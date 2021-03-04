Words of wisdom from the ‘oldies’

A friend of mine with whom I taught and coached for 40 years sent me the following thoughts that seem to make sense today. He is a conservative, but I never did ask him whether he was a Democrat or Republican. I am a registered Independent and am moderate politically, whatever that means. Sometimes I lean a bit to the right, sometimes a bit to the left, but usually I float around in the middle and worry about the far left and far right that have become so divisive and power hungry. I taught high school and community college composition. My friend taught high school chemistry.
Most of the gentlemen cited below were from a different era, but to many of us oldies today, they make political sense. I am age 77 and use the word “oldies” mostly with respect.
Of course, someone will be offended after reading this. We live in a growing society of “I am sooo offended by people with whom I do not agree.”
Here then are some thoughts that may offend someone, for some reason.
Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But then I repeat myself.
– Mark Twain
I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.
– Winston Churchill
A government which robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul.
– George Bernard Shaw
Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it.
If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.
– Ronald Reagan (1986)
I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.
– Will Rogers
If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it’s free!
– P.J. O’Rourke
No man’s life, liberty, or property is safe while the legislature is in session.
– Mark Twain (1866)
Talk is cheap, except when Congress does it.
– Anonymous
The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of the blessings. The inherent blessing of socialism is the equal sharing of misery.
– Winston Churchill
The only difference between a tax man and a taxidermist is that the taxidermist leaves the skin.
– Mark Twain
What this country needs are more unemployed politicians
– Edward Langley, Artist (1928-1995)
A government big enough to give you everything you want, is strong enough to take everything you have.
– Thomas Jefferson
Marvin Bell is a retired educator