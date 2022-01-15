MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats are built around what will likely go down as the best backcourt in Division-II history. Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard may be the best two players in Division-II basketball this year.
However, when Nebraska-Kearney got off to a hot start on Saturday and built a 16-11 lead over the defending national champions, Northwest (15-1; 8-0 MIAA) fed someone else and freshman forward Daniel Abreu answered the call in what became an 80-65 Bearcat win.
“That’s one of the things that Coach expects from me — come in and make a spark and make a difference,” Abreu said. “That is kinda like my sixth-man role, I’d guess they’d say. They expect that from me and I try to bring it every time.”
With just under 12 minutes left in the first half, Hudgins fed the freshman forward from Springfield for a 3-pointer.
On the next possession, Abreu showed his versatility as he collected an offensive rebound and went back up to score. After the Bearcats went back to him and he missed a shot, Abreu didn’t get discouraged and scored on each of the next two possessions to cap a 9-1 Abreu-powered surge to turn a 5-point deficit into a 3-point lead.
“He has been great,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “His energy is always there. He has a great attitude. He is always positive. He just brings so much to the table that we desperately need. I thought he was great tonight.”
As a senior at Willard High School, Abreu averaged 27.9 points per game and shot 45 percent from 3-point range. He was a Class 5 All-State selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
When the 6-foot-6 forward arrived at the best Division-II program in the nation, he knew that his gaudy numbers didn’t guarantee him anything.
“It is the same thing in high school in a way,” Abreu said. “So like freshman year, you don’t just get in to start automatically. You start on the bench and you get to see the game. And It is a nice way to learn the game just by watching it, seeing the speed and knowing that when I get in, that is what I have to do right there. Personally, I love the spot I’m at.”
McCollum has praised Abreu’s defense this season in his postgame press conferences. That is a fact that surprised Abreu.
“Well, I did not know that,” Abreu laughed. “He has constantly been pushing me. He has definitely taught me defense. In high school, I was nowhere near as good as I am now. Wow, that was a shocking statement. He has definitely been growing and developing me.”
Earlier in the week, Abreu got the start with Bernard out against Fort Hays State and played all 40 minutes. That was a stark contrast to just three games earlier when he only played four minutes against Central Missouri.
While Abreu’s role has fluctuated this season, he appears to be gaining confidence offensively the last two games with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc on Wednesday in Hays followed by 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 1-of-2 beyond the arc on Saturday.
“In high school, it was different because you are like ‘the guy,’ but now that you are on a team where everybody was ‘the guy,’ you have to trust that they know what they are doing,” Abreu said. “You have a role to play that if you don’t play it, there is going to be a gap. So we all have our different roles that we contribute to the team.
“So it is just understanding that they know what they are doing, so whenever they are doing it, let them do their thing. But whenever it is my time to step up, just get in there and do my thing.”
The Lopers hung around for the rest of the half and Northwest held a 36-33 lead at halftime.
Abreu started the second half scoring with a layup, and from there, the show belonged to Bernard and Hudgins.
Hudgins hit his first 3-pointer of the afternoon and a few seconds later Bernard scored on a layup to put the Bearcats up 10 for the first time in the game. Bernard answered a Kearney score with a 3-point play to push the margin to 11.
After Bernard missed the Fort Hays State game, McCollum was happy to have him back in the lineup.
“I don’t think we would have won without him,” McCollum said. “I thought he sparked us. I thought his energy was great and that is coming off being really, really sick for however many days. I thought he was great.”
Of the 44 Bearcat points in the second half, Hudgins and Bernard combined for 35 of them. Hudgins himself had 25 points in the second half.
With 23 seconds on the clock and the game essentially over, Hudgins missed a free throw to end a MIAA-record streak of 48-straight makes from the charity stripe. That was about all that went wrong for Hudgins as he finished with 31 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Bernard had a big game as well with both he and Hudgins being named to the Bevo Francis Award watch list earlier in the day. Bernard had 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and added four steals.
Abreu’s 11 was third on the team as Wes Dreamer had 10, Luke Waters had seven and Mitch Mascari had three.
Northwest will face a 3-game road trip next week beginning Monday at Washburn and heading to Central Oklahoma and Newman on Thursday and Saturday. Abreu says the team doesn’t need much motivation going to Topeka.
“Washburn, yeah,” Abreu said. “You don’t even have to say anything. It is tension just with the word. We are definitely ready and amped to go against them.”