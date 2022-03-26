EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Ben McCollum talked all season about his Bearcats toughness and ability to overcome adversity. That was put to the test in the season’s final game with a national championship and history on the line.
Their second best player Diego Bernard was injured after a hard fall on a flagrant foul in Thursday’s semifinal.
“Yesterday, I couldn’t even walk on it,” Bernard said. “We had about like seven treatment meetings yesterday and today to get me ready.”
Augusta had a 7-foot-1 center who had six inches and 70 pounds on every Bearcat. The Jaguars also had a D-I transfer who was bigger than everyone on the Bearcat.
Northwest had the answer to everything going against them though and his name was Trevor Hudgins as he cemented his place as the best player in the history of Division-II basketball.
“Everybody fought today and we came out on top and we got a win,” Hudgins said. “I’m just happy and proud of my guys. Happy to go out like this.”
Hudgins finished with 31 points and Northwest Missouri State became the first team to ever win 3-straight Division-II Basketball National Championships with a 67-58 win over Augusta.
“It is absurd, it really is,” McCollum said of making Division-II history. “Until you win one, you don’t understand — there are so many things that can go wrong. We were good enough and tough enough that we didn’t allow anything to go wrong for three-straight seasons.”
Augusta threw the first punch by pounding the paint with 7-foot-1 Tyshaun Crawford. Crawford had six points in the first three minutes of the game and Augusta built an 8-2 lead.
“They shoot 43 percent from 3,” McCollum said. “We had little to no chance to stop Crawford, but we definitely had little to no chance to try and stop Crawford and try and stop everyone else, so you have to pick your poison a little bit.”
Crawford also drew two fouls on Wes Dreamer and Bernard went to the bench with his injury. That meant that the Bearcats would need to lean even harder on Hudgins without their second- and third-leading scorers.
“I just wanted to win,” Hudgins said. “You saw the energy, you saw the passion and I just knew I didn’t want to go out with a loss in my last game.”
With 15:07 left in the first half, Hudgins was inbounding the ball and hearing it from Crawford. The normally stoic Hudgins didn’t say anything back, but turned over his shoulder to the media sitting baseline and smirked.
“I was just shocked he was talking to me, I was confused,” Hudgins said. “He was saying I was great, but he wants to be greater. … It didn’t flip a switch, honestly it’s just talk, it’s basketball and we’re competitors.”
Hudgins then inbounded it to freshman Mitch Mascari who hit a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 11-8.
“Initially when I came out I wasn’t open, so Trev kinda looked off a little bit,” Mascari said. “I came up and sprinted back to the corner and Trev found me.”
Hudgins scored Northwest’s next 10 points before Mascari knocked down a second 3-pointer for Northwest’s first lead of the game — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
The 2-time National Player of the Year continued to pull his Bearcats away in the first half and scored 22 of Northwest’s 39 first-half points and the team took a 39-28 lead into the break.
The lead grew the first six minutes of the second half and back-to-back 3-pointers by Daniel Abreu and Hudgins grew the lead to 18 points at 52-34.
The Jaguars responded with a 10-0 run to get back into the game, but sophomore Luke Waters — who was selected to the All-Tournament team — answered with a layup through contact.
Augusta kept battling and a 3-pointer by Miguel Arnold pulled the game within 57-56 with 2:38 to play. Hudgins was unfazed though.
“Nothing,” Hudgins said on what he was thinking at that moment. “Just be tougher, honestly. I felt like we hit the brakes a little bit on defense and they were getting easy opportunities.”
Bernard, who only played 10 minutes to that point, came in for the final two and a half. Hudgins knocked down two free throws and Bernard found Waters on a baseline cut for a 5-point lead with 1:42 left.
“He called my name and I was ready when he called it for sure,” Bernard said.
The Bearcats closed the game with a 10-2 run to seal the victory and their fourth national title in the last five.
“We are in the history books forever, man,” Bernard said. “It is crazy right now. I can’t even wrap my mind around it.”
Hudgins finished with 31 points and five assists while Waters added 12 and Mascari had 11 off the bench. Abreu added five off the bench and guarded Crawford. McCollum spoke about Mascari and Abreu being ready for their moment after the game.
“We weren’t sure on Diego, and you saw him, he was pretty much half-speed, but his competitiveness got him out there,” McCollum said. “So we knew we were going to have to have somebody ready and Dan was the one. … He was absolutely phenomenal.”
After the semifinal and Bernard’s injury, McCollum knew the team would need Abreu and found a gym for assistant coach Zach Schneider to give Abreu an extra workout to make sure he was sharp.
“They made sure to find me a gym to make sure I kept my groove going and kept my conditioning up,” Abreu said.
Hudgins finishes his career as the MIAA’s all-time leading scorer, passing Central Missouri legend Bill Fennelly on Saturday. He and Bernard are now 17-0 in NCAA Tournament games for their careers.
“Coach says ‘to the bitter end,’ and here the end is, and it’s sweet now,” Hudgins said.