle events — the 100-meter and 300-meter — for the postseason.
“Just that fire,” Bade said. “She steps on the line and she just wants to win.”
The 100-meter hurdles ended up being the first race on Friday for Acklin and she had the added benefit of lining up next to teammate Ella Schulte.
“I want to thank Ella for all the mentoring she’s given me,” Acklin said. “I’ve had a lot of fun with her this year.”
Acklin ended up finishing fourth in the prelims and qualifying for Saturday’s finals. Schulte finished 11th. On Saturday, Acklin finished her season in the event with an eighth-place medal.
The 300-meter hurdles are notoriously one of the toughest races to compete in with the combination of a nearly full lap around the track along with the hurdles. Acklin makes no secret about it not being her favorite event to begin the season, but it also proved to likely be her best event.
“That was the one where I never would have expected to come this far in,” Acklin said. “I feel like that one is definitely a mindset race because whoever wants to win, they can push themselves the furthest that they can.”
In Friday’s prelims, Acklin had a 46.16 to qualify third for Saturday’s finals. On Saturday, she improved her time even further with a 46.13 and finished fourth.
“A lot of it is a mindset in track,” Acklin said. “I feel like there is going to be a time whenever a girl is just going to be faster than you. At the end of the day, I’m going to be happy with myself if I know I put up a good fight and I know that I did the best that I can.”
The first person to greet Acklin after she came off the medal stand was junior Ava Dumke who gave the freshman a big hug and the two walked off the track with an exhausted Acklin resting her head on Dumke’s shoulder.
Dumke was coming off a big day of her own. Just a year removed from knee surgery and rehabilitation, Dumke opened Saturday’s festivities by representing the Spoofhounds in the javelin.
“She was super nervous and she wanted to do so well,” Bade said.
It couldn’t have started much worse in Dumke’s eyes as her first throw resulted in her hitting herself in the head and the javelin barely going anywhere as it flipped past the runway.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s embarrassing. I hope I don’t do that again,’ it went like seven meters,” Dumke said. “I took a deep breath and said, ‘you’re fine.’”
Dumke collected herself from the throw and got herself into the competition with a 35.25-meter throw on her second attempt. The throw briefly had her in finals completion, but she was quickly passed and in 11th, meaning she’d need a big third throw for any hope of a place on the podium.
“On that last one, I was shaking,” Dumke said. “I just took a big breath. I said, ‘Stop being scared, do what you know you can do, know your training.’”
She delivered in a big way with a 39.18-meter throw to move into third-place place behind Salem’s Savannah Manthey and Bowling Green’s Grace Deters — both seniors.
“Honestly, it feels unreal,” Dumke said. “So so incredibly cool. I was seeded sixth and I came today and I started off a little rough. … I didn’t think I would be top-eight and now that I’m top-3 in the state, there is no better feeling than what I’m feeling right now. It’s crazy.”
While Dumke was the first to show support for the younger Acklin, she had her own mentor in Jefferson City watching her. Her older brother and Southeast Missouri sophomore Garrett Dumke was at state watching the competition.
“It is like a little right in the Dumke family,” Ava said. “Garrett has always set the standard high, he is a great track athlete. I got into this and he’s been such a great supporter. He has sent me videos, he's talked to his coaches. Having him here, it is just crazy knowing that he is good at his thing, I’m good at my thing and together, we are an athletic family and we can do track.”
Back on the track, Acklin’s other two races were relays where the depth of the young talent on the Spoofhound roster was demonstrated. In the 4x200-meter relay, junior Jillian Bagley led a group that included three freshmen with Kora Grow, Isabella Kinderknecht and Acklin.
“It is really special,” Bagley said. “It is really fun with the new group of freshmen. It gives us a lot of hope for the future.”
In the prelims, Maryville needed every ounce of effort from each competitor to qualify for finals as they finished in eighth with a 1:48.86 while College Height Christian was ninth with a 1:48.87.
The Spoofhounds took eighth in the finals as Bagley, Grow and Kinderknecht each earned their first state medals.
“It was really exciting,” Kinderknecht said.
They were not done either as they finished the weekend with the 4x400-meter relay where Acklin and Kinderknecht were joined by Avery Derr and Meah Schommer. After qualifying fourth on Friday, the group earned medals in the event with a sixth-place finish on Saturday.
“It is crazy,” Derr said. “It is a big blessing. I’m so glad that these freshmen did track this year because without them, I don’t think we would have been able to do this.”
The Spoofhounds also qualified for state in the 4x100-meter relay where Payton McGinness joined Grow, Bagley and Schulte to finish 13th.
Everyone who traveled to state for the Maryville girls is slated to return next year with Dumke, McGinness, Schulte and Bagley being the senior leaders for next season’s team.
“I think we saw some grit and they weren’t scared,” Bade said. “They just went for it.”