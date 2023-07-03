This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin looks at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of his team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2000, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years in 1998, has died. He was 79. The Cardinals said Tobin died Monday morning, July 3, 2023, at his Arizona home.
Arizona Cardinals head football coach Vince Tobin gestures during a news conference at the Cardinals training facility in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday Feb. 7, 1996. Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years in 1998, has died. He was 79. The Cardinals said Tobin died Monday morning, July 3, 2023, at his Arizona home.
Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the their 48-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2000, in Irving, Texas. Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years in 1998, has died. He was 79. The Cardinals said Tobin died Monday morning, July 3, 2023, at his Arizona home.
Vince Tobin will be remembered by many as a football player at the University of Missouri and a head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, but the Burlington Junction native never forgot his roots in northwest Missouri.
“I will always be a northwest Missouri boy,” Tobin told The Maryville Forum in 2015. “I went to Maryville High School and I think the small-town boy learned a lot there. I have that character instilled in me to help others, and I believe it came from being from northwest Missouri.”
Tobin, 79, died at his home in Goodyear, Arizona, on Monday morning. He will be laid to rest at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Maryville with the funeral mass to be held at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The dates and times have yet to be set.
The Tobins are a football family with Vince and his older brother Bill starring for the Spoofhounds in the 1950s. Bill’s son Duke Tobin is the Director of Player Personnel with the Cincinnati Bengals.
After playing at the University of Missouri, Vince Tobin rose to become the Tigers’ defensive coordinator from 1971 through 1976 before moving into the professional ranks.
Tobin got his first opportunity in the NFL as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 1986, taking over for legendary defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan. Mike Hohensee, the father of current Northwest Missouri State quarterback Mike Hohensee, played for the Bears in 1987.
“I remember him being extremely professional,” Hohensee recalled. “No-nonsense kind of guy. One of the first people I met, made us feel welcomed and relevant. The big thing I remember about him and Coach (Mike) Ditka was that they made us feel like pros. We were Bears. We wanted to win for them.”
Tobin coached in Chicago through 1992 when Ditka was fired as the Bears’ head coach. He then joined his brother, Bill, with the Indianapolis Colts as the defensive coordinator.
In 1996, Tobin was named the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He led the Cardinals to their first playoff victory in 51 years with a 20-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys in 1998.
In 1999, Tobin’s Cardinals drafted Northwest Missouri State quarterback Chris Greisen in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, making him the highest Bearcat ever selected. Greisen says the shared ties to Maryville was something that bonded the head coach and the young quarterback.
“It is funny how things work out,” Greisen recalled. “I get a call from the Arizona Cardinals in the spring of 1999 and he jumps on the phone and says, ‘Hi Chris, this is Vince Tobin.’ He said, ‘Congratulations, you are the newest member of the Arizona Cardinals.’ I knew he was from Maryville.
“He was really nice and from then on we kinda had this special relationship. It was professional football when I got there, but just the way we talked and talked about Maryville — he was super cordial to me. Especially me being a seventh-round pick, I wasn’t that important by any means, but he always said hi and had a smile on his face. He was awesome.”
Of course according to Northwest coach Mel Tjeerdsma, Greisen had Tobin’s attention thanks to the prodding of Vince’s sister, Kathleen Dolph, who was a big fan of the Bearcat star quarterback.
“That is the story that I hear is that she called up Vince and said, ‘Vince, you gotta look at this kid,’” Greisen said. “Apparently, he listened to his sister because I really — besides meeting the quarterback coach John Garrett at the combine — there was no correspondence, no relationship, no phone calls, no nothing from the Arizona Cardinals. It was real quiet until that last day when I got that call. But, I guess yeah, she was a fan of Chris Greisen and told her brother all about it. Whenever I saw her, I’d always thank her for getting me signed by the Arizona Cardinals.”
In the years after Tobin’s coaching career, he remained very much connected to northwest Missouri and Maryville through the Tobin Classic golf tournament which was founded by Bill and Vince Tobin and raised money for St. Francis Hospital.
“It was really neat,” Tjeerdsma said. “I remember the first time they called and asked me to play with Vince. That was pretty flattering. I was really honored to have that opportunity.”
The Tobin Classic was held for 25 years from 1990 through 2015 and raised $888,000 for the purchase of equipment at St. Francis.
“It has been a big part of my life ever since my time with the Chicago Bears,” Vince Tobin said in 2015. “The people of Maryville do a lot of work to make the event successful. I am very proud of how successful it has been over the years.”
Tjeerdsma played several years in the tournament alongside Tobin and remembers the pride he took in hosting the event.
“The thing that always struck me was that he was very down-to-earth, very common, had a lot of good friends here in Maryville, always came back and supported the golf tournament and put a lot into that golf tournament,” Tjeerdsma said. “He never forgot where his roots were.”