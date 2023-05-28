23-06-01 Track BryleeAva3.jpg
Maryville freshman Brylee Acklin walks away from the medal stand in Jefferson City with her head resting on junior Ava Dumke's shoulder. Acklin earned four state medals this weekend while Dumke had Maryville's highest finish with a third in the javelin. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Maryville coach Rodney Bade recognized early in the season that freshman Brylee Acklin had the potential to be special this season and moving forward.

After Joe Shy Relays in Chillicothe early in the season, Bade spoke about Acklin: “She is honestly the type of athlete who you could probably put in every event. She could probably do them all. We haven’t gotten that type of athlete in a while.”

