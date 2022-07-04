CLARINDA, Iowa — For Clarinda A’s outfielder Tyler Large, Sunday’s walk-off win was a first for him — at least since he was 12. The Nicholls State outfielder capped Sunday’s 11-10 win over Des Moines with a walk-off hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning.
“This was like 12U,” Large recalled the last time he was hit to end a game. “It was a long time ago, but this one was much more fun than the other one.”
It was the first lead of the game for the A’s who fell behind 5-0 in the top of the first inning.
Despite not making it out of the first inning on Sunday, Maryville graduate and Northwest Missouri State pitcher Adam Becker remains fourth in the MINK League in ERA this season with a 3.30 in 30 innings with a 2-0 record.
“The biggest thing is the confidence level with him,” Clarinda manager Ryan Eberly said. “He has been through the league and he knows what to expect. He is going to pick at corners, get after people and make them make contact. You make contact, get a good defense and good things are going to happen for you. That is what he’s done this year.”
With a rare off-night from Becker, the offense took it upon themselves to pick their pitcher. The A’s scored two runs in the first and three in the second to cut the margin to 6-5.
“He has been money for us all year,” Large said of Becker. “He was leading the league in ERA, so we just knew that when they put up five in the first inning we had to start chipping away.”
The teams traded runs in the third and shutout frames in the fourth and fifth before Des Moines built the margin back to four with a three run top of the sixth for a 10-6 lead.
The A’s began chipping back away in the bottom of the sixth with Nebraska Cornhusker Will Walsh hitting one of his four doubles of the game and scoring on a passed ball. Walsh is leading the MINK in batting average.
Clarinda got another run in the seventh and RBI singles by Long Beach State’s Jared Anderson and Angelo State’s Conger Sands tied the game at 10-10.
“It was good to see the offense bear down and put some runs on the board,” Eberly said.
Walsh led off the bottom of the ninth with a double. Des Moines intentionally walked his Husker teammate Max Petersen and unintentionally walked Sands to load the bases. The first out was recorded on a groundout, but Large kicked off the fireworks display by taking a pitch off the body.
“It was really fun to have the fireworks after and come away with a nice dub,” Large said.
The A’s have battled this year without as many pitchers as they normally have, but have persevered to a 19-8 record with a MINK-best 3.40 team ERA. They have the third-worst strikeout-per-nine-innings mark in the league, but make up for it by handing out the fewest walks.
“There is a ton of confidence on the mound,” Becker said. “I know I can throw it in the zone, let them hit it and my defense has my back.”
Becker has been a pitcher who has embraced a larger role than he had last year.
“I feel like I’m locating better,” Becker said.
Colby Royal stepped up in relief of Becker on Sunday with 4 1/3 innings with just one earned run allowed. Alex Amarel surrendered two runs, but Josiah Young and Luke Saunders each threw scoreless innings. Saunders is listed as an outfielder, but made his fourth relief appearance due to the crunch on pitchers.
“They all knew that we were very short on pitching,” Eberly said. “And they’ve all said, ‘Hey coach, I’ll throw an inning here or there, but it won’t be nothing special.’ I said, ‘that’s not what we are looking for, just looking for you to go out, throw strikes and let the defense play.’ That is the biggest thing with this team — the unselfishness of them to do what it takes to go win a ballgame.”
The A’s have a 4-game road trip this week in Joplin and Nevada before returning home on Saturday to host Carroll.
“Obviously our goal is to keep winning and just do whatever it takes,” Becker said.