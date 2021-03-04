Words of wisdom from the ‘oldies’

A friend of mine with whom I taught and coached for 40 years sent me the following thoughts that seem to make sense today. He is a conservative, but I never did ask him whether he was a Democrat or Republican. I am a registered Independent and am moderate politically, whatever that means. Sometimes I lean a bit to the right, sometimes a bit to the left, but usually I float around in the middle and worry about the far left and far right that have become so divisive and power hungry. I taught high school and community college composition. My friend taught high school chemistry.

Most of the gentlemen cited below were from a different era, but to many of us oldies today, they make political sense. I am age 77 and use the word “oldies” mostly with respect.

Of course, someone will be offended after reading this. We live in a growing society of “I am sooo offended by people with whom I do not agree.”

Here then are some thoughts that may offend someone, for some reason.

Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But then I repeat myself.

Mark Twain

 

I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.

– Winston Churchill

 

A government which robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul.

George Bernard Shaw

 

Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it.

If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it. 

Ronald Reagan (1986)

 I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.

 – Will Rogers

 

If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it’s free!

P.J. O’Rourke

                    

No man’s life, liberty, or property is safe while the legislature is in session.

Mark Twain (1866)

 

 Talk is cheap, except when Congress does it.

Anonymous

 

The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of the blessings. The inherent blessing of socialism is the equal sharing of misery.

 – Winston Churchill

 

The only difference between a tax man and a taxidermist is that the taxidermist leaves the skin.

Mark Twain

  

What this country needs are more unemployed politicians

Edward Langley, Artist (1928-1995)

A government big enough to give you everything you want, is strong enough to take everything you have.

Thomas Jefferson

Marvin Bell is a retired educator

