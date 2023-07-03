Obit Tobin Football

Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin looks at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of his team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2000, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years in 1998, has died. He was 79. The Cardinals said Tobin died Monday morning, July 3, 2023, at his Arizona home. 

 AP Photo/Matt York, File

Vince Tobin will be remembered by many as a football player at the University of Missouri and a head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, but the Burlington Junction native never forgot his roots in northwest Missouri.

“I will always be a northwest Missouri boy,” Tobin told The Maryville Forum in 2015. “I went to Maryville High School and I think the small-town boy learned a lot there. I have that character instilled in me to help others, and I believe it came from being from northwest Missouri.”

Tigers Bears Football 1962
Buy Now

Missouri halfback Vince Tobin (41) throws ball toward Johnny Roland (23) running along goal line Sept. 23, 1962 in Berkeley, Calif. Missouri defeated California, 21-10. 
Obit Tobin Football
Buy Now

Arizona Cardinals head football coach Vince Tobin gestures during a news conference at the Cardinals training facility in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday Feb. 7, 1996. Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years in 1998, has died. He was 79. The Cardinals said Tobin died Monday morning, July 3, 2023, at his Arizona home.
Obit Tobin Football
Buy Now

Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the their 48-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2000, in Irving, Texas. Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years in 1998, has died. He was 79. The Cardinals said Tobin died Monday morning, July 3, 2023, at his Arizona home.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags