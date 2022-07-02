MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Hamilton family have become unofficial ambassadors for the City of Maryville this month as riders in the Bike NonStop US race come through town.
Bike Nonstop US is a 3,500-mile bike race, which goes from Portland, Oregon, to Washington D.C. Riders began the journey on June 19th.
On Wednesday, the Hamiltons — Kenneth and Megan and their children Harper, 10; Hinton, 7; Hatcher, 5; Holdyn, 2; and Huett, one month — welcomed race leader Ales Zavoral to Maryville. Zavoral is from Roudnice nad Labem, Czech Republic.
“We get to pass them food and we get to let them stop, take and break and refill their water bottles and stuff,” Hinton Hamilton said.
The Hamilton family simply greeted Zavoral during his journey, but later got a recommendation to ‘Google’ his name, which they did. Zavoral is an entrepreneur who created Alza, the largest Czech e-shop, and is the sixth wealthiest man in the Czech Republic according to a Forbes ranking in 2021, which listed his property value at over $2.7 billion.
The family loved their interaction with Zavoral, who stopped and chatted with Kenneth and the kids.
“We like doing it for a couple different reasons,” Kenneth Hamilton said. “First off, it is just a very interesting thing for them to do to bike across the country like this. … It is just really cool that it goes right by our house. Just to see those guys and get to talk to them and hear their different stories is very interesting.”
They have also greeted Sherilyn Rudney of Simi Valley, California, who isn’t doing the full race, but is doing her own independent time trial.
On Saturday afternoon, the Hamilton family greeted the second-place rider — Shawnee, Oklahoma’s Brandon Taber. The Naval veteran says he does a different race every year to support disabled veterans. He has previously gone from Oklahoma to Mount Rushmore and then from Oklahoma to Montana and Oklahoma to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“After my (back) surgery, they told me that I would never walk again when I was in the recovery room,” Taber recalled. “I wiggled my toes and I thought, ‘these guys are crazy.’ Then I went to therapy the next day, and couldn’t pick my leg up, so I started realizing that it was pretty bad. I almost completely severed my right sciatic nerve.
“… I got up to where I was up to an hour just on a stationary bike. Then the V.A. took me to the Endeavor Games, which is a Paralympic event. … I went up there, talked to the cycling coaches for the Paralympic team and they said, ‘let’s try it on an upright bike and see what you can do.' I did their training course for about an hour and the guy says, ‘Hey, if you can do that you can do our race tomorrow.’
“So I went and did their race and it had hills just like y’all have around here and their parking lot didn’t. So that was a horrible ride. I had a Vietnam vet, who was an amputee below his knee and had a hole in the back of his head where they took a tumor out and you could stick half a baseball in his head. He passed me on the worst climb and he said, ‘Hang in there, son, you are doing great.’ Just like that and I was struggling to breathe to answer him and tell him thank you.
“I got home and I told my wife that I’m not ever going to do that again. She was like, ‘what do you mean?’ I said, ‘I’m going to go get a bike and train — I’m not going to get humiliated like that.’ She said, ‘I thought you meant you were never going to ride again.’ … So I went the next week and bought a bicycle.”
This is his first time doing a full nation-wide race like Bike NonStop and is raising funds for Adaptive Adventures which states its vision as ensuring “that all individuals with physical disabilities have access to participation in outdoor sports regardless of their location, equipment needs or economic status.”
“This organization is the one that helped me after I had my back surgery,” Taber said. “They get veterans that are amputees, TBIs, PTSD — they get us back active and finding things that we can do. They have adaptive equipment. I have a buddy who is missing his right arm and they have a deal that literally hooks on to his shoulder and will hold the oar handle so he can still paddle with just his right hand.
“They really do everything they can to find a way to get us back active no matter what is wrong with us.”
Taber is over halfway to Washington D.C., and says seeing the Hamilton family and other supporters along the way has been very encouraging as he rides.
“It means quite a bit to me,” Taber said. “… I was getting really discouraged about it and here you guys are. It definitely helps pick up your spirits. I noticed yesterday that one of the other riders said that a guy showed up and rode with her in the middle of nowhere. That really can change your mentality about it. You are out here alone and I’m out here 19 hours a day grinding away and 12 to 14 of that is actually riding. It’ll take a toll on you.”
The riders carry GPS trackers so their progress is monitored and posted at trackleaders.com, where supporters can also see the full route.
Through Nodaway County, riders come in from Atchison County on Highway C, turn south on KK then 180th street and Catalina Road before taking Highway 136 through Burlington Junction and to Highway 71. 200th Street and Highway AB brings riders down to 250th Street, which goes into Maryville. After going through Northwest Missouri State’s campus and down Munn Avenue to First Street, riders follow that out of town before turning south on Highway F and then Highway N. Riders hop on Highway M through Guilford and all the way to Highway 169.
“I did my first fundraiser ride, which was a double century — it took me like 12 hours to do that and I thought I was going to die before it was over,” Taber said. “The next year, I was like, ‘Well, I got to do something bigger and then just kept getting bigger and bigger, so now I’m up to all the way across the country. I’m kinda running out of distances to do bigger next year.”
Kenneth Hamilton says Harper and Hinton have already expressed an interest to do this race someday.
“We bike, as Harper mentioned, and I think it is really good to see people out, challenging themselves, doing hard things like this and overcoming a lot of those challenges that they have going on,” Hamilton said. “It is an opportunity to show some kindness and give back to some other people.”
The next rider is expected in Maryville on Sunday as third-place rider Marc McConnell of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, comes through town.